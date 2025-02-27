Update Your QSPI Boot Firmware#
Use this documentation to learn how to update the QSPI boot firmware on your IGX board. You can have one of the following IGX boards:
NVIDIA IGX Developer Kit — The developer kit contains the pre-production TS3 board.
NVIDIA IGX Orin Board Kit — The Orin board kit contains the production QS2 board.
Use this documentation to perform the following tasks:
Determine Whether Your IGX Board is TS3 or QS2#
There are two ways to tell whether your IGX is equipped with pre-production TS3 board or production QS2 board.
Option 1 — Visually inspect the board. If the IGX backplane USB ports are blue, it is TS3. If the IGX backplane USB ports are black, it is QS2. For more information, see System Overview.
Option 1 — Run the following code from the BMC.
1root@mgx-3809:~# i2cdump -f -y 10 0x50
The result should look like the following.
1No size specified (using byte-data access) 2 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 a b c d e f 0123456789abcdef 300: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 4e ...............N 410: 56 49 44 49 41 c5 50 33 38 30 39 cd 00 00 00 00 VIDIA?P3809?.... 520: 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 31 33 .............-13 630: 38 30 39 2d 30 33 30 30 2d 51 53 32 00 00 00 00 809-0300-QS2....
Use the results from index 0x39 to 0x3b as follows:
QS2 - QS2 board
TS3 - TS3 board
-
Update Your QSPI Boot Firmware for TS3#
If your IGX Board is type TS3, you cannot use the BMC Web UI or Redfish APIs to update your QSPI Boot Firmware. Instead, use the following procedure to update your QSPI Boot firmware.
Connect the USB-C cable from the Linux host to the USB-C connector. For more information, see System Overview.
Put IGX in Recovery mode by doing one of the following:
From the BMC, run the command
powerctrl recovery.
— or —
From an IGX OS system running Orin, run the command
sudo reboot forced-recovery.
-
On the your Linux host computer, download Bootloader(BSP) Package from the IGX Download Center.
On the host computer, run the following code.
1tar xvf Jetson_Linux_R36.x.x_aarch64.tbz2 2cd Linux_for_Tegra 3sudo ./flash.sh p3740-0002-p3701-0008-qspi external.
Wait until the update completes. The update can take 7-10 minutes or longer.
Update Your QSPI Boot Firmware for QS2#
Use the following command-line instructions to update your QSPI Boot firmware if IGX is QS2 board. IGX BMC can flash the QSPI firmware. The latest QSPI firmware file is already part of the IGX BSP. However, we recommend that you flash QSPI by using the BMC web user interface.
Note
The BMC Web User Interface is only available for BMC firmware version 24.04-11-v3.2 or newer.
To update your QSPI firmware, use the following procedure. The update can take 7-10 minutes or longer.
Save the IP address of your BMC as an environment variable by running the following code. Replace
<BMC_IP>with your IP address, for example 192.168.1.110.
1export bmc=<BMC_IP>
Log into your BMC and save your access token as an environment variable by running the following code. Change
<BMC_Password>to your password.
1export token=`curl -k \ 2 -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ 3 -X POST https://$bmc/login \ 4 -d '{"username": "root", "password": "<BMC_Password>"}' | grep token | awk '{print $2;}' | tr -d '"'`
To start the update run the following code. You save the task id as an environment variable so that you can check the status of the update in the following step.
1export task_id=$(curl -k \ 2 -H "X-Auth-Token: $token" \ 3 -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" \ 4 -X POST https://$bmc/redfish/v1/UpdateService \ 5 -T "<path and filename of igx-qspi-flash.fwpkg>" | jq -r ".Id")
To check the status of the update run the following code. After the update is done, the task status is
completed.
1curl -k \ 2 -H "X-Auth-Token: $token" \ 3 -X GET https://$bmc/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/$task_id