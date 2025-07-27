To check the status of the RTC on the DPU, use the following command:

$ sudo mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 q | grep REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE True(1)





To enable RTC, run:

$ sudo mlxconfig -d 03:00.0 set REAL_TIME_CLOCK_ENABLE=1

A graceful shutdown and power cycle of the DPU are required for the changes to take effect.

To verify if hardware offload is enabled, run:

$ sudo ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config | grep hw-offload {hw-offload= "true" }





Activate hardware offloading, run: $ sudo ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true ; Restart the OVS service: $ sudo /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart

To examine the current switch settings, run:

$ sudo ovs-vsctl show Bridge uplink Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port en3f0pf0sf4 Interface en3f0pf0sf4 Port p0 Interface p0 Port uplink Interface uplink type : internal





To add a new bridge or port, run:

$ sudo ovs-vsctl add-br <bridge name> $ sudo ovs-vsctl add-port <bridge name> <port name>

Example for DOCA Firefly Deployment

$ sudo ovs-vsctl add-br uplink $ sudo ovs-vsctl add-port uplink p0 $ sudo ovs-vsctl add-port uplink en3f0pf0sf4 $ sudo ovs-vsctl add-port uplink pf0hpf

$ sudo ethtool -- set -priv-flags enp3s0f0s4 tx_port_ts on





$ sudo ifconfig enp3s0f0s4 <ip-addr> up

When deploying a new container, it is recommended to follow this procedure to ensure the successful execution of each step throughout the deployment process:

$ sudo crictl pods

Info It may take up to 20 seconds for the pod to start.

When deploying a new container, look for a corresponding entry line in the command's output:

POD ID CREATED STATE NAME NAMESPACE ATTEMPT RUNTIME 06bd84c07537e 4 seconds ago Ready doca-firefly-my-dpu default 0 ( default )





If no matching line appears, it is recommended to check the Kubelet logs for more details about the error:

$ sudo journalctl -u kubelet --since -5m

Once the issue is resolved, proceed to the next steps.

Verify that the container image is successfully downloaded from NGC into the DPU's container registry (download time may vary based on the size of the container image):

$ sudo crictl images

Example output:

IMAGE TAG IMAGE ID SIZE k8s.gcr.io/pause 3.2 2a060e2e7101d 251kB nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly 1.1 . 0 -doca2. 0.2 134cb22f34611 87 .4MB





View currently active containers and their IDs:

$ sudo crictl ps

Once again, find a corresponding entry line for the deployed container (boot time may vary depending on the container's image size):

CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD b505a05b7dc23 134cb22f34611 4 minutes ago Running doca-firefly 0 06bd84c07537e doca-firefly-my-dpu

In case of failure to find a matching container, review the list of all recent container deployments:

$ sudo crictl ps -a

It is possible that the container encountered an error during boot and exited right away:

CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD de2361ec15b61 134cb22f34611 1 second ago Exited doca-firefly 1 4aea5f5adc91d doca-firefly-my-dpu





During the container's runtime, and for a short timespan after it exits, you can view the containers logs that were printed to the standard output:

$ sudo crictl logs <container-id>

In this case, the user can learn from the log that the wrong configuration was passed to the container:

$ sudo crictl logs de2361ec15b61 Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.1 . 0 ... Requested the following PTP interface : p10 Failed to find interface "p10" . Aborting

The recommended way to stop a pod and its containers is as follows: