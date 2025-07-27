NVIDIA BlueField Platform Software Troubleshooting Guide
BlueField Out-of-band Management

Preface

The BlueField OOB interface is a gigabit Ethernet interface which provides TCP/IP network connectivity to the Arm cores. This interface is named oob_net0 and is intended to be used for traffic management (e.g., file transfer protocols, SSH, etc). The Linux driver controlling this interface is named mlxbf_gige.ko and is automatically loaded upon boot. This interface can be configured and monitored using standard Linux tools (e.g., ifconfig, ethtool, etc).

Command Cheat Sheet

Command

Description

dmesg | grep MLNXBF17

Display GIGE driver entries in Linux kernel log

ifconfig oob_net0

Display industry standard statistics on oob_net0 interface

journalctl -u NetworkManager -b | grep dhclient

Display DHCP client entries in NetworkManager system log

journalctl -u NetworkManager -b | grep oob_net0

Display all NetworkManager system log entries related to "oob_net0" interface

ethtool oob_net0

Display Ethernet-specific configuration of oob_net0 interface

ethtool -S oob_net0

Display vendor-specific statistics on oob_net0 interface

ethtool -a oob_net0

Display pause frame configuration of oob_net0 interface

ethtool -I -a oob_net0

Display pause frame counters of oob_net0 interface

Logging and Counters

Industry Standard Counters

The commands ifconfig oob_net0 and ip -s link show oob_net0 are two ways to display standard counters, for example packet transmit and receive.

# ifconfig oob_net0
oob_net0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST>  mtu 1500
        inet 10.15.8.54  netmask 255.255.255.0  broadcast 10.15.8.255
        inet6 fe80::293e:3f2b:443d:cc0c  prefixlen 64  scopeid 0x20<link>
        ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7:20  txqueuelen 1000  (Ethernet)
        RX packets 1679160  bytes 144372970 (137.6 MiB)
        RX errors 0  dropped 0  overruns 0  frame 0
        TX packets 183989  bytes 17345583 (16.5 MiB)
        TX errors 0  dropped 0 overruns 0  carrier 0  collisions 0
 
# ip -s link show oob_net0
3: oob_net0: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000
    link/ether b8:3f:d2:e1:c7:20 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff
    RX:  bytes packets errors dropped  missed   mcast
     144396715 1679434      0       0       0       0
    TX:  bytes packets errors dropped carrier collsns
      17348389  184020      0       0       0       0


Vendor-Specific Counters

The command ethtool -S oob_net0 will display vendor-specific counters that are not part of standard statistics.

# ethtool -S oob_net0
NIC statistics:
     hw_access_errors: 0
     tx_invalid_checksums: 0
     tx_small_frames: 0
     tx_index_errors: 0
     sw_config_errors: 0
     sw_access_errors: 0
     rx_truncate_errors: 0
     rx_mac_errors: 0
     rx_din_dropped_pkts: 0
     tx_fifo_full: 0
     rx_filter_passed_pkts: 1679734
     rx_filter_discard_pkts: 80759


Debug Info Package

N/A

Scenarios

Interface oob_net0 is Not Present

  • If the output of ifconfig -a does not show the oob_net0 interface, check if the proper kernel modules are configured in the kernel and dynamically loaded

  • Check that the mlxbf_gige module is configured properly and loaded:

    • If the mlxbf_gige driver is configured as a loadable kernel module (CONFIG_MLXBF_GIGE=m) then the output of lsmod should show mlxbf_gige

    • If the mlxbf_gige driver is configured as a built-in module (CONFIG_MLXBF_GIGE=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of lsmod

  • Check that the appropriate PHY device driver is configured properly and loaded:

    • BlueField-2 uses Micrel 9031 PHY

      • If the micrel driver is configured as a loadable kernel module (CONFIG_MICREL=m) then the output of lsmod should show micrel

      • If the micrel driver is configured as a built-in module (CONFIG_MICREL=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of lsmod

    • BlueField-3 uses Vitesse 8221 PHY

      • If the vitesse driver is configured as a loadable kernel module (CONFIG_VITESSE_PHY=m) then the output of lsmod should show vitesse

      • If the vitesse driver is configured as a built-in module (CONFIG_VITESSE_PHY=y) then the driver is present and there is no need to check output of lsmod

  • Ensure the startup script for the DPU OS is creating and bringing up the oob_net0 interface

Interface oob_net0 is Present, but Link is Not Up

  • If the output of ifconfig oob_net0 does not show RUNNING state, the interface is down

  • Check that the proper kernel modules are loaded (see section "Interface oob_net0 is not present")

  • Ensure that the proper PHY device driver has attached by executing the command dmesg | grep MLNXBF17 from the DPU Linux console:

    • BlueField-2 platforms use a Micrel PHY, so the following output should appear in the dmesg:

      Micrel KSZ9031 Gigabit PHY MLNXBF17:00:03: attached PHY driver [Micrel KSZ9031 Gigabit PHY] (mii_bus:phy_addr=MLNXBF17:00:03, irq=67)

    • BlueField-3 platforms use a Vitesse PHY, so the following output should appear in the dmesg:

      Vitesse VSC8221 MLNXBF17:00:03: attached PHY driver (mii_bus:phy_addr=MLNXBF17:00:03, irq=55)

  • Execute the command dmesg | grep MLNXBF17 from DPU Linux console and verify there are no errors

  • Execute the command ethtool oob_net0 and make sure to see Link detected in the output

  • Issue the command ethtool -r oob_net0 to restart auto-negotiation as this may bring up link.

    Note

    This command changes the state of the board-level PHY device. Always gather necessary state information from system before restarting autoneg.

Interface oob_net0 is Present and the Link is Up, but Interface has No IP Address

  • If the interface is configured for DHCP:

    1. Verify configuration of the DHCP server relevant to this oob_net0 interface and its MAC address

    2. Run journalctl -u NetworkManager -b | grep dhclient to review DHCP client system log and check for proper DHCP operation

  • If DHCP configuration looks appropriate, execute ethtool -S oob_net0 to check for any packet errors.

    • If there are packet errors and the counts are increasing, execute ethtool -r oob_net0 to reset the PHY and trigger auto-negotiation restart. This may clear up the situation. Issue the command cat /proc/interrupts | grep gige_rx to check for packet receive interrupts. The interrupt count must increase, otherwise the interface is not receiving packets.

    • If there are no packet errors and the interface appears to be receiving packets (interrupt count is increasing), then execute dhclient -r oob_net0 followed by dhclient oob_net0 to retrigger DHCP resolution.

Interface oob_net0 has an IP Address but External Host Cannot Ping this IP Address

  • Try to ping the IP address of the DPU BMC

  • If this ping is not successful, check cabling to the BlueField platform RJ-45 port

Interface oob_net0 is Using Incorrect MAC Address

  • During the manufacturing process, a MAC address is allocated for oob_net0 interface

  • This MAC address is shown as OOB: <value> on a board-level label of the BlueField platform

  • This same MAC address should be visible in two places:

    • Output of bfcfg -d command, which displays manufacturing data, including MAC and this must match value shown on board level label

    • Output of ifconfig oob_net0 command, which displays interface statistics and MAC.

      Info

      Unless a new MAC address has been allocated manually, the value shown in ifconfig oob_net0 should match value shown in bfcfg -d.
