class Subgraph

Add an interface port that exposes a nested subgraph’s interface port.

This method enables hierarchical port composition by exposing an interface port from a nested subgraph as an external interface port of the current subgraph. The nested subgraph’s interface port is resolved to find the underlying operator and port, which are then registered as the current subgraph’s interface port.

If is_input is not specified, the port direction is auto-detected from the nested subgraph’s interface port definition.