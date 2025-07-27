The out-of-band (OOB) management network is shared between the BlueField BMC and BlueField via a single RJ-45 port, using an internal 3-port switch. The BlueField BMC controls this switch through a dedicated I2C interface.

The 3-port operates as an L2 switch and has all ports enabled by default, granting both devices access to the OOB management network. Its non-volatile state retains configurations across power cycles.

To restore default settings, the BMC must perform a factory reset via the I2C interface.

Functionality Command Notes 3-port switch reset ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA1 0x3 Executing this command resets the 3-port switch while keeping the configuration intact Disable BlueField OOB port ipmitool raw 0x32 0x98 0x1 This operation is executed on the 3-port switch by closing port 2, effectively eliminating the ability to send or receive any traffic to the BlueField OOB port 3-port switch factory reset Executing this command resets all configurations on the 3-port switch to factory default

To enhance network state debugging, the BlueField BMC now includes an internal tool. This tool enables capturing the following information:

Switch global state

State of each port

MIB counters for each port

Description Command Dump 3-port switch state on BlueField-3 dump_3ports_switch_regs.sh bf3 Dump 3-port switch state on BlueField-2 dump_3ports_switch_regs.sh bf2

Command output example:

Machine: Bluefield-3 BMC --> SWITCH I2C Line ID = 10 ====================================== Global Chip ID 0 Register................ 0x00 Global Chip ID 1 Register................ 0x98 Global Chip ID 2 Register................ 0x93 Global Chip ID 3 Register................ 0x60 Global Chip ID 4 Register................ 0x0c Switch Operation Register................ 0x01 Switch MAC Address 0 Register............ 0x00 Switch MAC Address 1 Register............ 0x10 Switch MAC Address 2 Register............ 0xa1 Switch MAC Address 3 Register............ 0xff Switch MAC Address 4 Register............ 0xff Switch MAC Address 5 Register............ 0xff Switch Maximum Transmit Unit Register (H) 0x07 Switch Maximum Transmit Unit Register (L) 0xd0 Switch MAC Control 0 Register............ 0x0e Switch MAC Control 1 Register............ 0xd0 Switch MAC Control 4 Register............ 0x00 Switch MAC Control 5 Register............ 0x10 KSZ9893 port 1 - RJ45 ------------------------- XMII Port Control0 Register........ 0x00 XMII Port Control1 Register........ 0x10 Port PME_WoL Event................. 0x03 Port PME_WoL Enable................ 0x00 Port Interrupt Status Register..... 0x00 Port Interrupt Mask Register....... 0x00 Port Operation Control 0........... 0x00 Port Status Register............... 0x14 PHY Basic Control Register......... 0x11 0x40 PHY Basic Status Register.......... 0x79 0x6d PHY Auto-Neg Advertisement......... 0x0d 0xe1 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Ability.. 0xc1 0xe1 PHY Auto-Neg Expansion Status...... 0x00 0x6f PHY Auto-Neg Next Page............. 0x20 0x01 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Next Page 0x60 0x01 PHY 1000Base-T Control Register.... 0x06 0x00 PHY 1000Base-T Status Register..... 0x78 0x00 PHY Extended Status Register....... 0x20 0x00 PHY Digital PMA/PCS Status......... 0x0f 0x7e Port RXER Count Register........... 0x00 0x00 Port Interrupt Control/Status...... 0x00 0x29 PHY Auto MDI/MDI-X Register........ 0x24 0x00 PHY Control Register............... 0x03 0x4c ====================================== KSZ9893 port 2 - BF OOB ------------------------- XMII Port Control0 Register........ 0xf8 XMII Port Control1 Register........ 0x00 Port PME_WoL Event................. 0x03 Port PME_WoL Enable................ 0x00 Port Interrupt Status Register..... 0x00 Port Interrupt Mask Register....... 0x00 Port Operation Control 0........... 0x00 Port Status Register............... 0x14 PHY Basic Control Register......... 0x11 0x40 PHY Basic Status Register.......... 0x79 0x69 PHY Auto-Neg Advertisement......... 0x0d 0xe1 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Ability.. 0xc1 0x41 PHY Auto-Neg Expansion Status...... 0x00 0x6f PHY Auto-Neg Next Page............. 0x20 0x01 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Next Page 0x60 0x01 PHY 1000Base-T Control Register.... 0x06 0x00 PHY 1000Base-T Status Register..... 0x78 0x00 PHY Extended Status Register....... 0x20 0x00 PHY Digital PMA/PCS Status......... 0xbc 0x7e Port RXER Count Register........... 0x00 0x00 Port Interrupt Control/Status...... 0x00 0x2f PHY Auto MDI/MDI-X Register........ 0x24 0x00 PHY Control Register............... 0x03 0x4c ====================================== KSZ9893 port 3 - BMC Eth ------------------------- XMII Port Control0 Register........ 0x50 XMII Port Control1 Register........ 0x4b Port PME_WoL Event................. 0x02 Port PME_WoL Enable................ 0x00 Port Interrupt Status Register..... 0x00 Port Interrupt Mask Register....... 0x00 Port Operation Control 0........... 0x00 Port Status Register............... 0x14 PHY Basic Control Register......... 0x14 0x00 PHY Basic Status Register.......... 0x00 0x00 PHY Auto-Neg Advertisement......... 0x14 0x00 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Ability.. 0x00 0x00 PHY Auto-Neg Expansion Status...... 0x14 0x00 PHY Auto-Neg Next Page............. 0x00 0x00 PHY Auto-Neg Link Partner Next Page 0x14 0x00 PHY 1000Base-T Control Register.... 0x00 0x00 PHY 1000Base-T Status Register..... 0x14 0x00 PHY Extended Status Register....... 0x00 0x00 PHY Digital PMA/PCS Status......... 0x00 0x00 Port RXER Count Register........... 0x00 0x00 Port Interrupt Control/Status...... 0x00 0x00 PHY Auto MDI/MDI-X Register........ 0x14 0x00 PHY Control Register............... 0x00 0x00 ====================================== KSZ9893 port 1 - RJ45 ------------------------- RxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxUndersizePkt...... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxFragments......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxOversize.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxJabbers........... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxSymbolError....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxCRCerror.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxAlignmentError.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxControl8808Pkts... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxBroadcast......... 0x00 0x58 0xe3 0x17 RxMulticast......... 0x03 0xbd 0x55 0xa6 RxUnicast........... 0x00 0x0b 0x5d 0xfe TxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxLateCollision..... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxBroadcastPkts..... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x4a TxMulticastPkts..... 0x00 0x01 0xf3 0x03 TxUnicastPkts....... 0x00 0x06 0x52 0x36 TxDeferred.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxTotalCollision.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxExcessiveCollision 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxSingleCollision... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxMultipleCollision. 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxByteCnt........... 0xef 0xa5 0x78 0x31 TxByteCnt........... 0x02 0x67 0xcc 0xa2 RxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x1f 0xd6 0x3d TxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 ======================================== KSZ9893 port 2 - BF OOB ------------------------- RxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxUndersizePkt...... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxFragments......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxOversize.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxJabbers........... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxSymbolError....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxCRCerror.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxAlignmentError.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxControl8808Pkts... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x12 0x1d RxBroadcast......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x61 RxMulticast......... 0x00 0x00 0x05 0xfb RxUnicast........... 0x00 0x00 0x31 0x9d TxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxLateCollision..... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxBroadcastPkts..... 0x00 0x56 0x20 0x64 TxMulticastPkts..... 0x03 0xa2 0x2f 0xde TxUnicastPkts....... 0x00 0x0f 0x66 0xc5 TxDeferred.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxTotalCollision.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxExcessiveCollision 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxSingleCollision... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxMultipleCollision. 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxByteCnt........... 0x00 0x16 0x81 0xcc TxByteCnt........... 0xe0 0xe8 0x80 0x34 RxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x00 0x1f 0x24 ======================================== KSZ9893 port 3 - BMC Eth ------------------------- RxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxUndersizePkt...... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxFragments......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxOversize.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxJabbers........... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxSymbolError....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxCRCerror.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxAlignmentError.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxControl8808Pkts... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxBroadcast......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0xbf RxMulticast......... 0x00 0x01 0xed 0x31 RxUnicast........... 0x00 0x06 0x20 0xa6 TxHiPriorityByte.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxLateCollision..... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxPausePkts......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxBroadcastPkts..... 0x00 0x56 0x21 0x95 TxMulticastPkts..... 0x03 0xa0 0x5b 0x11 TxUnicastPkts....... 0x00 0x0b 0x71 0x17 TxDeferred.......... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxTotalCollision.... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxExcessiveCollision 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxSingleCollision... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxMultipleCollision. 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 RxByteCnt........... 0x02 0x56 0x8c 0xe4 TxByteCnt........... 0xe1 0x4b 0x9e 0xbe RxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 TxDropPackets....... 0x00 0x00 0x0b 0x42 ========================================





