DOCA App Shield

This section addresses common issues that developers and users might face, along with step-by-step solutions.

A DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION error occurs when App Shield cannot locate the main kernel module in host memory. Possible causes and solutions:

Possible Cause Solution DMA device lacks DMA capability Verify that the configured DMA device supports DMA capabilities. For detailed information, consult the "Device Discovery" section under the NVIDIA DOCA Core Programming Guide. Device representor not connected to target Ensure that the VF associated with the device representor is correctly attached to the VM or host Memory regions/symbols file mismatch Regenerate the input files to match the target machine OS type mismatch Confirm that the VF is properly connected to the target machine and that the OS type configuration is accurate

Possible Cause Solution Corrupted hash zip file Ensure that the provided file is a valid .zip file