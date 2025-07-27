On This Page
BlueField Out-of-band Management
The BlueField OOB interface is a gigabit Ethernet interface which provides TCP/IP network connectivity to the Arm cores. This interface is named
oob_net0
and is intended to be used for traffic management (e.g., file transfer protocols, SSH, etc). The Linux driver controlling this interface is named
mlxbf_gige.ko
and is automatically loaded upon boot. This interface can be configured and monitored using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
ifconfig,
ethtool, etc).
Command
Description
Display GIGE driver entries in Linux kernel log
Display industry standard statistics on
Display DHCP client entries in NetworkManager system log
Display all NetworkManager system log entries related to "oob_net0" interface
Display Ethernet-specific configuration of
Display vendor-specific statistics on
Display pause frame configuration of
Display pause frame counters of
Industry Standard Counters
The commands
ifconfig oob_net0 and
ip -s link show oob_net0 are two ways to display standard counters, for example packet transmit and receive.
# ifconfig oob_net0
oob_net0: flags=
4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu
1500
inet
10.15.
8.54 netmask
255.255.
255.0 broadcast
10.15.
8.255
inet6 fe80::293e:3f2b:443d:cc0c prefixlen
64 scopeid
0x20<link>
ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7:
20 txqueuelen
1000 (Ethernet)
RX packets
1679160 bytes
144372970 (
137.6 MiB)
RX errors
0 dropped
0 overruns
0 frame
0
TX packets
183989 bytes
17345583 (
16.5 MiB)
TX errors
0 dropped
0 overruns
0 carrier
0 collisions
0
# ip -s link show oob_net0
3: oob_net0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu
1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group
default qlen
1000
link/ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7:
20 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
RX: bytes packets errors dropped missed mcast
144396715
1679434
0
0
0
0
TX: bytes packets errors dropped carrier collsns
17348389
184020
0
0
0
0
Vendor-Specific Counters
The command
ethtool -S oob_net0 will display vendor-specific counters that are not part of standard statistics.
# ethtool -S oob_net0
NIC statistics:
hw_access_errors:
0
tx_invalid_checksums:
0
tx_small_frames:
0
tx_index_errors:
0
sw_config_errors:
0
sw_access_errors:
0
rx_truncate_errors:
0
rx_mac_errors:
0
rx_din_dropped_pkts:
0
tx_fifo_full:
0
rx_filter_passed_pkts:
1679734
rx_filter_discard_pkts:
80759
Interface oob_net0 is Not Present
If the output of
ifconfig -adoes not show the
oob_net0interface, check if the proper kernel modules are configured in the kernel and dynamically loaded
Check that the
mlxbf_gigemodule is configured properly and loaded:
If the
mlxbf_gigedriver is configured as a loadable kernel module (
CONFIG_MLXBF_GIGE=m) then the output of
lsmodshould show
mlxbf_gige
If the
mlxbf_gigedriver is configured as a built-in module (
CONFIG_MLXBF_GIGE=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of
lsmod
Check that the appropriate PHY device driver is configured properly and loaded:
BlueField-2 uses Micrel 9031 PHY
If the
micreldriver is configured as a loadable kernel module (
CONFIG_MICREL=m) then the output of
lsmodshould show
micrel
If the
micreldriver is configured as a built-in module (
CONFIG_MICREL=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of
lsmod
BlueField-3 uses Vitesse 8221 PHY
If the
vitessedriver is configured as a loadable kernel module (
CONFIG_VITESSE_PHY=m) then the output of
lsmodshould show
vitesse
If the
vitessedriver is configured as a built-in module (
CONFIG_VITESSE_PHY=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of
lsmod
Ensure the startup script for the DPU OS is creating and bringing up the
oob_net0interface
Interface oob_net0 is Present, but Link is Not Up
If the output of
ifconfig oob_net0does not show
RUNNINGstate, the interface is down
Check that the proper kernel modules are loaded (see section "Interface oob_net0 is not present")
Ensure that the proper PHY device driver has attached by executing the command
dmesg | grep MLNXBF17from the DPU Linux console:
BlueField-2 platforms use a Micrel PHY, so the following output should appear in the dmesg:
Micrel KSZ9031 Gigabit PHY MLNXBF17:
00:
03: attached PHY driver [Micrel KSZ9031 Gigabit PHY] (mii_bus:phy_addr=MLNXBF17:
00:
03, irq=
67)
BlueField-3 platforms use a Vitesse PHY, so the following output should appear in the dmesg:
Vitesse VSC8221 MLNXBF17:
00:
03: attached PHY driver (mii_bus:phy_addr=MLNXBF17:
00:
03, irq=
55)
Execute the command
dmesg | grep MLNXBF17from DPU Linux console and verify there are no errors
Execute the command
ethtool oob_net0and make sure to see
Link detectedin the output
Issue the command
ethtool -r oob_net0to restart auto-negotiation as this may bring up link.Note
This command changes the state of the board-level PHY device. Always gather necessary state information from system before restarting autoneg.
Interface oob_net0 is Present and the Link is Up, but Interface has No IP Address
If the interface is configured for DHCP:
Verify configuration of the DHCP server relevant to this oob_net0 interface and its MAC address
Run
journalctl -u NetworkManager -b | grep dhclientto review DHCP client system log and check for proper DHCP operation
If DHCP configuration looks appropriate, execute
ethtool -S oob_net0to check for any packet errors.
If there are packet errors and the counts are increasing, execute
ethtool -r oob_net0to reset the PHY and trigger auto-negotiation restart. This may clear up the situation. Issue the command
cat /proc/interrupts | grep gige_rxto check for packet receive interrupts. The interrupt count must increase, otherwise the interface is not receiving packets.
If there are no packet errors and the interface appears to be receiving packets (interrupt count is increasing), then execute
dhclient -r oob_net0followed by
dhclient oob_net0to retrigger DHCP resolution.
Interface oob_net0 has an IP Address but External Host Cannot Ping this IP Address
Try to ping the IP address of the DPU BMC
If this ping is not successful, check cabling to the BlueField platform RJ-45 port
Interface oob_net0 is Using Incorrect MAC Address
During the manufacturing process, a MAC address is allocated for
oob_net0interface
This MAC address is shown as
OOB: <value>on a board-level label of the BlueField platform
This same MAC address should be visible in two places:
Output of
bfcfg -dcommand, which displays manufacturing data, including MAC and this must match value shown on board level label
Output of
ifconfig oob_net0command, which displays interface statistics and MAC.Info
Unless a new MAC address has been allocated manually, the value shown in
ifconfig oob_net0should match value shown in
bfcfg -d.