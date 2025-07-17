If the Microsoft UEFI certificate is missing or corrupted, the BlueField Arm will fail to boot with Secure Boot enabled. The output will resemble:

Copy Copied! 3 seconds remain... 2 seconds remain... 1 seconds remain... 0 seconds remain... Failed to boot 'ubuntu0' <<=== Fails here Failed to boot 'NET-NIC_P0-IPV4' Failed to boot 'NET-NIC_P0-IPV6' >>Start PXE over IPv4

The UEFI database contains a list of trusted X.509 certificates and hashes used to validate binaries during boot. In this case, the SHIM EFI binary ( shim.efi or shimaa64.efi ) is signed by Microsoft's certificate and cannot be authenticated.

Example output from mokutil showing a typical database:

Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# mokutil --db | grep "Subject:" Subject: C=US, ST=MA, L=Westborough, O=NVIDIA Corporation, OU=BlueField Secure Boot, CN=NVIDIA BlueField Secure Boot UEFI db Signing 2021 Subject: C=US, ST=CA, L=Santa Clara, O=NVIDIA Corporation, OU=NBU, CN=NVIDIA BlueField Secure Boot EFI Signing 2022 -A Subject: C=US, ST=Washington, L=Redmond, O=Microsoft Corporation, CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011 <<<==== This is corrupted or missng Subject: C=US, ST=California, L=Palo Alto, O=VMware, Inc., CN=VMware Secure Boot Signing Subject: C=GB, ST=Isle of Man, L=Douglas, O=Canonical Ltd., CN=Canonical Ltd. Master Certificate Authority

The SHIM binary is typically signed by Microsoft:

Copy Copied! shimaa64.efi (Microsoft) signature 1 image signature issuers: - /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011 <<<======== Signed by this module image signature certificates: - subject: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Windows UEFI Driver Publisher issuer: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011 - subject: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation UEFI CA 2011 issuer: /C=US/ST=Washington/L=Redmond/O=Microsoft Corporation/CN=Microsoft Corporation Third Party Marketplace Root

To preserve Secure Boot integrity and enable large-scale recovery, a customer solution was developed to restore the missing Microsoft certificate using the DPU BMC—without disabling Secure Boot.

To recover from a missing Microsoft certificate, the BlueField Arm BFB image must be updated with the appropriate EFI capsule ( efi_sbkeysync.cap ) which includes the required certificate.

Note This process assumes that a recovery image is prepared before the problem occurs. A single BFB image may be reused across all affected DPUs if they share the same configuration.





Python 3 must be installed on the BlueField Arm.

The EFI capsule is available at: /usr/lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/efi_sbkeysync.cap

The mlx-mkbfb tool is installed: Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# which mlx-mkbfb /usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb root @dpu -arm:~# python3 --version Python 3.10 . 12

These steps must be performed in advance and stored on the DPU BMC:

Create a golden image on the DPU BMC (if one does not already exist): Copy Copied! root @dpu -bmc:~# dpu_golden_image golden_image_arm -r /tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb Verify the image was created: Copy Copied! root @dpu -bmc:~# ls -l /tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 14713136 Jul 7 13 : 55 /tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb Copy the golden image from the BMC to the BlueField Arm: Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# scp root@<bmc_ip>:/tmp/arm_golden_image.bfb ~/. Craft a new BFB image using the Microsoft EFI capsule: Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# /usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb --capsule /usr/lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/efi_sbkeysync.cap arm_golden_image.bfb new_arm_golden_image.bfb Info This injects a valid Microsoft UEFI certificate into the new BFB. Verify the new image was created: Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# ls -l new_arm_golden_image.bfb -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 7366872 Jul 7 14 : 54 new_arm_golden_image.bfb Copy the new image back to the BMC (or to other BMCs as needed): Copy Copied! root @dpu -arm:~# scp new_arm_golden_image.bfb root @10 .255. 6.141 :/tmp/.

The following steps can be triggered after the Microsoft certificate is lost or corrupted:

Stop RShim on the x86 host (to allow BMC access): Copy Copied! [root @x86 -host]# systemctl stop rshim Confirm RShim is inactive: Copy Copied! [root @x86 -host]# systemctl status rshim | grep -i Active Active: inactive (dead) Start RShim on the DPU BMC (if not already running): Copy Copied! root @dpu -bmc:~# systemctl restart rshim Confirm RShim is active on the BMC: Copy Copied! root @dpu -bmc:~# systemctl status rshim | grep -i Active Active: active (running) Write the new recovery image to the BlueField Arm: Copy Copied! root @dpu -bmc:~# cat /tmp/new_arm_golden_image.bfb > /dev/rshim0/boot Observe the console output during boot: Copy Copied! FmpDxe: EFI Capsule Authentication Successful, Status: Success. [PMI] DB update started. Enable Custom Mode, Status: Success Enroll key, Status: Success ... [PMI] Total number of updates: 6 [PMI] Errors during updates : 0 CapsuleRuntimeDxe: ProcessCapsuleImage 0 , Status: Success

The Microsoft UEFI certificate is restored, and the BlueField Arm should now boot successfully with Secure Boot enabled.