BMC is restored to default using the following factory reset command:

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0x66

After issuing the ipmitool raw command for a factory reset, a BMC reboot is needed for it to take effect. This reset restores the BMC file system to default, erasing user modifications.

If the BMC's file system runs out of space, it will enter emergency console mode on the next boot. To recover, the user must log in and clear the Read-Write File System (RWFS) to free up space and restore normal logging.

Copy Copied! Change Root test failed! Invoking emergency shell. Enter password to try to manually fix. After fixing run exit to continue this script, or reboot -f to retry, or touch /takeover and exit to become PID 1 allowing editing of this script. Give root password for system maintenance (or type Control-D for normal startup):

Enter either your root password or the system default password, 0penBmc , to be logged into the emergency shell, run the following shell command to identify the RWFS partition ( mtd6 in this case):

Copy Copied! / # cat /proc/mtd dev: size erasesize name mtd0: 04000000 00010000 "bmc" mtd1: 000e0000 00010000 "u-boot" mtd2: 00900000 00010000 "kernel" mtd3: 02500000 00010000 "rofs" mtd4: 10000000 00010000 "config" mtd5: 00040000 00010000 "u-boot-env" mtd6: 01000000 00010000 "rwfs" mtd7: 00400000 00010000 "rwfs_failover" mtd8: 02400000 00010000 "images_primary" mtd9: 02400000 00010000 "images_secondary" mtd10: 023c0000 00010000 "log"

Run the following command to erase the flash partition and restore the space and reboot the system:

Copy Copied! / # flash_eraseall /dev/mtd6 Erasing 64 Kibyte @ 1000000 - 100% complete. / # reboot -f

After these operations, the BlueField BMC and its default password are restored to factory settings.

The BlueField BMC can be leveraged to debug and track the Arm OS boot sequence.

Log into the BlueField BMC either through the BlueField BMC serial connection or via SSH. Execute the following commands on the BlueField BMC console to force a reset of the BlueField Arm, followed by opening the BlueField console client, enabling users to monitor the boot sequence: Copy Copied! ipmitool power reset The following command opens the BlueField console client to monitor the boot sequence: Copy Copied! obmc-console-client -e exit To return to the BlueField BMC console type exit .

BF2 BF3 2.8.1 ✓ - 2.8.2 ✓ - 22.xx and later ✓ ✓

Firmware upgrade of BMC and eROT components using BMC can be performed from a remote server using the Redfish interface.

Run the following Redfish command over the 1GbE out-of-band interface on the BlueField BMC to trigger a secure BlueField BMC/eROT firmware update: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<DPU-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update Where: <password> – DPU BMC password

<package_path> – BMC/eROT firmware update package path

<DPU-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address After pushing the image to the BlueField BMC, a new task is created. Example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Running" } To track the progress of the update, use the task Id received in the response above (i.e., 0 ) in your query and monitor the value of the task’s PercentComplete field: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<DPU-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete' Where: <password> – DPU BMC password

<DPU-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address

task_id> – task ID of the update process as received in the response under the Id value Output example: Copy Copied! % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 2123 100 2123 0 0 38600 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910 20 When the process reaches 100%: Update Type BlueField-2 BlueField-3 BMC update BMC reboot is required eROT update System power cycle is required eROT self-reset command is required ( ipmitool raw 0x32 0xD2 )

Fault Diagnosis and Possible Solution Connection to BMC breaks during firmware package transfer Redfish task URI is not returned by the Redfish server

The Redfish server (if operational) is in idle state

After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client. Connection to BMC breaks during firmware update Redfish task URI previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

