400GbE and 200G (50G-PAM4) and 100G (25G-NRZ) Cables and Transceivers Parts List using QSFP-DD, QSFP56, QSFP28, SFP28

Tip Click on the bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.

See also the user guide for configuring these transceivers and cables.

400Gb/s Transceivers: 50G-PAM4 Ethernet Only (QSFP-DD) Name Form Factor Configuration Optical Connector Length (m) Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure 400Gb/s DR4Single mode QSFP-DD 8x50G-PAM4 electricalto4x100G-PAM4optical Parallel MPO-12 APC 500m MMS1V00-WM 980-9I16Y-00W000 100Gb/s Transceiver Often Used with 400G DR4 for 1:4 Split Ends 100Gb/s DR1Single mode QSFP28 1x100G-PAM4 opticalto4x25G-NRZelectrical 2-fiber duplex LC 500m MMS1V70-CM (Used with 400G DR4) 980-9I042-00C000

Notes (for table above):

Used as 4x split ends with 400G DR4. MPO-12/APC-to-4xLC splitter fibers are not supplied by NVIDIA.

MFP7E30 fibers can be used with QSFP-DD DR4 supporting splits to four 4x100G DR1.

This section profiles 4-channel, 200Gb/s, QSFP56-based cables and transceivers using 50G-PAM4 modulation for Ethernet and/or InfiniBand from 0.5m-to-2km for use in 200GbE and HDR switches, ConnectX-6 adapters, and BlueField-2/3 DPUs -- all use QSFP56 connectors for DACs, AOCs, and transceivers.

Some parts support both InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, and some are protocol specific.

InfiniBand HDR cables and transceivers can be used in NVIDIA-only Ethernet systems, but not the reverse.

200Gb/s Direct Attach Copper (DAC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet Name Form Factor Channels Length (m) AWG Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure HDR QSFP56 RHS 4x 50G-PAM4 1 1.5 2 30 30 26 MCP1650-H001E30 MCP1650-H01AE30 MCP1650-H002E26 980-9I548-00H001 980-9I548-00H01A 980-9I548-00H002

200Gb/s Active Optical Cables (AOC) 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand & Ethernet Name Form Factor Channels Watts Length (m) Part Number* (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure 200GbE HDR AOC QSFP56 RHS 4x 50G-PAM4 5W 3 5 1015203050100 MFS1S00-H003V MFS1S00-H005V MFS1S00-H010VMFS1S00-H015VMFS1S00-H020VMFS1S00-H030VMFS1S00-H050VMFS1S00-H100V 980-9I457-00H003 980-9I45D-00H005 980-9I45J-00H010980-9I45O-00H015980-9I45T-00H020980-9I440-00H030980-9I447-00H050980-9I44H-00H100

200Gb/s Optical Transceivers 50G-PAM4 InfiniBand and/or Ethernet Name Form Factor Channels Optical Connector Reach, Watts Wave Length Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure HDR 200GbEFR4 QSFP56 RHS 4x 50G-PAM4 electrical4x 50G-PAM4opticalMultiplexed 2-fiber duplex LC 2km 5W 1310nm singlemode MMS1W50-HM 980-9I055-00H000

LinkX 100Gb/s Direct Attached Cables (DAC) InfiniBand or Ethernet QSFP28 Name Form Factor Channels Length (m) AWG Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure InfiniBand & Ethernet 100GbE EDR DAC QSFP28 RHS 4x 25G-NRZ 1 2 35 30 30 2626 MCP1600-E001E30 MCP1600-E002E30 MCP1600-E003E26MCP1600-E005E26 980-9I62Q-00E001 980-9I62U-00E002 980-9I62W-00E003980-9I62Z-00E005

Notes (for table above):

CA-N Ethernet enables no-FEC up to 2m. CA-L used for longer lengths with FEC 2.5 to 5m.

AWG is the wire gauge 30AWG thin and 26AWG thicker.

LinkX 100Gb/s Optical Transceivers QSFP28 Name Form Factor Configuration Optical Connector Max Reach, Watts Wave Length Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure Ethernet and InfiniBand 100GbE SR4 QSFP28 RHS 4x 25G-NRZ Parallel 8-fiber, MPO-12/UPC 100m 3.5W 850nm Multimode MMA1B00-C100D 980-9I149-00CS00 Ethernet Only 100G DR1 QSFP28 RHS 4x 25G-NRZ electrical Gear boxed to1x 100G-PAM4 optical 2-fiber duplex LC 500m4.5W 1310nm Single mode MMS1V70-CM 980-9I042-00C000

LinkX 25Gb/s Optical Transceivers SFP28 Name Form Factor Configuration Optical Connector Max Reach Wave Length Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure 10GbE SR SFP+ RHS 1x 10G-NRZ 2-fiber duplex LC 100m 850nm Multimode MFM1T02A-SR 930-9O000-000-409 10GbE LR SFP+ RHS 1x 10G-NRZ 2-fiber duplex LC 10km 1310nm Single mode MFM1TO2A-LR 930-9O000-000-343 25G SR SFP28 RHS 1x 25G-NRZ 2-fiber duplex LC 100m 850nm Multimode MMA2P00-AS 980-9I595-00AM00

LinkX QSFP-to-SFP Port Adaptors Name Form Factor Configuration Part Number (link to product spec) NVIDIA SKU Figure QSA28 Port Adaptor QSFP28 RHS Adapts SFP28 devices into QSFP28 cages MAM1Q00A-QSA28 980-9I78I-00A000 QSA+ Port Adaptor QSFP+ RHS Adapts SFP+ devices into QSFP+ cages MAM1Q00A-QSA 980-9I71G-00J000

