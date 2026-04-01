Holoscan SDK v4.0.0
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Struct InterfacePort

Nested Relationships

Nested Types

Struct Documentation

struct InterfacePort

Interface port that maps external subgraph port name to internal operator port(s)

For most ports, there is a single mapping. However, input interface ports can have multiple mappings, allowing a single external interface port to broadcast to multiple internal operators.

Public Types

enum class PortType

Type of interface port.

Values:

enumerator kData

Regular data port (for data flow)

enumerator kExecution

Execution control port (for control flow)

Public Functions

inline size_t size() const

Get number of mappings.

inline bool empty() const

Check if empty.

inline void add_mapping(std::shared_ptr<Operator> op, std::string port_name)

Add a mapping.

Public Members

std::vector<Mapping> mappings

List of internal operator/port mappings.

bool is_input

Whether this is an input port (vs output)

PortType port_type = PortType::kData

Port type (data or execution)

struct Mapping

A single mapping from external interface port to internal operator port.

Public Members

std::shared_ptr<Operator> internal_operator

Internal operator that owns the port.

std::string internal_port_name

Port name on the internal operator.

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