The Redfish server (if operational) is in one of the following states: In idle state, if the firmware update has completed In update state, if the firmware update is still ongoing

After a BMC reboot, or the restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client. Two firmware update requests are initiated The Redfish server blocks the second firmware update request and returns the following: HTTP code 400 "Bad Request"

Redfish message based on standard registry entry UpdateInProgress Check the status of the ongoing firmware update by looking at the TaskCollection resource. Redfish task hangs Redfish task URI that previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

PLDM-based firmware update progresses

After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server us in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client. BMC-EROT communication failure during image transfer The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.TransferFailed indicating the components that failed during image transfer The Redfish client may retry the firmware update. Firmware update fails The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error The Redfish client may retry the firmware update. ERoT failure (not responding) The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Canceled

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error

The Redfish client reports the error The Redfish client may retry the firmware update. Firmware image validation failure The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.VerificationFailed to indicate the component for which verification failed

The Redfish client reports the error The Redfish client might retry the firmware update. Power loss before activation command is sent The Redfish server is in idle state A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client. Firmware activation failure The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure: TaskState is set to Exception

TaskStatus is set to Warning

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.ActivateFailed The Redfish client may retry the firmware update. Push to BMC firmware package greater than 200 MB No Redfish task is created

Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Base.1.8.1.ResourceExhaustion and a request to retry the operation is given

BlueField-2 BlueField-3 2.8.1 Cannot be upgraded --- 2.8.2 Not limited --- 22.xx Not limited To upgrade, Glacier version must be above 00.02.0052.0000 23.xx Not limited Not limited 24.xx Not limited Not limited

BlueField-2 BlueField-3 Comments BMC ~17 minutes ~12 minutes Without including BMC reboot eROT ~3 minutes ~11 seconds Without including system power cycle

Please refer to the pages Connecting to BMC Interfaces and User Management in NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software documentation for information.

The BlueField BMC and BlueField Arm are interconnected via a dedicated I2C bus, which implements a bi-directional IPMB (Intelligent Platform Management Bus) protocol.

This setup enables both sides to send IPMI (Intelligent Platform Management Interface) commands to retrieve data.

To facilitate this bi-directional IPMB interface, each device must allocate a unique slave address per channel.

This enables the protocol to effectively send and receive data between the sender and the responder.

Running i2cdetect on that dedicated I2C bus (bus = 1) on the BlueField Arm should yield the following I2C slave addresses.

These addresses are pre-allocated and hard-coded in the relevant driver. The existence of these addresses may indicate the health and status of each device.

Copy Copied! # i2cdetect -y 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 a b c d e f 00: -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 10: 10 UU -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 20: 20 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 30: UU -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 40: -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 50: -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 60: -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 70: -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

In this example, we can observe that the BlueField BMC allocates addresses 0x10 and 0x20, while the BlueField Arm allocates addresses 0x11 and 0x30.

If the BlueField BMC's slave addresses are not detected, it typically indicates that the BlueField BMC has not booted. To recover from this state, try power cycling the system.

If the slave addresses of the BlueField Arm are not detected, it usually means that the service was not loaded correctly. In this case, please reboot the BlueField Arm.

The BMC and system logs can be collected using the Redfish interface .

Two types of dumps are supported:

BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC

System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.

Please refer to BMC and Bluefield Logs for more information.

The DPU BMC features a dedicated UART connection between the DPU BMC and the DPU, primarily utilized for implementing the Serial-over-LAN (SOL) feature .

This interface can be used for:

Utilize SOL to connect to the DPU console over the network.

Log in to the BMC and initiate a local client to establish a connection with the DPU console.

Extract the DPU console log file using the dump services provided by the DPU BMC.

Access the DPU BMC to examine the local DPU console log file.

Serial-over-LAN (SOL) is a remote management feature that allows users to access a device's serial console over a network connection, providing convenient troubleshooting and management capabilities from remote locations.

Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H 10.237.53.58 -U root -P '<password>' sol set enabled true 1





Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H 10.237.53.58 -U root -P '<password>' sol activate

The obmc-console-client tool facilitates access to the DPU console interface from within the BMC, enabling users to perform management and troubleshooting tasks.

