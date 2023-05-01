NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual

PDF You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.

About This Manual

It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.

EOL'ed (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers

OPN

Form Factor Series/ Core Speed Max Speed No. of Ports PCIe Support Crypto

Secure Boot

1GbE OOB On-boardDDR Memory

On-board eMMC Memory

MBF2H516B-CEEOT

FHHL *

P-Series / 2.75GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

Crypto Enabled

-

√

16GB

64GB

MBF2H516B-CENOT

FHHL

P-Series / 2.75GHz

100GbE

2xQSFP56

Gen 4.0 x16

Crypto Disabled

-

√

16GB

64GB

* Full-Height Half-Length

Intended Audience

This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Document Conventions

When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in giga-bytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in giga-bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.

Revision History

