API reference

operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the operator v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types
BFBRegistryConfiguration
Appears in: - InstallViaRedfish
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the BFB Registry is not deployed when set to true.
Port is the port on which the BFB Registry will listen
DPFOperatorConfig
DPFOperatorConfig is the Schema for the dpfoperatorconfigs API
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPFOperatorConfigList
DPFOperatorConfigList contains a list of DPFOperatorConfig
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPFOperatorConfigSpec
DPFOperatorConfigSpec defines the desired state of DPFOperatorConfig
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfig
Field
Description
Default
Validation
{ controlPlaneMTU:1500 }
List of secret names which are used to pull images for DPF system components and DPUServices.
These secrets must be in the same namespace as the DPF Operator Config and should be created before the config is created.
System reconciliation will not proceed until these secrets are available.
DPUServiceController is the configuration for the DPUServiceController
ProvisioningController is the configuration for the ProvisioningController
ServiceSetController is the configuration for the ServiceSetController
DPUDetector is the configuration for the DPUDetector.
Multus is the configuration for Multus
SRIOVDevicePlugin is the configuration for the SRIOVDevicePlugin
Flannel is the configuration for Flannel
OVSCNI is the configuration for OVSCNI
NVIPAM is the configuration for NVIPAM
SFCController is the configuration for the SFCController
KamajiClusterManager is the configuration for the kamaji-cluster-manager
StaticClusterManager is the configuration for the static-cluster-manager
DPFOperatorConfigStatus
DPFOperatorConfigStatus defines the observed state of DPFOperatorConfig
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfig
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions exposes the current state of the OperatorConfig.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
Version is the version of the DPF Operator that is currently deployed.
DPUDetectorConfiguration
DPUDetectorConfiguration is the configuration for the DPUDetector Component.
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the component.
Pattern:
DPUServiceControllerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the DPUService controller
Pattern:
FlannelConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Images overrides the container images used by flannel
PodCIDR is the pod cidr for flannel.
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the Flannel
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
FlannelImages
Appears in: - FlannelConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
FlannelCNI must be set if FlannelImages is set.
MinLength: 1
KubeFlannel must be set if FlannelImages is set.
MinLength: 1
HelmChart
Underlying type:string
HelmChart is a reference to a helm chart.
Validation: - Pattern:
^(oci://|https://).+$
Appears in: - FlannelConfiguration - MultusConfiguration - NVIPAMConfiguration - OVSCNIConfiguration - SFCControllerConfiguration - SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration - ServiceSetControllerConfiguration
Image
Underlying type:string
Image is a reference to a container image. Validation is the same as the implementation at https://github.com/containers/image/blob/93fa49b0f1fb78470512e0484012ca7ad3c5c804/docker/reference/regexp.go
Validation: - Pattern:
^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]|__|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]|__|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]{0,127}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]{32,}))?$
Appears in: - DPUDetectorConfiguration - DPUServiceControllerConfiguration - KamajiClusterManagerConfiguration - MultusConfiguration - NVIPAMConfiguration - OVSCNIConfiguration - ProvisioningControllerConfiguration - SFCControllerConfiguration - SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration - ServiceSetControllerConfiguration - StaticClusterManagerConfiguration
InstallViaGNOI
InstallViaGNOI is the interface used to install the BFB via GNOI
Appears in: - ProvisioningInstallInterface
InstallViaRedfish
InstallViaRedfish is the interface used to install the BFB via Redfish
Appears in: - ProvisioningInstallInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
BFBRegistryAddress is the address of the BFB Registry
MinLength: 1
BFBRegistry is the configuration for the BFB Registry
KamajiClusterManagerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the HostedControlPlaneManager.
Pattern:
MultusConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by Multus
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by Multus
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
NVIPAMConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by NVIPAM
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by NVIPAM
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
Networking
Networking defines the networking configuration for the system components.
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ControlPlaneMTU is the MTU value to be set on the management network.
The default is 1500.
1500
Maximum: 9216
Minimum: 1000
HighSpeedMTU is the MTU value to be set on the high-speed interface.
The default is 1500.
1500
Maximum: 9216
Minimum: 1000
OVSCNIConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the OVS CNI
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the OVS CNI
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
Overrides
Overrides exposes a set of fields which impact the recommended behavior of the DPF Operator. These fields should only be set for advanced use cases. The fields here have no stability guarantees.
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Paused disables all reconciliation of the DPFOperatorConfig when set to true.
DPUCNIBinPath is the path at which the CNI binaries will be installed to on the DPU.
This is /opt/cni/bin by default.
This setting does not change where kubelet is configured to use the CNI from.