To utilize the tool, users must first log into the DPU BMC either via the BMC serial interface or through an SSH connection.

Copy Copied! obmc-console-client -e <escape-string>

<escape-string> - once entered by the user, triggers an escape from the BlueField console, returning the user to the BlueField BMC console.

The BlueField BMC captures and stores console output in 2MB of volatile memory, rotating logs once they exceed 1MB by overwriting the oldest data. Every 24 hours, the current log is saved as a snapshot, starting a new log cycle. Logs can be extracted using the BlueField BMC’s Redfish log dump service.

Note Logs are erased if the BMC reboots but remain accessible as long as it stays operational.

To extract the log files from the BlueField BMC:

Create the BMC dump: Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData Track the dump task state: Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> Monitor the task until it reaches completion and ensure the following attributes are: Copy Copied! "PercentComplete": 100, "TaskState": "Completed", "TaskStatus": "OK" Download the log: Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> Extract the retrieved tar file, navigate to the BlueField logs directory, and examine the console logs. Each log entry begins with a timestamp showing when it was captured on the BlueField BMC. The following is a sample of the provided log: Collapse Source Copy Copied! [06:21:49][50484.995566] mlx5_core 0000:03:00.0: poll_health:1037:(pid 0): Fatal error 3 detected [06:21:50]Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 [06:21:50]INFO: psc supervisor init. [06:21:50]INFO: psc_irq_init... [06:21:50]INFO: force_crs_enable=0 pcr.lock0 = 0, time = 109977 [06:21:50]INFO: enter idle task. [06:21:50]NOTICE: Running as 9009D3B400ENEA system [06:21:50]NOTICE: BL2: v2.2(release):4.7.0-12-g4d27fda [06:21:50]NOTICE: BL2: Built : 00:23:28, Mar 27 2024 [06:21:50]NOTICE: BL2 built for hw (ver 2) [06:21:50]NOTICE: # Finished initializing DDR MSS1 [06:21:53]NOTICE: DDR POST passed. [06:21:53]INFO: mailbox rx: channel = 2, code = 0x43544c44 [06:21:53]NOTICE: BL31: v2.2(release):4.7.0-12-g4d27fda [06:21:53]NOTICE: BL31: Built : 00:23:28, Mar 27 2024 [06:21:53]NOTICE: BL31 built for hw (ver 2), lifecycle Production [06:21:53] [06:21:53]PTM:171226:2:0:6~ [06:21:54]I/TC: [06:21:54]I/TC: OP-TEE version: 4.1.0-25-ga07c623 (gcc version 8.3.0 (GCC)) #1 Wed Mar 27 00:21:33 UTC 2024 aarch64 [06:21:54]I/TC: Primary CPU initializing [06:21:54]I/TC: GIC redistributor base address not provided [06:21:54]I/TC: Assuming default GIC group status and modifier [06:21:54]INFO: mailbox rx: channel = 2, code = 0x41545452 [06:21:54]I/TC: Primary CPU switching to normal world boot [06:21:54]UEFI firmware (version BlueField:4.7.0-28-g3fe21fd-BId13090 built at 00:37:12 on Mar 27 2024) [06:22:05] Current Secure Boot State: disabled [06:22:09]Secure Boot Mode : Setup Mode [06:22:09]PK is not configured [06:22:09]Redfish enabled [06:22:16] DHCP Session Start [06:22:36] [06:22:36]Press ESC/F2/DEL twice to enter UEFI Menu. [06:22:36]Press ENTER to skip countdown. [06:22:36] ....

The Redfish server enables remote management of BIOS settings via a standard RESTful API. BIOS configurations can be modified through HTTP requests and responses. A private VLAN 4040 interface is set up on the BlueField BMC and switch to streamline communication between the BIOS and the Redfish server.

On the 3-port switch, only ports 2 and 3 are configured to be associated with VLAN 4040 to ensure a complete separation of the VLAN traffic from the management network.

If the Redfish server fails to provide the BIOS configuration, that would typically indicate that the initial communication between the BIOS (UEFI) and the BlueField BMC failed to establish. To troubleshoot the issue, follow the steps detailed in the following subsections.

