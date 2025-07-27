Common issues related to OpenSSL and PKA:

The following indicates that the location for PKA engine shared library file is missing.

Copy Copied! $ openssl engine pka 20B095A0FFFF0000:error: 12800067 :DSO support routines:dlfcn_load:could not load the shared library:../crypto/dso/dso_dlfcn.c: 118 :filename(/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/engines- 3 /pka.so): /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/engines- 3 /pka.so: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory





The following indicates that the libPKA.so.1 shared library cannot find a definition of function ASYNC_WAIT_CTX_get_fd() .

Copy Copied! $ openssl speed -engine pka -async_jobs 8 rsa Error configuring OpenSSL 281474842441520 :error: 25066067 :DSO support routines:DLFCN_LOAD:could not load the shared library:dso_dlfcn.c: 187 :filename(/usr/lib64/openssl/engines/libpka.so): /lib64/libPKA.so. 1 : undefined symbol: ASYNC_WAIT_CTX_get_fd

This is part of the OpenSSL 3.0 async_jobs feature. OpenSSL's shared library should provide this function definition.

PKA hardware has limited PKA ring resources. Bluefield 2 has 32 rings, Bluefield 3 MB has 64 rings, and Bluefield 3 HB has 96. Each process invokes opensll and pka engine will take 4 rings(default) during the lifetime of the process. When pka resource is exhausted. The pka engine will not be loaded correctly.

Copy Copied! $ openssl engine pka (pka) PKA handle is invalid





The following message is benign and can be ignored:

Copy Copied! $ openssl engine pka (pka) BlueField PKA engine support 2090E585FFFF0000:error:1280006A:DSO support routines:dlfcn_bind_func:could not bind to the requested symbol name:../crypto/dso/dso_dlfcn.c: 188 :symname(EVP_PKEY_base_id): /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/engines- 3 /pka.so: undefined symbol: EVP_PKEY_base_id 2090E585FFFF0000:error:1280006A:DSO support routines:DSO_bind_func:could not bind to the requested symbol name:../crypto/dso/dso_lib.c: 176 :

In rare cases, some crypto algorithms are not supported by the OpenSSL library due to compile time configuration. If you run into such an error, please report it to NVIDIA Enterprise Support.

Example of this is the TLS/OpenSSL connection handshake. The Wireshark or tcpdump handshake will have the error code.

The following is an example response from the HTTPS/TLS server to TLS Client Hello request as captured by Wireshark:

Copy Copied! TLSv1. 2 Record Layer: Alert (Level: Fatal, Description: Handshake Failure) Content Type: Alert ( 21 ) Version: TLS 1.2 ( 0x0303 ) Length: 2 Alert Message Level: Fatal ( 2 ) Description: Handshake Failure ( 40 )

Possible TLS/HTTPS handshaking errors

Network related issue: interface provision, wiring, etc...

TLS errors: TLS versions between client and server, no matching cipher suites/supporting groups/signature algorithms/key management etc...

Please report this error with both information of both client and server-side information. Such as wget for HTTPS client, Apache webserver or google.com as HTTS server.

For all other issues, please follow the below steps to narrow down the errors and report it.

Make sure CPU support AES algorithm: Copy Copied! $ lscpu Architecture: aarch64 CPU op-mode(s): 32 -bit, 64 -bit Byte Order: Little Endian CPU(s): 8 On-line CPU(s) list: 0 - 7 Vendor ID: ARM Model name: Cortex-A78AE Model: 1 Thread(s) per core: 1 Core(s) per socket: 8 Socket(s): 1 Stepping: r0p1 BogoMIPS: 600.50 Flags: fp asimd evtstrm aes pmull sha1 sha2 crc32 atomics fphp asimdhp cpuid asimdrdm lrcpc dcpop asimddp Check if PKA kernel module is loaded and devices(pka rings) are functioning. Copy Copied! $ lsmod | grep pka mlxbf_pka 126976 0 $ ls /dev/pka/ 0 10 12 14 16 18 2 21 23 25 27 29 30 32 34 36 38 4 41 43 45 47 49 50 52 54 56 58 6 61 63 8 1 11 13 15 17 19 20 22 24 26 28 3 31 33 35 37 39 40 42 44 46 48 5 51 53 55 57 59 60 62 7 9 Run PKA validation test program: Collapse Source Copy Copied! $ /usr/bin/pka_test_validation -c 8 -r 4 -s 1 PKA system info --------------- PKA API version: v1 Cache line size: 64 CPU count: 8 Ring count: 4 Running PKA inst: pka_test_validation ----------------- Avail rings: 4 HW rings in use : 000000000001111 Mode: PKA_F_PROCESS_MODE_SINGLE(bit 1 ) Sync: PKA_F_SYNC_MODE_ENABLE(bit 8 ) num worker threads: 8 Starting thread_idx= 0 on cpu_num= 0 Starting thread_idx= 1 on cpu_num= 1 Starting thread_idx= 2 on cpu_num= 2 Starting thread_idx= 3 on cpu_num= 3 Starting thread_idx= 4 on cpu_num= 4 Starting thread_idx= 6 on cpu_num= 6 Starting thread_idx= 7 on cpu_num= 7 Starting thread_idx= 5 on cpu_num= 5 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 0 cpu_num= 0 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 1 cpu_num= 1 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 2 cpu_num= 2 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 3 cpu_num= 3 done tests_passed= 6 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 4 cpu_num= 4 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 5 cpu_num= 5 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 6 cpu_num= 6 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 thread_start_routine thread_idx= 7 cpu_num= 7 done tests_passed= 60 tests_failed= 0 total_tests= 60 validation tests passed!