DPUCNIConfigPath is the path to which the CNI config files will be installed on the DPU.
This is /etc/cni/net.d by default.
This setting does not change where kubelet is configured to read the CNI config from.
DPUOpenvSwitchPath is the path at which the openvSwitch run directory can be found on the DPU.
This is /var/run/openvswitch by default.
This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB.
DPUOpenvSwitchBinPath is the path at which the openvSwitch bin directory can be found on the DPU node.
This is /usr/bin/ by default.
This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB.
DPUOpenvSwitchSystemSharedLibPath is the path at which the system lib used by OVS components can be found on the DPU.
This is /lib by default.
This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB.
FlannelSkipCNIConfigInstallation controls whether Flannel should skip CNI config installation.
This is true by default, meaning Flannel does not manage its own CNI configuration.
Set to false if you want Flannel to install a CNI configuration.
DPUOpenvSwitchSystemSharedLib64Path is the path at which the system lib64 used by OVS components can be found on the DPU.
If this field is not set, no lib64 volume mount will be configured in the SFC Controller component.
This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB.
MinLength: 1
KubernetesAPIServerVIP is the VIP the Kubernetes API server is accessible at.
This setting enables specific underlying components deployed directly or indirectly by the DPF Operator to reach
the Kubernetes API Server when the ClusterIP Kubernetes Service is not functional.
If set, it should be set to an IP to ensure that components work even if DNS is not available in the cluster.
KubernetesAPIServerPort is the port the Kubernetes API server is accessible at.
This setting is usually used together with the kubernetesAPIServerVIP setting. It enables specific underlying
components deployed directly or indirectly by the DPF Operator to reach the Kubernetes API Server when the
ClusterIP Kubernetes Service is not functional.
ProvisioningControllerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the Provisioning controller
Pattern:
BFCFGTemplateConfigMap is the name of a configMap containing a template for the BF.cfg file used by the DPU controller.
By default the provisioning controller use a hardcoded BF.cfg e.g. https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform/blob/release-v24.10/internal/provisioning/controllers/dpu/bfcfg/bf.cfg.template
Note: Replacing the bf.cfg is an advanced use case. The default bf.cfg is designed for most use cases.
BFBPersistentVolumeClaimName is the name of the PersistentVolumeClaim used by dpf-provisioning-controller
MinLength: 1
DMSTimeout is the max time in seconds within which a DMS API must respond, 0 is unlimited
Minimum: 1
CustomCASecretName indicates the name of the Kubernetes secret object
which containing the custom CA certificate
InstallInterface is the interface through which the BFB is installed
MaxDPUParallelInstallations specifies the maximum number of DPUs that can be provisioned concurrently.
A DPU is removed from the concurrent provisioning count as soon as it finishes the "OS Installing" phase and
enters the "Rebooting" phase of its provisioning lifecycle.
50
Minimum: 1
ProvisioningInstallInterface
ProvisioningInstallInterface is the interface used to install the BFB
Appears in: - ProvisioningControllerConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
InstallViaGNOI is the interface used to install the BFB via GNOI
InstallViaRedfish is the interface used to install the BFB via Redfish
SFCControllerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the SFC Controller
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the SFC Controller
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
SecureFlowDeletionTimeout controls the timeout for which the API server is unreachable after which all the flows
are deleted to prevent unintended packet leaks. It has effect when is greater than zero.
Value must be in units accepted by Go time.ParseDuration https://golang.org/pkg/time/#ParseDuration.
SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the SRIOV Device Plugin
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the SRIOV Device Plugin
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
ServiceSetControllerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image overrides the container image used by the ServiceSetController
Pattern:
DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true.
HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the ServiceSet controller.
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
StaticClusterManagerConfiguration
Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true.
Image is the container image used by the StaticControlPlaneManager
Image overrides the container image used by the HostedControlPlaneManager.
Pattern:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the provisioning.dpu v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types
BFB
BFB is the Schema for the bfbs API
Appears in: - BFBList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
{ phase:Initializing }
BFBList
BFBList contains a list of BFB
BFBPhase
Underlying type:string
BFBPhase describes current state of BFB CR. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Initializing.
Validation: - Enum: [Initializing Downloading Ready Deleting Error]
Appears in: - BFBStatus
Field
Description
BFB CR is created
Downloading BFB file
Finished downloading BFB file, ready for DPU to use
Delete BFB
Error happens during BFB downloading
BFBReference
BFBReference is a reference to a specific BFB
Appears in: - DPUTemplateSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Specifies name of the bfb CR to use for this DPU
BFBSpec
BFBSpec defines the content of the BFB
Appears in: - BFB
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Specifies the file name where the BFB is downloaded on the volume.
Pattern:
The url of the bfb image to download.
