NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField-2 BF2500 Ethernet DPU Controller User Manual  Specifications

On This Page

Specifications

Important

Ensure your system can support 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector

MBF2H516B-CEEOT / MBF2H516B-CENOT Specifications

BlueField-2 DPU

BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz

Physical

Card Dimensions (FHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)

Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)

Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)

Protocol Support

Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR

Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s Ethernet

PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)

On-board Memory

Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s

64GB eMMC memory

DPU Power Supply

Voltage: 12V

Power Consumption and Air Flow

Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.

Environmental

Temperature

Operational

0°C to 55°C

Non-operational

-40°C to 70°Ca

Humidity

Operational

10% to 85% relative humidity

Non-operational

10% to 90% relative humidity

Regulatory

Safety

CB / cTUVus / CE

EMC

CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM

RoHS

RoHS compliant

a. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.

BlueField-2 BF2500 Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

Warning

All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.

image2020-12-8_10-59-25.png

Bracket Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions

image2020-11-30_14-42-0.png

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here