The BlueField BMC and BlueField boot independently. This may lead to a scenario where, during a system power cycle, the UEFI may try to connect to the Redfish server before the BlueField BMC is ready, leading to the UEFI resuming boot without waiting. This would cause the BIOS information to not be transmitted to the BlueField BMC when the BlueField BMC eventually boots up, resulting in an incomplete population of BIOS data.

To reset the BlueField Arm, run the following command on the BlueField BMC:

Copy Copied! # ipmitool power reset





Log into the BlueField BMC and execute the following command to display the available network interfaces:

Copy Copied! # ifconfig

The expected output of the ifconfig command should display the network interfaces configured on the BlueField BMC.

In this instance, it is crucial to ensure that the output includes the VLAN 4040 interface, as it facilitates communication between the BIOS ( BlueField UEFI) and the BlueField BMC redfish server.

The expected output of the ifconfig command should include the following data for VLAN 4040:

Copy Copied! vlan4040 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr 02:6D:AE:4F:0F:C8 inet addr:192.168.240.1 Bcast:192.168.240.7 Mask:255.255.255.248 UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:1500 Metric:1 RX packets:0 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0 TX packets:5 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0 collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000 RX bytes:0 (0.0 B) TX bytes:318 (318.0 B)





Check BMC version. Ensure that the BMC version is at least 23.07 (support for Redfish BIOS was introduced in this version). If the BMC version is lower, upgrade to the latest available version.

Perform factory reset. If the BMC version is 23.07 or above and the VLAN 4040 interface is still not present, perform a factory reset on the BlueField BMC and reboot it to restore default configurations. Copy Copied! # ipmitool raw 0x32 0x66 # reboot

Retrieve the RShim log to confirm if UEFI obtained the Redfish interface bootstrap account credentials successfully.

Enable the RShim interface on either the BlueField BMC or the host, set log level, and dump the log:

Copy Copied! # systemctl start rshim # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc # cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Review the following lines to get more information of the Redfish status:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! DISPLAY_LEVEL 2 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) BOOT_MODE 1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap) BOOT_TIMEOUT 150 (seconds) DROP_MODE 0 (0:normal, 1:drop) SW_RESET 0 (1: reset) DEV_NAME pcie-0000:03:00.0 DEV_INFO BlueField-3(Rev 1) OPN_STR 9009D3B400ENEA --------------------------------------- Log Messages --------------------------------------- INFO[MISC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (emmc) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1118 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete INFO[BL31]: VDD: 881 mV INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled) INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled INFO[UEFI]: DPU-BMC RF credentials found INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready





To reset the BlueField BMC, run the following on the BlueField BMC:

Copy Copied! # ipmitool mc reset cold

Wait for BlueField BMC Linux prompt then reset the BlueField Arm:

Copy Copied! # ipmitool power reset





Access the BlueField console via RShim, console, or BMC SOL interface and perform a reset to the BlueField Arm.

The console will show the system boot sequence, and when UEFI connects to the BMC Redfish server, the following lines will appear.

Press ESC/F2/DEL twice to enter UEFI Menu. Press ENTER to skip countdown. 3 seconds remain... 2 seconds remain... 1 seconds remain... 0 seconds remain... ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/, Success ProcessVendorIdentification: Vendor: Nvidia ** XAUTH POST https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Registries/BiosAttributeRegistry/BiosAttributeRegistry, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings, Success ** Redfish PATCH https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield, Success ** Redfish PATCH https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings, Success ** Redfish PATCH https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios, Success ** Redfish PATCH https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory, Access Denied ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Truststore/Certificates, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/PK/Certificates, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/KEK/Certificates, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/1, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/2, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/3, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/4, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/5, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/6, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Certificates, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/1, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/2, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/3, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/4, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/5, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/6, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/7, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/8, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/9, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/10, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/11, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/12, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/13, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/14, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/15, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/16, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/17, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/18, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/19, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/20, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/21, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/22, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/23, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/24, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/25, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/26, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/27, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/28, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/29, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/30, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/31, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/32, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/33, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/34, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/35, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/36, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/37, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/38, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/39, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/40, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/41, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/42, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/43, Success ** Redfish GET https://192.168.240.1/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx/Signatures/44, Success EFI stub: Booting Linux Kernel...



