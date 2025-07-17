On This Page
This guide outlines how to resolve boot failures on BlueField DPUs caused by a corrupted or missing Microsoft UEFI certificate when Secure Boot is enabled. It includes preparation steps to proactively craft a recovery image and resolution steps to restore the certificate without disabling Secure Boot.
Command
Description
BMC utility used to retrieve and store a copy of the current BlueField Arm BFB image
BlueField Arm utility used to inject EFI capsules into BFB images
Where
Writes a BFB image from the DPU BMC to the BlueField Arm over RShim
User has Secure Boot enabled and Microsoft DB certificate gets corrupted or deleted
If the Microsoft UEFI certificate is missing or corrupted, the BlueField Arm will fail to boot with Secure Boot enabled. The output will resemble:
3 seconds remain...
2 seconds remain...
1 seconds remain...
0 seconds remain...
Failed to boot
'ubuntu0' <<=== Fails here
Failed to boot
'NET-NIC_P0-IPV4'
Failed to boot
'NET-NIC_P0-IPV6'
>>Start PXE over IPv4
The UEFI database contains a list of trusted X.509 certificates and hashes used to validate binaries during boot. In this case, the SHIM EFI binary (
shim.efi or
shimaa64.efi) is signed by Microsoft's certificate and cannot be authenticated.
Example output from
mokutil showing a typical database:
root
@dpu-arm:~# mokutil --db | grep
"Subject:"
Subject: C=US, ST=MA, L=Westborough, O=NVIDIA Corporation, OU=BlueField Secure Boot, CN=NVIDIA BlueField Secure Boot UEFI db Signing
2021
Subject: C=US, ST=CA, L=Santa Clara, O=NVIDIA Corporation, OU=NBU, CN=NVIDIA BlueField Secure Boot EFI Signing
2022-A
Subject: C=US, ST=Washington, L=Redmond, O=Microsoft Corporation, CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA
2011 <<<==== This is corrupted or missng
Subject: C=US, ST=California, L=Palo Alto, O=VMware, Inc., CN=VMware Secure Boot Signing
Subject: C=GB, ST=Isle of Man, L=Douglas, O=Canonical Ltd., CN=Canonical Ltd. Master Certificate Authority
The SHIM binary is typically signed by Microsoft:
shimaa64.efi (Microsoft)
signature
1
image signature issuers:
- /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA
2011 <<<======== Signed by
this module
image signature certificates:
- subject: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Windows UEFI Driver Publisher
issuer: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA
2011
- subject: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA
2011
issuer: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation Third Party Marketplace Root
To preserve Secure Boot integrity and enable large-scale recovery, a customer solution was developed to restore the missing Microsoft certificate using the DPU BMC—without disabling Secure Boot.
Solution
To recover from a missing Microsoft certificate, the BlueField Arm BFB image must be updated with the appropriate EFI capsule (
efi_sbkeysync.cap) which includes the required certificate.
This process assumes that a recovery image is prepared before the problem occurs. A single BFB image may be reused across all affected DPUs if they share the same configuration.
Prerequisites
Python 3 must be installed on the BlueField Arm.
The EFI capsule is available at:
/usr/lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/efi_sbkeysync.cap
The
mlx-mkbfbtool is installed:
root
@dpu-arm:~# which mlx-mkbfb /usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb root
@dpu-arm:~# python3 --version Python
3.10.
12
Preparation Steps
These steps must be performed in advance and stored on the DPU BMC:
Create a golden image on the DPU BMC (if one does not already exist):
root
@dpu-bmc:~# dpu_golden_image golden_image_arm -r /tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb
Verify the image was created:
root
@dpu-bmc:~# ls -l /tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb -rw-r--r--
1root root
14713136Jul
7
13:
55/tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb
Copy the golden image from the BMC to the BlueField Arm:
root
@dpu-arm:~# scp root@<bmc_ip>:/tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb ~/.
Craft a new BFB image using the Microsoft EFI capsule:
root
@dpu-arm:~# /usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb --capsule /usr/lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/efi_sbkeysync.cap arm_golden_image.bfb new_arm_golden_image.bfbInfo
This injects a valid Microsoft UEFI certificate into the new BFB.
Verify the new image was created:
root
@dpu-arm:~# ls -l new_arm_golden_image.bfb -rw-r--r--
1root root
7366872Jul
7
14:
54new_arm_golden_image.bfb
Copy the new image back to the BMC (or to other BMCs as needed):
root
@dpu-arm:~# scp new_arm_golden_image.bfb root
@10.255.
6.141:/tmp/.
Resolution Steps
The following steps can be triggered after the Microsoft certificate is lost or corrupted:
Stop RShim on the x86 host (to allow BMC access):
[root
@x86-host]# systemctl stop rshim
Confirm RShim is inactive:
[root
@x86-host]# systemctl status rshim | grep -i Active Active: inactive (dead)
Start RShim on the DPU BMC (if not already running):
root
@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl restart rshim
Confirm RShim is active on the BMC:
root
@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim | grep -i Active Active: active (running)
Write the new recovery image to the BlueField Arm:
root
@dpu-bmc:~# cat /tmp/new_arm_golden_image.bfb > /dev/rshim0/boot
Observe the console output during boot:
FmpDxe: EFI Capsule Authentication Successful, Status: Success. [PMI] DB update started. Enable Custom Mode, Status: Success Enroll key, Status: Success ... [PMI] Total number of updates:
6[PMI] Errors during updates :
0CapsuleRuntimeDxe: ProcessCapsuleImage
0, Status: Success
The Microsoft UEFI certificate is restored, and the BlueField Arm should now boot successfully with Secure Boot enabled.