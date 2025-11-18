400GbE and 200G (50G-PAM4) and 100G (25G-NRZ) Cables and Transceivers Parts List using QSFP-DD, QSFP56, QSFP28, SFP28
Part List Using 50G-PAM4 Modulation for 400GbE Ethernet Only QSFP-DD

  • Click on the bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.

  • See also the user guide for configuring these transceivers and cables.

400Gb/s Transceivers: 50G-PAM4 Ethernet Only (QSFP-DD)

400Gb/s

DR4Single mode

QSFP-DD

8x50G-PAM4

electricalto4x100G-PAM4optical

Parallel

MPO-12

APC

500m

MMS1V00-WM

980-9I16Y-00W000

100Gb/s Transceiver Often Used with 400G DR4 for 1:4 Split Ends

100Gb/s

DR1Single mode

QSFP28

1x100G-PAM4

opticalto4x25G-NRZelectrical

2-fiber

duplex LC

500m

MMS1V70-CM

(Used with 400G DR4)

980-9I042-00C000

  • Used as 4x split ends with 400G DR4. MPO-12/APC-to-4xLC splitter fibers are not supplied by NVIDIA.

  • MFP7E30 fibers can be used with QSFP-DD DR4 supporting splits to four 4x100G DR1.

Part List Using 50G-PAM4 Modulation for 200Gb/s InfiniBand and/or Ethernet QSFP56

This section profiles 4-channel, 200Gb/s, QSFP56-based cables and transceivers using 50G-PAM4 modulation for Ethernet and/or InfiniBand from 0.5m-to-2km for use in 200GbE and HDR switches, ConnectX-6 adapters, and BlueField-2/3 DPUs -- all use QSFP56 connectors for DACs, AOCs, and transceivers.

  • Some parts support both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, and some are protocol specific.

  • InfiniBand HDR cables and transceivers can be used in NVIDIA-only Ethernet systems, but not the reverse.

  • Click on the bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.

  • See also the user guide for configuring these transceivers and cables.

200Gb/s Direct Attach Copper (DAC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet

HDR

QSFP56

RHS

4x 50G-PAM4

1

1.5

2

30

30

26

MCP1650-H001E30

MCP1650-H01AE30

MCP1650-H002E26

980-9I548-00H001

980-9I548-00H01A

980-9I548-00H002

200Gb/s Active Optical Cables (AOC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet

200GbE

HDR

AOC

QSFP56

RHS

4x 50G-PAM4

5W

3

5

1015203050100

MFS1S00-H003V

MFS1S00-H005V

MFS1S00-H010VMFS1S00-H015VMFS1S00-H020VMFS1S00-H030VMFS1S00-H050VMFS1S00-H100V

980-9I457-00H003

980-9I45D-00H005

980-9I45J-00H010980-9I45O-00H015980-9I45T-00H020980-9I440-00H030980-9I447-00H050980-9I44H-00H100

200Gb/s Optical Transceivers 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand and/or Ethernet

HDR

200GbEFR4

QSFP56

RHS

4x 50G-PAM4

electrical4x 50G-PAM4opticalMultiplexed

2-fiber

duplex LC

2km

5W

1310nm

singlemode

MMS1W50-HM

980-9I055-00H000

Part List Using 25G-NRZ Modulation for 100Gb/s InfiniBand and/or Ethernet QSFP28

LinkX 100Gb/s Direct Attached Cables (DAC) InfiniBand or Ethernet QSFP28

InfiniBand & Ethernet

100GbE

EDR DAC

QSFP28

RHS

4x 25G-NRZ

1

2

35

30

30

2626

MCP1600-E001E30

MCP1600-E002E30

MCP1600-E003E26MCP1600-E005E26

980-9I62Q-00E001

980-9I62U-00E002

980-9I62W-00E003980-9I62Z-00E005

  • CA-N Ethernet enables no-FEC up to 2m. CA-L used for longer lengths with FEC 2.5 to 5m.

  • AWG is the wire gauge 30AWG thin and 26AWG thicker.

LinkX 100Gb/s Optical Transceivers QSFP28

Ethernet and InfiniBand

100GbE

SR4

QSFP28

RHS

4x 25G-NRZ

Parallel

8-fiber,

MPO-12/UPC

100m

3.5W

850nm

Multimode

MMA1B00-C100D

980-9I149-00CS00

Ethernet Only

100G

DR1

QSFP28

RHS

4x 25G-NRZ electrical

Gear boxed to1x 100G-PAM4 optical

2-fiber

duplex LC

500m4.5W

1310nm

Single mode

MMS1V70-CM

980-9I042-00C000

image-2025-10-20_13-45-40-version-1-modificationdate-1760957141267-api-v2.png


Part List Using 1G, 10G, 25G-NRZ Modulation Ethernet Only SFP, SFP+, SFP28

LinkX 25Gb/s Optical Transceivers SFP28

10GbE

SR

SFP+

RHS

1x 10G-NRZ

2-fiber

duplex LC

100m

850nm

Multimode

MFM1T02A-SR

930-9O000-000-409

10GbE

LR

SFP+

RHS

1x 10G-NRZ

2-fiber

duplex LC

10km

1310nm

Single mode

MFM1TO2A-LR

930-9O000-000-343

25G

SR

SFP28

RHS

1x 25G-NRZ

2-fiber

duplex LC

100m

850nm

Multimode

MMA2P00-AS

980-9I595-00AM00

LinkX QSFP-to-SFP Port Adaptors

QSA28

Port Adaptor

QSFP28

RHS

Adapts SFP28 devices

into QSFP28 cages

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

980-9I78I-00A000

QSA+

Port Adaptor

QSFP+

RHS

Adapts SFP+ devices

into QSFP+ cages

MAM1Q00A-QSA

980-9I71G-00J000

