SNAP Deployment

Copy Copied! [dpu] sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

For more information, please refer to section "Upgrading Firmware" in the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Clear the firmware config before implementing the required configuration: Copy Copied! [dpu] mst start [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 reset Review the firmware configuration: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 query Output example: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query | grep NVME Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE False(0) True(1) True(1) * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF 0 125 125 * NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF 1 2 2 NVME_EMULATION_VENDOR_ID 5555 5555 5555 NVME_EMULATION_DEVICE_ID 24577 24577 24577 NVME_EMULATION_CLASS_CODE 67586 67586 67586 NVME_EMULATION_REVISION_ID 0 0 0 NVME_EMULATION_SUBSYSTEM_VENDOR_ID 0 0 0 Where the output provides 5 columns: Non-default configuration marker (*)

Firmware configuration name

Default firmware value

Current firmware value

Firmware value after reboot – shows a configuration update which is pending system reboot To enable storage emulation options, the first DPU must be set to work in internal CPU model: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1 To enable the firmware config with virtio-blk emulation PF: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 To enable the firmware config with NVMe emulation PF: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1

Warning For a complete list of the SNAP firmware configuration options, refer to "Appendix – DPU Firmware Configuration".

Warning Power cycle is required to apply firmware configuration changes.

RoCE communication is blocked for BlueField OS's default interfaces (named ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 ). If RoCE traffic is required, additional network functions must be added, scalable functions (or SFs), which do support RoCE transport.

To enable RDMA/RoCE:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2

SNAP supports up to 250 total VFs on NVMe and up to 1000 total VFs on virtio-blk. The VFs may be spread between up to 4 virtio-blk PFs or 2 NVMe PFs.

Common example: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1 PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 PF_TOTAL_SF=8 PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PCI_WR_ORDERING=1

Virtio-blk 250 VFs example: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2

Virtio-blk 1000 VFs example: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_VF=1000 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_PF=1 VIRTIO_BLK_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 VIRTIO_NET_EMULATION_ENABLE=0 NUM_OF_VFS=0 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=0

NVMe 250 VFs example: Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF=125 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF=2 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX=2 Warning NVMe supports up to 500 (2 PFx250) NVMe VFs.

Once enabling PCIe switch emulation, BlueField can support up to " PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT -1" hot-plugged PCIe functions. These slots are shared among all DPU users and applications and may hold hot-plugged devices of type NVMe, virtio-blk, virtio-fs, or others (e.g. virtio-net).

To enable PCIe switch emulation and determine the number of hot-plugged ports to be used:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=16

For additional information regarding hot-plugging a device, refer to section "Hotplugged PCIe Functions Management".

To use the storage emulation as a boot device, it is recommended to use the DPU's embedded UEFI expansion ROM drivers to be used by the UEFI instead of the original vendor's BIOS ones.

To enable UEFI drivers: