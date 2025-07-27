This section deals with troubleshooting issues related to compiling DOCA-based programs to use the DOCA SDK (e.g., missing dependencies).

As part of DOCA's installation, a basic set of environment variables are defined so that projects (such as DOCA applications) could easily compile against the DOCA SDK, and to allow users easy access to the various DOCA tools. In addition, the set of DOCA applications sometimes rely on various 3rd party dependencies, some of which require specific environment variables so to be correctly found by the compilation environment (meson).

There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:

DOCA libraries are missing: Copy Copied! Run-time dependency doca-common found: NO (tried pkgconfig) meson.build: 230 : 0 : ERROR: Dependency "doca-common" not found, tried pkgconfig

DPDK definitions are missing: Copy Copied! Dependency libdpdk found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build: 41 : 1 : ERROR: Dependency "libdpdk" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake

mpicc is missing for DPA All to All application: Copy Copied! ==================== Skipped Applications ==================== * dpa_all_to_all: Missing mpicc

All the dependencies mentioned above are installed as part of DOCA's installation, and yet it is recommended to check that the packages themselves were installed correctly. The packages that install each dependency define the environment variables needed by it, and apply these settings per user login session:

If DOCA was just installed (on the host or DPU), user session restart is required to apply these definitions (i.e., log off and log in).

It is important to compile DOCA using the same logged in user. Logging as ubuntu and using sudo su , or compiling using sudo , will not work.

If restarting the user session is not possible (e.g., automated non-interactive session), the following is a list of the needed environment variables:

Note All the following examples use the required environment variables for the DPU. For the host, the values should be adjusted accordingly (aarch64 is for the DPU and x86 is for the host): aarch64-linux-gnu → x86_64-linux-gnu .

Tip It is recommended to define all of the following settings so as to not have to remember which DOCA application requires which module (whether DPDK, FlexIO, etc).

DOCA Tools:

For Ubuntu: Copy Copied! export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools

For CentOS: Copy Copied! export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools

DOCA Applications:

For Ubuntu and CentOS Copy Copied! export PATH=${PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi- 4.1 .7a1/bin export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi- 4.1 .7a1/lib

DPDK:

For Ubuntu: Copy Copied! export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig

For CentOS: Copy Copied! export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig

FlexIO:

For Ubuntu: Copy Copied! export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig

For CentOS: Copy Copied! export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig

CollectX:

For Ubuntu and CentOS: Copy Copied! export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/collectx/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig

Our guides for compiling the reference samples and applications of DOCA's SDK are using the meson build system.

A permission error is encountered when trying to reuse a build directory from a previous build:

Copy Copied! ubuntu @localhost :/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_acl$ meson /tmp/build Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mesonmain.py" , line 146 , in run return options.run_func(options) File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py" , line 294 , in run app.generate() File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py" , line 181 , in generate mlog.initialize(env.get_log_dir(), self.options.fatal_warnings) File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mlog.py" , line 103 , in initialize log_file = open(os.path.join(logdir, log_fname), 'w' , encoding= 'utf-8' ) PermissionError: [Errno 13 ] Permission denied: '/tmp/build/meson-logs/meson-log.txt'





Per the meson build instructions, the user can choose any write-accessible directory to be used as the build directory, using the following syntax:

Copy Copied! meson <build-dir>

When reusing a build directory, it is best to ensure that the existing directory was created by a user with the same permissions, and only then do one of the following:

Removing the old build directory: Copy Copied! rm -rf /tmp/build

Reconfiguring the build directory: Copy Copied! meson --reconfigure /tmp/build

The above error is an indication that the build directory was created by a different user, and that our user doesn't have permissions to use it. In such cases, it is best to choose a different build directory, in a directory that our user has write-access to. For example:

Copy Copied! meson /tmp/build2

When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, there could be a conflict between the libstdc++ version available out-of-the-box and the one used when building DOCA's SDK libraries.

There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:

Copy Copied! $ cc test.o -o test_out `pkg-config --libs -- static doca` /opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create': (.text.experimental+ 0x2193 ): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length ' /opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create' : (.text.experimental+ 0x2198 ): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length' collect2: error: ld returned 1 exit status





Upgrading the devtoolset on the machine to the one used when building the DOCA SDK resolves the undefined references issue:

Copy Copied! $ sudo yum install epel-release $ sudo yum install centos-release-scl-rh $ sudo yum install devtoolset- 8 # This will enable the use of devtoolset- 8 to the *current* bash session $ source /opt/rh/devtoolset- 8 /enable

When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, a known issue in the default pkg-config version (0.27) causes a linking error.

There are multiple forms this error may appear in. For example:

Copy Copied! $ cc test.o -o test_out 'pkg-config --libs --static doca' ... /opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/librte_net_mlx5.a(net_mlx5_mlx5_sft.c.o): In function 'mlx5_sft_start' : mlx5_sft.c:(.text+ 0x1827 ): undefined reference to 'mlx5_malloc' ...



