BlueField Out-of-band Management

The commands ifconfig oob_net0 and ip -s link show oob_net0 are two ways to display standard counters, for example packet transmit and receive.

Copy Copied! # ifconfig oob_net0 oob_net0: flags= 4163 <UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 10.15 . 8.54 netmask 255.255 . 255.0 broadcast 10.15 . 8.255 inet6 fe80::293e:3f2b:443d:cc0c prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x20 <link> ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7: 20 txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 1679160 bytes 144372970 ( 137.6 MiB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 183989 bytes 17345583 ( 16.5 MiB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0 # ip -s link show oob_net0 3 : oob_net0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7: 20 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff RX: bytes packets errors dropped missed mcast 144396715 1679434 0 0 0 0 TX: bytes packets errors dropped carrier collsns 17348389 184020 0 0 0 0





The command ethtool -S oob_net0 will display vendor-specific counters that are not part of standard statistics.

Copy Copied! # ethtool -S oob_net0 NIC statistics: hw_access_errors: 0 tx_invalid_checksums: 0 tx_small_frames: 0 tx_index_errors: 0 sw_config_errors: 0 sw_access_errors: 0 rx_truncate_errors: 0 rx_mac_errors: 0 rx_din_dropped_pkts: 0 tx_fifo_full: 0 rx_filter_passed_pkts: 1679734 rx_filter_discard_pkts: 80759



