NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual

About This Manual

It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.

EOL'ed (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers

OPN


Form Factor

Series/ Core Speed

Max Speed

No. of Ports

PCIe Support

Crypto
Secure Boot
 1GbE OOB

On-boardDDR Memory

 On-board eMMC Memory

MBF2H516B-CEEOT
FHHL *
P-Series / 2.75GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
Crypto Enabled
-

16GB
64GB

MBF2H516B-CENOT
FHHL
P-Series / 2.75GHz
100GbE
2xQSFP56
Gen 4.0 x16
Crypto Disabled
-

16GB
64GB

* Full-Height Half-Length

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Related Documentation


InfiniBand Architecture Specification


InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) InfiniBand® specification Release 1.3.1, November 2, 2016 and Vol. 2, Release 1.4 , and Vol 2 - Release 1.5.

IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
IEEE Ethernet specification.

PCI Express Specifications
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.

NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.

BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.

DOCA SDK Software Documentation
NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in giga-bytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in giga-bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.
