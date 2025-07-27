Power and Thermal

Arm thermal sensor data can be accessed using the sensors command. All the Arm thermal sensors and DDR temperature are provided under acpitz-acpi section.

Copy Copied! mlx5-pci-0300 Adapter: PCI adapter asic: +45.0C (crit = +91.0C, highest = +57.0C) acpitz-acpi-0 Adapter: ACPI interface temp1: +41.4C (crit = +115.0C) temp2: +41.2C (crit = +115.0C) temp3: +39.4C (crit = +115.0C) temp4: +41.9C (crit = +115.0C) temp5: +42.0C (crit = +115.0C) temp6: +42.4C (crit = +115.0C) temp7: +42.4C (crit = +115.0C) temp8: +42.1C (crit = +115.0C) temp9: +44.4C (crit = +115.0C) temp10: +80.0C (crit = +105.0C) nvme-pci-0600 Adapter: PCI adapter Composite: +40.9C (low = -40.1C, high = +114.8C) (crit = +122.8C) Sensor 1: +38.9C (low = -273.1C, high = +65261.8C)

The sensor name corresponding to the tempX node can be known by reading this node: /sys/bus/acpi/devices/LNXTHERM:(X-1)/description .

For example, the temperature value displayed next to temp1 corresponds to:

Copy Copied! # cat /sys/bus/acpi/devices/LNXTHERM\: 00 /description center



