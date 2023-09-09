Hardware Installation

1. Unpack the BF2500 DPU Controller

Unpack and remove the BF2500 DPU Controller. Check against the package contents list that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping. Please note that the cards must be placed on an antistatic surface. For package contents please refer to Package Contents.

Important Please note that if the card is removed hastily from the antistatic bag, the plastic ziplock may harm the EMI fingers on the QSFP56 connector. Carefully remove the card from the antistatic bag to avoid damaging the EMI fingers.

2. Turn off the power to the JBOF system.

Turn off the power to the JBOF system, and disconnect the power cord and remove the cover. Refer to the JBOF system documentation for instructions. Before you install the BF2500 DPU Controller, make sure that the system is disconnected from power and any networks.