Specifications
Ensure your system can support 75W or greater system power supply through the PCIe x16 interface and an additional 75W through the supplementary 6-pin ATX power supply connector
BlueField-2 DPU
BlueField-2 P-Series - 8 Cores - 550MHz/2750MHz
Physical
Card Dimensions (FHHL): 2.71 in. x 6.6 in. (68.90mm x 167.65 mm)
Bracket Dimensions: 4.73 in. x 0.72 in. (121.0mm x 18.4mm)
Connector: Dual QSFP56 (copper and optical)
Protocol Support
Ethernet: 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-SR4, 50GBASE-R2, 50GBASE-R4, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-SR4, 40GBASE-LR4, 40GBASE-ER4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 20GBASE-KR2, 10GBASE-LR,10GBASE-ER, 10GBASE-CX4, 10GBASE-CR, 10GBASE-KR, SGMII, 1000BASE-CX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-SR
Data Rate: 1/10/25/40/50/100 Gb/s Ethernet
PCI Express Gen 4.0: SERDES @16.0GT/s, 16 lanes (3.0, 2.0 and 1.1 compatible)
On-board Memory
Single-channel with 8 DDR4 8 bit + ECC (64bit + 8bit ECC) 16GB @ 3200MT/s
64GB eMMC memory
DPU Power Supply
Voltage: 12V
Power Consumption and Air Flow
Power and airflow specifications are provided in NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs Power and Airflow Specifications document, which is available at NVOnline following login.
Environmental
Temperature
Operational
0°C to 55°C
Non-operational
-40°C to 70°Ca
Humidity
Operational
10% to 85% relative humidity
Non-operational
10% to 90% relative humidity
Regulatory
Safety
CB / cTUVus / CE
EMC
CE / FCC / VCCI / ICES / RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
a. The non-operational storage temperature specifications apply to the product without its package.
All dimensions are in millimeters. The PCB mechanical tolerance is +/- 0.13mm.
Bracket Mechanical Drawing and Dimensions