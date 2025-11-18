400GbE and 200G (50G-PAM4) and 100G (25G-NRZ) Cables and Transceivers Parts List using QSFP-DD, QSFP56, QSFP28, SFP28

On This Page
Part List Using 50G-PAM4 Modulation for 400GbE Ethernet Only QSFP-DD
Click on the bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.
See also the user guide for configuring these transceivers and cables.
400Gb/s Transceivers: 50G-PAM4 Ethernet Only (QSFP-DD)
Name
Form
Factor
Configuration
Optical
Connector
Length
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
400Gb/s
DR4Single mode
QSFP-DD
8x50G-PAM4
electricalto4x100G-PAM4optical
Parallel
MPO-12
APC
500m
980-9I16Y-00W000
100Gb/s Transceiver Often Used with 400G DR4 for 1:4 Split Ends
100Gb/s
DR1Single mode
QSFP28
1x100G-PAM4
opticalto4x25G-NRZelectrical
2-fiber
duplex LC
500m
(Used with 400G DR4)
980-9I042-00C000
Notes (for table above):
Used as 4x split ends with 400G DR4. MPO-12/APC-to-4xLC splitter fibers are not supplied by NVIDIA.
MFP7E30 fibers can be used with QSFP-DD DR4 supporting splits to four 4x100G DR1.
Part List Using 50G-PAM4 Modulation for 200Gb/s InfiniBand and/or Ethernet QSFP56
This section profiles 4-channel, 200Gb/s, QSFP56-based cables and transceivers using 50G-PAM4 modulation for Ethernet and/or InfiniBand from 0.5m-to-2km for use in 200GbE and HDR switches, ConnectX-6 adapters, and BlueField-2/3 DPUs -- all use QSFP56 connectors for DACs, AOCs, and transceivers.
Some parts support both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, and some are protocol specific.
InfiniBand HDR cables and transceivers can be used in NVIDIA-only Ethernet systems, but not the reverse.
Click on the bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.
See also the user guide for configuring these transceivers and cables.
200Gb/s Direct Attach Copper (DAC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet
Name
Form
Factor
Channels
Length
(m)
AWG
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
HDR
QSFP56
RHS
4x 50G-PAM4
1
1.5
2
30
30
26
MCP1650-H01AE30
MCP1650-H002E26
980-9I548-00H001
980-9I548-00H01A
980-9I548-00H002
200Gb/s Active Optical Cables (AOC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet
Name
Form
Factor
Channels
Watts
Length
(m)
Part Number*
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
200GbE
HDR
AOC
QSFP56
RHS
4x 50G-PAM4
5W
3
5
1015203050100
MFS1S00-H005V
MFS1S00-H010VMFS1S00-H015VMFS1S00-H020VMFS1S00-H030VMFS1S00-H050VMFS1S00-H100V
980-9I457-00H003
980-9I45D-00H005
980-9I45J-00H010980-9I45O-00H015980-9I45T-00H020980-9I440-00H030980-9I447-00H050980-9I44H-00H100
200Gb/s Optical Transceivers 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand and/or Ethernet
Name
Form
Factor
Channels
Optical
Connector
Reach,
Watts
Wave
Length
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
HDR
200GbEFR4
QSFP56
RHS
4x 50G-PAM4
electrical4x 50G-PAM4opticalMultiplexed
2-fiber
duplex LC
2km
5W
1310nm
singlemode
980-9I055-00H000
Part List Using 25G-NRZ Modulation for 100Gb/s InfiniBand and/or Ethernet QSFP28
LinkX 100Gb/s Direct Attached Cables (DAC) InfiniBand or Ethernet QSFP28
Name
Form Factor
Channels
Length
(m)
AWG
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
InfiniBand & Ethernet
100GbE
EDR DAC
QSFP28
RHS
4x 25G-NRZ
1
2
35
30
30
2626
MCP1600-E002E30
MCP1600-E003E26MCP1600-E005E26
980-9I62Q-00E001
980-9I62U-00E002
980-9I62W-00E003980-9I62Z-00E005
Notes (for table above):
CA-N Ethernet enables no-FEC up to 2m. CA-L used for longer lengths with FEC 2.5 to 5m.
AWG is the wire gauge 30AWG thin and 26AWG thicker.
LinkX 100Gb/s Optical Transceivers QSFP28
Name
Form
Factor
Configuration
Optical
Connector
Max Reach,
Watts
Wave
Length
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
Ethernet and InfiniBand
100GbE
SR4
QSFP28
RHS
4x 25G-NRZ
Parallel
8-fiber,
MPO-12/UPC
100m
3.5W
850nm
Multimode
980-9I149-00CS00
Ethernet Only
100G
DR1
QSFP28
RHS
4x 25G-NRZ electrical
Gear boxed to1x 100G-PAM4 optical
2-fiber
duplex LC
500m4.5W
1310nm
Single mode
980-9I042-00C000
Part List Using 1G, 10G, 25G-NRZ Modulation Ethernet Only SFP, SFP+, SFP28
LinkX 25Gb/s Optical Transceivers SFP28
Name
Form
Factor
Configuration
Optical
Connector
Max
Reach
Wave
Length
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
10GbE
SR
SFP+
RHS
1x 10G-NRZ
2-fiber
duplex LC
100m
850nm
Multimode
MFM1T02A-SR
930-9O000-000-409
10GbE
LR
SFP+
RHS
1x 10G-NRZ
2-fiber
duplex LC
10km
1310nm
Single mode
MFM1TO2A-LR
930-9O000-000-343
25G
SR
SFP28
RHS
1x 25G-NRZ
2-fiber
duplex LC
100m
850nm
Multimode
980-9I595-00AM00
LinkX QSFP-to-SFP Port Adaptors
Name
Form
Factor
Configuration
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA SKU
Figure
QSA28
Port Adaptor
QSFP28
RHS
Adapts SFP28 devices
into QSFP28 cages
980-9I78I-00A000
QSA+
Port Adaptor
QSFP+
RHS
Adapts SFP+ devices
into QSFP+ cages
980-9I71G-00J000
