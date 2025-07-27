DOCA Services

When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.

The error may happen after modifying a service's YAML file, or after copying an example YAML file from one of the guides.

Copy Copied! $ crictl pods POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME $ journalctl -u kubelet ... Oct 06 12 : 10 : 08 dpu-name kubelet[ 3260 ]: E1006 12 : 10 : 08.552306 3260 file.go: 108 ] "Unable to process watch event" err= "can't process config file \"/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml\": invalid pod: [metadata.name: Invalid value: \"-dpu-name\": a lowercase RFC 1123 subdomain must consist of lower case alphanumeric characters, '-' or '.', and must start and end with an alphanumeric character (e.g. 'example.com', regex used for validation is '[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*') spec.containers: Required value]" ...

This indicates that some of the fields in the YAML file fail to comply with RFC 1123.

Both the pod name and container name have a strict alphabet (RFC 1123) restrictions. This means that users can only use dash ("-") and not underscore ("_") as the latter is an illegal character and cannot be used in the pod/container name. However, for the container's image name, use underscore ("_") instead of dash ("-") to help differentiate the two.

Note This error can occur when there is a whitespace issue if the YAML file has been copied from one of the guides causing a formatting mistake. It is important to ensure that the space characters used in the files are indeed spaces (" ") and not some other whitespace character.

Copy Copied! $ crictl pods POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME $ journalctl -u kubelet ... Oct 04 12 : 35 : 58 dpu-name kubelet[ 3046 ]: E1004 12 : 35 : 58.744406 3046 file.go: 187 ] "Could not process manifest file" err= "/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml: couldn't parse as pod(yaml: line 48: did not find expected '-' indicator), please check config file" path= "/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml" ...

This indicates that there is a probable indentation issue in line 48 or in the line above it.

Go over the file and make sure that the file only uses spaces (" ") for indentations (2 per indent). Using any other number of spaces causes undefined behavior.

When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.

Copy Copied! $ crictl pods POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME $ journalctl -u kubelet ... Oct 04 12 : 39 : 41 dpu-name kubelet[ 3046 ]: I1004 12 : 39 : 41.643621 3046 predicate.go: 103 ] "Failed to admit pod, unexpected error while attempting to recover from admission failure" pod= "default/file_name" err= "preemption: error finding a set of pods to preempt: no set of running pods found to reclaim resources: [(res: hugepages-2Mi, q: 1021313024), ]" ...

This error indicates that the service expected 1GB (1021313024 bytes) of huge pages of size 2MB per page, and could not find them.

Remove the YAML file of the service from the deployment directory ( /etc/kubelet.d ). Allocate huge pages as described in the service's prerequisites steps: Make sure that the huge pages are allocated as required per the desired container. Both the amount and size of the pages are important and must match precisely. Restart the container infrastructure daemons: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service sudo systemctl restart containerd.service Once the above operations are completed successfully, the container could be deployed (YAML can be copied to /etc/kubelet.d ).

After rebooting the DPU, the respective pods start. However, the containers repeatedly fail to spawn and their "attempt" counter does not increment.

Copy Copied! $ crictl pods POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME bee147792a85b Less than a second ago Ready doca-hbn-service-my-dpu default 0 ( default ) ea66ee46e75a5 Less than a second ago Ready doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu default 0 ( default ) $ crictl ps -a CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD 6a35c025a3590 ce4c0cafd583e Less than a second ago Exited init-sfs 0 bee147792a85b doca-hbn-service-my-dpu 9048f4c7b8f3c 095a5833a3f80 Less than a second ago Running doca-telemetry-service 0 ea66ee46e75a5 doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu 059d0aa8a3199 095a5833a3f80 Less than a second ago Exited init-telemetry-service 0 ea66ee46e75a5 doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu bcfbe536271ea ce4c0cafd583e 33 seconds ago Running init-sfs 1 bee147792a85b doca-hbn-service-my-dpu $ journalctl -u containerd ... "2023-11-28T08:43:42.408173348+02:00" level=error msg= "RunPodSandbox for &PodSandboxMetadata{Name:doca-hbn-service-my-dpu,Uid:823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b,Namespace:default,Attempt:0,} failed, error" error= "failed to reserve sandbox name \"doca-hbn-service-my-dpu_default_823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b_0\": name \"doca-hbn-service-my-dpu_default_823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b_0\" is reserved for \"bee147792a85bc23a3629a9fcd0a5f388794f6b67ef552c959d4d5e49d04f5b2\"" ...

This error indicates that there has been some collision with prior instances of the doca-hbn-service container, probably pre-reboot.

Note This issue indicates irregularities in the time of the machine, and usually that the DPU's time pre-reboot was later than the time post-reboot. This leads to bugs in the recovery of the container infrastructure daemons. It is of utmost importance that the time of the system does not jump backwards.