Pattern:
BFBStatus
BFBStatus defines the observed state of BFB
Appears in: - BFB
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Filename is the name of the file where the BFB can be accessed on its volume.
This is the same as
The current state of BFB.
Initializing
Enum: [Initializing Downloading Ready Deleting Error]
BFB versions - BSP, DOCA, UEFI and ATF
Holds detailed version information for each component within the BFB
BFBVersions
BFBVersions represents the version information for BFB components.
Appears in: - BFBStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
BSP (Board Support Package) version.
This field stores the version of the BSP, which provides essential
support and drivers for the hardware platform.
DOCA version
Specifies the version of NVIDIA's Data Center-on-a-Chip Architecture (DOCA),
a platform for developing applications on DPUs
UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) version.
Indicates the UEFI firmware version, which is responsible for booting
the operating system and initializing hardware components
ATF (Arm Trusted Firmware) version.
Contains the version of ATF, which provides a secure runtime environment
ClusterEndpointSpec
Appears in: - DPUClusterSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Keepalived configures the keepalived that will be deployed for the cluster control-plane
ClusterPhase
Underlying type:string
ClusterPhase describes current state of DPUCluster. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Pending.
Validation: - Enum: [Pending Creating Ready NotReady Failed]
Appears in: - DPUClusterStatus
Field
Description
ClusterSpec
Appears in: - DPUTemplateSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
NodeLabels specifies the labels to be added to the node.
ConfigFile
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Path is the path of the file to be written.
Operation is the operation to be performed on the file.
Enum: [override append]
Raw is the raw content of the file.
Permissions are the permissions to be set on the file.
ContainerdConfig
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
RegistryEndpoint is the endpoint of the container registry.
DMSAddress
DMSAddress represents the IP and Port configuration for DMS.
Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
IP address in IPv4 format.
Format: ipv4
Port number.
Minimum: 1
DPU
DPU is the Schema for the dpus API
Appears in: - DPUList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
{ phase:Initializing }
DPUCluster
DPUCluster is the Schema for the dpuclusters API
Appears in: - DPUClusterList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
{ phase:Pending }
DPUClusterList
DPUClusterList contains a list of DPUCluster
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUClusterSpec
DPUClusterSpec defines the desired state of DPUCluster
Appears in: - DPUCluster
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Type of the cluster with few supported values
static - existing cluster that is deployed by user. For DPUCluster of this type, the kubeconfig field must be set.
kamaji - DPF managed cluster. The kamaji-cluster-manager will create a DPU cluster on behalf of this CR.
$(others) - any string defined by ISVs, such type names must start with a prefix.
Pattern:
MaxNodes is the max amount of node in the cluster
1000
Maximum: 1000
Minimum: 1
Kubeconfig is the secret that contains the admin kubeconfig
ClusterEndpoint contains configurations of the cluster entry point
DPUClusterStatus
DPUClusterStatus defines the observed state of DPUCluster
Appears in: - DPUCluster
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Pending
Enum: [Pending Creating Ready NotReady Failed]
Version is the K8s control-plane version of the cluster
DPUDevice
DPUDevice is the Schema for the dpudevices API
Appears in: - DPUDeviceList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUDeviceList
DPUDeviceList contains a list of DPUDevices
DPUDeviceSpec
DPUDeviceSpec defines the content of DPUDevice
Appears in: - DPUDevice
Field
Description
Default
Validation
PSID is the Product Serial ID of the device.
It's used to track the device's lifecycle and for inventory management.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: "MT_0001234567", "MT25066004C7"
Pattern:
SerialNumber is the serial number of the device.
It's used to track the device's lifecycle and for inventory management.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: "MT_0001234567", "MT25066004C7"
OPN is the Ordering Part Number of the device.
It's used to track the device's compatibility with different software versions.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: "900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0"
Pattern:
BMCIP is the IP address of the BMC (Base Management Controller) on the device.
This is used for remote management and monitoring of the device.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: "10.1.2.3"
Format: ipv4
NumberOfPFs is the number of PFs on the device.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: 1
1
Minimum: 1
PF0Name is the name of the PF0 on the device.
This value is immutable and should not be changed once set.
Example: "eth0"
DPUDeviceStatus
Appears in: - DPUDevice
Field
Description
Default
Validation
PCIAddress is the PCI address of the device in the host system.
