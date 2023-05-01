NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual

You can download a PDF version of the full guide here.
About This Manual
It provides details as to the interfaces of the board, specifications, required software and firmware for operating the board, and a step-by-step plan of how to bring up the BlueField-2 DPU.
EOL'ed (End of Life) Ordering Part Numbers
|OPN
|Series/ Core Speed
Max Speed
|No. of Ports
PCIe Support
|Crypto
|
Secure Boot
|1GbE OOB
On-boardDDR Memory
|On-board eMMC Memory
|
MBF2H516B-CEEOT
|
FHHL *
|
P-Series / 2.75GHz
|
100GbE
|
2xQSFP56
|
Gen 4.0 x16
|
Crypto Enabled
|
-
|
√
|
16GB
|
64GB
|
MBF2H516B-CENOT
|
FHHL
|
P-Series / 2.75GHz
|
100GbE
|
2xQSFP56
|
Gen 4.0 x16
|
Crypto Disabled
|
-
|
√
|
16GB
|
64GB
* Full-Height Half-Length
Intended Audience
This manual is intended for the installer and user of these cards. The manual assumes basic familiarity with Ethernet network and architecture specifications.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
- E-mail: Enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
- Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Related Documentation
|
IEEE Std 802.3 Specification
|
IEEE Ethernet specification.
|
PCI Express Specifications
|
Industry Standard PCI Express Base and Card Electromechanical Specifications.
|
NVIDIA LinkX Interconnect Solutions
|
The NVIDIA® LinkX® product family of cables and transceivers provide the industry’s broadest portfolio of QDR/FDR10 (40Gb/s), FDR (56Gb/s), EDR/HDR100 (100Gb/s), HDR (200Gb/s) and NDR (400Gb/s) cables, including Direct Attach Copper cables (DACs), copper splitter cables, Active Optical Cables (AOCs) and transceivers in a wide range of lengths from 0.5m to 10km. In addition to meeting IBTA standards, NVIDIA tests every product in an end-to-end environment ensuring a Bit Error Rate of less than 1E-15.
|
BlueField DPU Platform BSP Documentation
|
This guide provides product release notes as well as information on the BSP and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.
|
DOCA SDK Software Documentation
|
NVIDIA DOCA SDK software.
Document Conventions
When discussing memory sizes, GB and GBytes are used in this document to mean size in giga-bytes. The use of Gb or Gbits (small b) indicates size in giga-bits. In this document PCIe is used to mean PCI Express.
Revision History
A list of the changes made to this document are provided in Document Revision History.