Bring-Up and Driver Installation

This section demonstrates CentOS 7.4 installation on the BlueField Controller Card. Other OSs work similarly with the PXE boot installation process.

Important Before installing the preferred OS on the BlueField Controller Card, make sure you install the BlueField Controller Card in a JBOF System. Installing it in a host system may damage the card.

CentOS 7.4 Linux OS. To get CentOS 7.4 image, run: Copy Copied! wget http://archive.kernel.org/centos-vault/altarch/7.4.1708/isos/aarch64/CentOS-7- aarch64-Everything.iso Warning Some required drivers do not compile and load if running CentOS 5.x or earlier. Warning Please note that CentOS 7.5 is not supported.

Access to the latest BlueField Controller Card SW bundle:

NVIDIA uses box.com to distribute BlueField software. Contact your sales/support representative for a custom link to download BlueField software releases.

In this document, we assume the tarball BlueField-1.0.alphaX.XXXXX.tar.gz is extracted at / root, to do this, run the following command: Copy Copied! tar -xvf BlueField-1.0.alphaX.XXXXX.tar.xz -C /root

Before installing the preferred OS on the BlueField Controller Card, the host must be set up for it to be capable of provisioning the BlueField Controller Card. The RShim USB driver is installed on the host to communicate with the RShim device on the BlueField DPU. The RShim USB driver must be installed so that it can push the initial bootloader and supply the OS image for PXE boot through the USB connection.

Warning This process only needs to be done on the host machine which is provisioning the BlueField Controller Card, it is not required on the end machine.





If the host is running CentOS 7 (or equivalent) on the host, you may run a script to complete all the steps detailed in Preparing the Host-Side Environment.

Copy Copied! /root/BlueField-1.0.alphaX.XXXXX/distro/rhel/pxeboot/setup.sh \ -d /root/BlueField-1.0.alphaX.XXXXX/ \ -i /root/CentOS-7-aarch64-Everything.iso \ -o /root/dd-rhel7.4-mlnx-ofed-4.2-1.4.10.0-aarch64.iso \ -c ttyAMA0\ -k

Note that there should be no firewall blocking the IP communication between the BlueField Controller Card and the server host machine. If a firewall exists, disable it with the following commands:

Copy Copied! iptables -F iptables -t nat -F

The “-d” flag points to where the tar file has been extracted from, the script uses this directory to find all the source code it needs.

The “-i” flag points to the OS installation disk. This is the image that is accessed via PXE boot to install the OS on the BlueField Controller Card.

The “-o” flag points to the NVIDIA OFED driver disk for Arm. Download and extract it from http://www.mellanox.com/page/products_dyn?product_family=34.

The “-c” flag specifies the default UART port for the OS to use since the BlueField DPU has two Arm UARTs. For the BlueField Controller Card, “ttyAMA0” is used, which is UART0.

The “-t” flag is optional and needed for nonpxe boot. When specified and given the argument of what Controller card is set (BlueField Controller Card in this case), it generates a “nonpxe.bfb” file which contains the install kernel and rootfs. If this file is pushed to the RShim boot device, it automatically runs the installation process and skips the initial UEFI PXE boot operations. (the -t flag). Please refer to distro/rhel/pxe/README.

The optional “-k” flag kickstarts auto-installation based on a default kickstart file which is installed as /var/pxe/ks/ks.cfg (optional).

If the host is running CentOS 7 or equivalent, please refer to Preparing the Host-Side Environment for a simpler way to perform the installation using an installation script.

The following sections demonstrate CentOS 7 installation, however, installation in other environments should be relatively similar.

The RShim driver communicates with the RShim device on the BlueField DPU. The RShim is in charge of many miscellaneous functions of the DPU, including resetting the Arm cores, providing the initial bootstream, and using the TMFIFO and the RShim network, to exchange network and console data with the host.

The RShim device can be reached by the host via the USB connector.

To install the kernel modules, please follow the instruction in section RShim Host Driver.

To install the kernel modules, please follow the instruction in NVIDIA BlueField DPU Family Software Documentation under BlueField Software Overview > Installation and Initialization > RShim Host Driver.

The host should be configured to act as a TFTP server to the BlueField Controller Card via the USB RShim network. This server provides the required files by the BlueField Controller Card to perform the PXE boot for installing the preferred OS.

Warning Configuring the TFTP server requires a TFTP package. If it is not installed, install it via “yum install tftp” or “apt-get tftp”, depending on your Linux distribution. Note: On some versions, the TFTP package cannot be found. In such cases, install “xinetd”.

Extract the OS image and copy the required PXE boot components: null Patch the initrd with the eMMC driver and TMFIFO (RShim network) driver: null 0000018a-7c54-d123-a1fa-feddb9330003 Change the grub configuration to PXE boot over the right location: null Start the TFTP server: Copy Copied! systemctl restart tftp Warning Based on the system, the user may need to use “system TFTP restart” instead. Also, if required, the user might need to switch use “xinetd” instead of “TFTP”.

DHCP server set up on the host is required for BlueField Controller Card to get a private IP from the host for PXE boot process completion. Configure the correct server names and domain names so that the BlueField Controller Card can connect to the network via the host later on.

