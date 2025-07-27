SoC Platform

In situations where there is no OOB to the BlueField or the BlueField is stuck in boot, a reset can be sent from the BMC to the BlueField.

Upgrade to the latest stable boot partition images, see "How to upgrade the boot partition (ATF & UEFI) without re-installation".

Please verify that you are not in running in isolated mode. Run:

Copy Copied! $ sudo mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q Current device configurations: ------------------------------ level : PRIVILEGED ...

By default, Bluefield operates in privileged mode. Please refer to "NVIDIA BlueField Modes of Operation" for more information.

Ensure that the BlueField is placed correctly

Make sure the BlueField slot and the BlueField are compatible

Install the BlueField in a different PCIe slot

Use the drivers that came with the BlueField or download the latest

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Perform a graceful shutdown then power cycle the server

Reseat the BlueField in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

Try using another cable

Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

Perform a graceful shutdown then power cycle the server

Try removing and reinstalling all BlueField devices

Check that cables are connected properly

Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Try another port on the switch

Make sure the cable is securely attached

Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

Verify that your switch and BlueField port are compatible

Check that the latest driver is loaded

Check that both the BlueField and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings

If the BlueField DPU appears unresponsive or stuck during runtime, follow these steps to collect debug information and trigger diagnostics.