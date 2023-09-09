Introduction

Before installing your new system, unpack it and check against the below tables that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping.

Important If anything is damaged or missing, contact your reseller.

Item Description Cards 1x BlueField-2 DPU Controller card with an assembled tall bracket

The accessories kit should be ordered separately. Earlier controller versions require the kit OPN MBF20-DKIT, while newer versions require kit OPN MBF25-DKIT.

Kit OPN Contents MBF20-DKIT 1x USB 2.0 Type A to mini-USB Type B cable 1x USB 2.0 Type A to 30pin Flat Socket

Important These DPU controllers, you need a 6-pin ATX power supply connector cable to activate the card. The cable is not included in the package. For further details, please refer to External PCIe Power Supply Connector .