Get the server/domain names on the host: Copy Copied! bash-4.2$ cat /etc/resolv.conf # Generated by NetworkManager search internal.mlnx.com labs.mlnx nameserver 10.15.2.29 nameserver 10.15.2.16 This example shows that the domains are internal.mlnx.com and labs.mlnx, and the names of the servers are 10.15.2.29 and 10.15.2.16. Set up the DHCP config file accordingly: Copy Copied! cat >/etc/dhcp/dhcpd.conf <<EOF allow booting; allow bootp; subnet 192.168.100.0 netmask 255.255.255.0 { range 192.168.100.10 192.168.100.20; option broadcast-address 192.168.100.255; option routers 192.168.100.1; option domain-name-servers 10.15.2.29 10.15.2.16; # Set the domain search according to the network configuration option domain-search "internal.tilera.com" "mtbu.labs.mlnx"; next-server 192.168.100.1; filename "/BOOTAA64.EFI"; } # Specify the IP address for this client. host pxe_client { hardware ethernet 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01; fixed-address 192.168.100.2; } EOF Warning It is recommended to back up the previous dhcpd.conf file before overwriting it.

The TFTP server allows the PXE boot to load the initrd and kernel. The BlueField Controller Card obtains all the other required sources through the network, thus, making it necessary to set up an HTTP.

Warning Setting up the HTTP server requires the HTTP package. If it is not installed, please install it via “yum install httpd” or “apt-get httpd”, depending on your Linux distribution.

To configure the http server to serve the contents of the installation disk, run the following command:

Copy Copied! cat >/etc/httpd/conf.d/pxeboot.conf <<EOF Alias /centos7 /mnt <Directory /mnt> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks Require ip 127.0.0.1 192.168.100.0/24 </Directory> EOF systemctl enable httpd systemctl restart httpd

Before installing an OS, flash the bootloader code first. The BlueField Controller Card is shipped with an initial bootloader code, and should be updated with the following instructions.

To open a console window to the BlueField Controller Card, a terminal application is required. The application “minicom” is used for the flow, however, any standard terminal application can work, e.g. “screen”.

Warning Install minicom by running “yum install minicom” or “apt-get install minicom”.

On the host, type “minicom” to open minicom on the current terminal, use “minicom -s” to set it up. Go to the settings menu by pressing “Ctrl-a + o” (the setting menu opens by default when launching with the “-s” option). Navigate to the “Serial port setup” submenu and set the “Serial Device” to the one connected (should be one of the /dev/ttyUSBx if using the serial- UART cable). Change the baud rate to 115200 8N1, and ensure that the hardware and software flow control are set to “No”.

Minicom Settings - Example Select “Save setup as dfl” in order not to have to set it again in the future.

On the host side, ensure that the RShim driver is running: Copy Copied! $ systemctl status rshim An RShim device is located under the /dev directory, if you only have one, it should be “rshim0”: Copy Copied! [root@bu-lab02 ~]# ls /dev/rshim0/ boot console net rshim The boot device is used to push the bootstream to the BlueField Controller Card. Upon writing to it, it automatically resets the Arm cores so that it is booted using the pushed bootstream. Warning The console device can be used as a console instead of the serial-USB console. The primary bootloader does not support this device, however, UEFI and Linux support it. In cases where the special UART adapter board is unavailable, this can be used instead. Push the initial install bootstream to the BlueField Controller Card: Copy Copied! cat /root/BlueField-1.0.alphaX.XXXXX/sample/install.bfb > \ /dev/rshim0/boot On the terminal, various boot messages appear until Linux is loaded. This is the Yocto embedded Linux running off the kernel initramfs pushed in the bootstream. When prompted, type in “root” to get to the command prompt without any password.

Yocto Log After Linux is loaded, in the terminal, run the /opt/mlnx/scripts/bfrec script to update the bootloader.

Warning If the error “no root is found” appears in the installation process, check or disable the firewall as needed on the server host machine.

Get to the UEFI boot menu. Reboot the BlueField Controller Card by typing “reboot” on the console. A “UEFI firmware…” message should appear and the screen clears. Press ESC several times until you enter the UEFI boot menu. UEFI Boot Menu images/networking/download/attachments/19813595/image2019-12-19_13-28-35.png On the host, restart the DHCP and TFTP service: null Navigate to the Boot Manager. UEFI Boot Manager images/networking/download/attachments/19813595/image2019-12-19_13-29-50.png Select EFI Network, it will then use the TFTP service on the host to discover all available PXE boot options. Shortly after, a “..Fetching Netboot Image” message will appear enabling CentOS installation. Option to Install CentOS images/networking/download/attachments/19813595/image2019-12-19_13-30-27.png Select CentOS download. 0000018a-7c54-d123-a1fa-feddb9600001 Follow the installation instructions in the configuration menu. Recommended settings are included. 0000018a-7c54-d123-a1fa-feddb9610000 null Enter “b” and press “enter” to initiate the installation process. Press “Enter” to reboot into CentOS. CentOS Installation Completion Screen images/networking/download/attachments/19813595/image2019-12-19_13-33-54.png

When the setup script is run with the “-t” option, it generates a nonpxe.bfb file at the directory where the script is run. The directory contains the install kernel and rootfs which are usually loaded by UEFI during the initial PXE boot stage. Thus, if pushing this file, the host TFTP server no longer needs to be used and UEFI would automatically load the install kernel and rootfs from the boot FIFO. Together with the “-k” kickstart option, the host can be configured to initiate non-PXE boot and automatic CentOS installation, as long as the host HTTP and DHCP servers are working. To kick off the installation process, run the following command on the host: