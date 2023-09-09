The BlueField-2 BF2500 DPU Controller incorporates the BlueField-2 DPU device which operates in the range of temperatures between 0°C and 105°C.

There are three thermal threshold definitions for the BlueField-2 DPU which impact the overall system operation state:

Warning – 105°C: On managed systems only: When the device crosses the 100°C threshold, a Warning Threshold message will be issued by the management SW, indicating to system administration that the DPU Controller has crossed the Warning threshold. Note that this temperature threshold does not require nor lead to any action by hardware (such as BlueField-2 DPU Controller shutdown).

Critical – 120°C: When the device crosses this temperature, the firmware will automatically shut down the device.

Emergency – 130°C: In case the firmware fails to shut down the device upon crossing the Critical threshold, the device will auto-shutdown upon crossing the Emergency (130°C) threshold.

The BlueField-2 thermal sensors can be read through the system’s SMBus. The user can read these thermal sensors and adapt the system airflow in accordance with the readouts and the needs of the above-mentioned DPU thermal requirements.