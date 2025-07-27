On This Page
- Preface
- Command Cheat Sheet
- Logging and Counters
- Debug Info Packages
- Scenarios
DOCA SDK
This guide is designed to assist developers, system administrators, and users in addressing common issues related to the DOCA SDK.
It offers comprehensive support for integrating the SDK into applications, troubleshooting development-related issues, and managing production deployment challenges.
The guide offers a curated collection of troubleshooting tips, solutions, and best practices for resolving DOCA SDK-related issues. Each section targets specific categories of problems, providing step-by-step instructions and explanations to help diagnose and resolve issues effectively.
The guide covers various topics, including:
Installation issues
Configuration challenges
Runtime errors
Performance optimizations
Additionally, it includes advice on debugging, logging, and monitoring to deepen understanding of the SDK's behavior and streamline the troubleshooting process.
Command
Description
Reconfigure an existing build with different flags or updated dependencies
Get current meson configuration or update a specific flag
Compile a meson build directory, from within the created build directory.
Compile a given meson project by pointing to the created build directory using the
DOCA provides logging functionality for both DOCA libraries and applications, allowing users to monitor and troubleshoot operations effectively.
Enabling Debug Messages
Enabling debug messages in DOCA can be highly beneficial for developing and debugging applications. To activate these debug messages, a logger backend must be created, and the verbosity level (defaulting to
INFO) can be adjusted as needed.
Log Levels
Log messages from applications and libraries are assigned a severity level, which defines their importance. These levels, specified in
doca_log.h, are ranked as follows (from highest to lowest importance):
Critical
Error
Warning
Information
Debug
Trace
During runtime, only messages of the configured severity level or higher are output to the logs, depending on the settings for each backend. Applications can configure this level by invoking the appropriate APIs from the logging library. Minimum and maximum verbosity levels can be set for each backend individually.
Backends
A logger backend is a component that effectively writes/displays a log.
The following backend types are supported:
File stream
File descriptor
Memory buffer
syslog
Every message is written to all the backends, according to the configured verbosity level in those backends. By default, no logger backend is defined, so no message is printed.
DOCA Messages
The default verbosity level of a newly created backend is INFO. This includes the information, warning and error messages that are printed by all the DOCA libraries.
Warning and error messages may indicate that there is a problem in the developed application, so it is important for users to pay attention to those messages.
In a good path:
DOCA functions which are considered part of control path will print debug messages to ease up the debugging
DOCA functions which are considered part of data path will not print any debug messages
In error flows:
Both control and data path functions will print an error message if an error was detected.
This section deals with troubleshooting issues related to compiling DOCA-based programs to use the DOCA SDK (e.g., missing dependencies).
Meson complains about missing dependencies
As part of DOCA's installation, a basic set of environment variables are defined so that projects (such as DOCA applications) could easily compile against the DOCA SDK, and to allow users easy access to the various DOCA tools. In addition, the set of DOCA applications sometimes rely on various 3rd party dependencies, some of which require specific environment variables so to be correctly found by the compilation environment (meson).
Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:
DOCA libraries are missing:
Run-time dependency doca-common found: NO (tried pkgconfig) meson.build:
230:
0: ERROR: Dependency
"doca-common"not found, tried pkgconfig
DPDK definitions are missing:
Dependency libdpdk found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake) meson.build:
41:
1: ERROR: Dependency
"libdpdk"not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake
mpicc is missing for DPA All to All application:
==================== Skipped Applications ==================== * dpa_all_to_all: Missing mpicc
Solution
All the dependencies mentioned above are installed as part of DOCA's installation, and yet it is recommended to check that the packages themselves were installed correctly. The packages that install each dependency define the environment variables needed by it, and apply these settings per user login session:
If DOCA was just installed (on the host or DPU), user session restart is required to apply these definitions (i.e., log off and log in).
It is important to compile DOCA using the same logged in user. Logging as
ubuntuand using
sudo su, or compiling using
sudo, will not work.
If restarting the user session is not possible (e.g., automated non-interactive session), the following is a list of the needed environment variables:
All the following examples use the required environment variables for the DPU. For the host, the values should be adjusted accordingly (aarch64 is for the DPU and x86 is for the host):
aarch64-linux-gnu → x86_64-linux-gnu.
It is recommended to define all of the following settings so as to not have to remember which DOCA application requires which module (whether DPDK, FlexIO, etc).
DOCA Tools:
For Ubuntu:
export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
For CentOS:
export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools
DOCA Applications:
For Ubuntu and CentOS
export PATH=${PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-
4.1.7a1/bin export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-
4.1.7a1/lib
DPDK:
For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig
FlexIO:
For Ubuntu:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig
For CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig
CollectX:
For Ubuntu and CentOS:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/collectx/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
Meson complains about permissions
Our guides for compiling the reference samples and applications of DOCA's SDK are using the meson build system.
Error
A permission error is encountered when trying to reuse a build directory from a previous build:
ubuntu
@localhost:/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_acl$ meson /tmp/build
Traceback (most recent call last):
File
"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mesonmain.py", line
146, in run
return options.run_func(options)
File
"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py", line
294, in run
app.generate()
File
"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py", line
181, in generate
mlog.initialize(env.get_log_dir(), self.options.fatal_warnings)
File
"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mlog.py", line
103, in initialize
log_file = open(os.path.join(logdir, log_fname),
'w', encoding=
'utf-8')
PermissionError: [Errno
13] Permission denied:
'/tmp/build/meson-logs/meson-log.txt'
Solution
Per the meson build instructions, the user can choose any write-accessible directory to be used as the build directory, using the following syntax:
meson <build-dir>
When reusing a build directory, it is best to ensure that the existing directory was created by a user with the same permissions, and only then do one of the following:
Removing the old build directory:
rm -rf /tmp/build
Reconfiguring the build directory:
meson --reconfigure /tmp/build
The above error is an indication that the build directory was created by a different user, and that our user doesn't have permissions to use it. In such cases, it is best to choose a different build directory, in a directory that our user has write-access to. For example:
meson /tmp/build2
Static compilation on CentOS – undefined references to C++
When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, there could be a conflict between the libstdc++ version available out-of-the-box and the one used when building DOCA's SDK libraries.
Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:
$ cc test.o -o test_out `pkg-config --libs --
static doca`
/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':
(.text.experimental+
0x2193): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length
' /opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':
(.text.experimental+
0x2198): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length' collect2: error: ld returned
1 exit status
Solution
Upgrading the
devtoolset on the machine to the one used when building the DOCA SDK resolves the undefined references issue:
$ sudo yum install epel-release
$ sudo yum install centos-release-scl-rh
$ sudo yum install devtoolset-
8
# This will enable the use of devtoolset-
8 to the *current* bash session
$ source /opt/rh/devtoolset-
8/enable
Static compilation on CentOS – unresolved symbols
When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, a known issue in the default pkg-config version (0.27) causes a linking error.
Error
There are multiple forms this error may appear in. For example:
$ cc test.o -o test_out
'pkg-config --libs --static doca' ...
/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/librte_net_mlx5.a(net_mlx5_mlx5_sft.c.o): In function
'mlx5_sft_start':
mlx5_sft.c:(.text+
0x1827): undefined reference to
'mlx5_malloc' ...
Solution
Use an updated version of pkg-config or pkgconf instead when building applications (as is recommended in DPDK's compilation instructions).