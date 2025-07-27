If OVS fails to start after enabling DOCA mode, it is often due to missing hugepage configuration.

Check the OVS log file at /var/log/openvswitch/ovs-vswitchd.log for additional details.

If hugepages are not configured, you may encounter the following error:

Copy Copied! 2024 - 03 -13T14: 59 : 26 .806Z| 00025 |dpdk|ERR|EAL: Cannot get hugepage information.





Port addition failures can result from several common misconfigurations.

You may see: Copy Copied! error: "could not open network device pf0 (Address family not supported by protocol)"

Resolution: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:doca-init= true systemctl restart openvswitch- switch

Error: Copy Copied! error: "could not add network device pf0vf0 to ofproto (Resource temporarily unavailable)"

Resolution: Add the PF (eSwitch manager) port to the OVS bridge before adding its associated VFs.

Error: Copy Copied! error: "could not add network device eth2 to ofproto (Invalid argument)"

Explanation: When using DOCA/DPDK ports, the bridge must have datapath_type set to netdev .

Verify using: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl get bridge <BR> datapath_type

Error: Copy Copied! error: "rep1: could not set configuration (No such device)"

Resolution: Verify that the specified device exists and is visible to the system.

Failure to pass traffic between interfaces may be caused by the following issues:

Port not added successfully – Refer to Failure to Add Port to Bridge to ensure ports were added correctly.

Incorrect VF subnet configuration – If traffic is sent between VFs on different subnets, it will not be forwarded unless explicit OpenFlow rules are configured to permit inter-subnet routing.

Conflicting kernel routing table – Verify that the kernel's routing table does not contain overlapping routes. Each unique IP address should be associated with only one interface.

Missing VF representors on the OVS bridge – If a VF's representor is not attached to the bridge, traffic from that VF will not reach the OVS pipeline.

Tunnel misconfiguration: Missing neighbor discovery between tunnel endpoints – For tunnel traffic to work, L3 connectivity between endpoints must be established. Ensure the OVS bridge has the correct local tunnel IP. Ensure the remote system has an interface configured with the corresponding remote tunnel IP. Mismatched VNI configuration – Both systems must use the same VNI (VXLAN Network Identifier) for traffic to be correctly encapsulated and decapsulated.



If you experience performance degradation, it may indicate that OVS is not offloading flows to hardware as expected.

Verify offload status. Run:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload

If hw-offload = true – Fast Path is enabled (offload is working)

If hw-offload = false – Slow Path is used (offload is disabled)

For RHEL/CentOS, run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true # systemctl restart openvswitch # systemctl enable openvswitch

For Ubuntu/Debian: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true # systemctl restart openvswitch- switch

To verify which flows are offloaded:

Copy Copied! # ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows -m

If dp:ovs appears in the output, the flow was handled in software (offload failed).

Review the end of each flow entry or check the OVS logs to identify the reason for failure.

PMD (Poll Mode Driver) counters can also confirm if packets are being processed in software.

Performance issues may also arise due to resource exhaustion from connection tracking or memory zone limits.

OVS supports up to 65,535 ct-zones.

In DOCA basic pipe mode, each ct-zone may consume approximately 36 mem-zones.

If too many ct-zones are created, the system may run out of available mem-zones, which can impact offload and degrade performance.

Due to the increased mem-zone requirement per connection tracking (ct) zone, users may reach the maximum number of DPDK mem-zones more easily—especially when configuring a large number of ct-zones. By default, the mem-zone limit is set to 2560.

When the mem-zone limit is reached, the following error will appear in the logs:

Copy Copied! 2024 - 07 -30T19: 17 : 07 .585Z| 00002 |dpdk(hw_offload4)|ERR|EAL: memzone_reserve_aligned_thread_unsafe(): Number of requested memzone segments exceeds max memzone segments ( 2560 >= 2560 )





To resolve this issue, increase the number of mem-zones by setting the dpdk-max-memzones configuration parameter:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=<desired_number>

Replace <desired_number> with the total number of mem-zones required for your configuration.

You are configuring 500 ct-zones. Since each ct-zone requires approximately 36 mem-zones, you will need a total of:

Copy Copied! 500 ct-zones × 36 mem-zones/ct-zone = 18 , 000 mem-zones

It is recommended to reserve additional mem-zones for other pipeline components. For example, you can preserve the default 2560 mem-zones for general system use.

Total required mem-zones:

Copy Copied! 18 , 000 ( for ct-zones) + 2 , 560 (reserved) = 20 , 560

Set the value:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 20560

By adjusting the mem-zone limit accordingly, you can avoid allocation failures and performance degradation caused by resource exhaustion—especially in environments with large-scale connection tracking configurations.