Example: "0000-03-00", "03-00"
DPUDiscovery
Appears in: - DPUDiscoveryList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUDiscoveryList
DPUDiscoveryList contains a list of DPUDiscovery types
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUDiscoverySpec
DPUDiscoverySpec defines the desired state of DPUDiscovery
Appears in: - DPUDiscovery
Field
Description
Default
Validation
IPRange defines the range of IP addresses to scan
ScanInterval defines how often to perform the scan
1h
Workers defines the number of workers to use for the scan (default 1 worker for each 255 IPs in the range)
DPUDiscoveryStatus
DPUDiscoveryStatus defines the observed state of DPUDiscovery
Appears in: - DPUDiscovery
Field
Description
Default
Validation
LastScanTime is the timestamp of the last successful scan
FoundDPUs is the list of discovered DPU BMC IPs
DPUFLavorSysctl
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Parameters are the sysctl parameters to be set.
DPUFlavor
DPUFlavor is the Schema for the dpuflavors API
Appears in: - DPUFlavorList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUFlavorFileOp
Underlying type:string
DPUFlavorFileOp defines the operation to be performed on the file
Validation: - Enum: [override append]
Appears in: - ConfigFile
Field
Description
DPUFlavorGrub
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
KernelParameters are the kernel parameters to be set in the grub configuration.
DPUFlavorList
DPUFlavorList contains a list of DPUFlavor
DPUFlavorNVConfig
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Device is the device to which the configuration applies. If not specified, the configuration applies to all.
Parameters are the parameters to be set for the device.
HostPowerCycleRequired indicates if the host needs to be power cycled after applying the configuration.
DPUFlavorOVS
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
RawConfigScript is the raw configuration script for OVS.
DPUFlavorSpec
DPUFlavorSpec defines the content of DPUFlavor
Appears in: - DPUFlavor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Grub contains the grub configuration for the DPUFlavor.
Sysctl contains the sysctl configuration for the DPUFlavor.
NVConfig contains the configuration for the DPUFlavor.
OVS contains the OVS configuration for the DPUFlavor.
BFCfgParameters are the parameters to be set in the bf.cfg file.
ConfigFiles are the files to be written on the DPU.
ContainerdConfig contains the configuration for containerd.
DPUResources indicates the minimum amount of resources needed for a BFB with that flavor to be installed on a
DPU. Using this field, the controller can understand if that flavor can be installed on a particular DPU. It
should be set to the total amount of resources the system needs + the resources that should be made available for
DPUServices to consume.
SystemReservedResources indicates the resources that are consumed by the system (OS, OVS, DPF system etc) and are
not made available for DPUServices to consume. DPUServices can consume the difference between DPUResources and
SystemReservedResources. This field must not be specified if dpuResources are not specified.
Specifies the DPU Mode type: one of dpu,zero-trust
dpu
Enum: [dpu zero-trust]
DPUList
DPUList contains a list of DPU
DPUNode
DPUNode is the Schema for the dpunodes API
Appears in: - DPUNodeList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUNodeList
DPUNodeList contains a list of DPUNode
DPUNodeSpec
DPUNodeSpec defines the desired state of DPUNode
Appears in: - DPUNode
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Defines the method for rebooting the host.
One of the following options can be chosen for this field:
- "external": Reboot the host via an external means, not controlled by the
DPU controller.
- "script": Reboot the host by executing a custom script.
- "gNOI": Use the DPU's DMS interface to reboot the host.
"gNOI" is the default value.
{ gNOI:map[] }
The IP address and port where the DMS is exposed. Only applicable if dpuInstallInterface is set to gNOI.
A map containing names of each DPUDevice attached to the node.
DPUNodeStatus
DPUNodeStatus defines the observed state of DPUNode
Appears in: - DPUNode
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions represent the latest available observations of an object's state.
Type: array
The name of the interface which will be used to install the bfb image, can be one of gNOI,redfish
Enum: [gNOI redfish]
The name of the Kubernetes Node object that this DPUNode represents.
This field is optional and only relevant if the x86 host is part of the DPF Kubernetes cluster.
DPUPhase
Underlying type:string
DPUPhase describes current state of DPU. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Initializing.
Validation: - Enum: [Initializing Node Effect Pending Config FW Parameters Prepare BFB OS Installing DPU Cluster Config Host Network Configuration Ready Error Deleting Rebooting Initialize Interface Checking Host Reboot Required]
Appears in: - DPUSetStatus - DPUStatus
Field
Description
DPUInitializing is the first phase after the DPU is created.
DPUNodeEffect means the controller will handle the node effect provided by the user.
DPUPending means the controller is waiting for the BFB to be ready.
DPUPrepareBFB means the controller is preparing the BFB and bf.cfg to be installed to DPU
DPUConfigFWParameters means the controller will manipulate DPU firmware, e.g., set DPU mode, check firmware version
DPUInitializeInterface means the controller will intitialize the interface used to provision the DPUs, e.g., create the DMS pod, set up RedFish account.
DPUOSInstalling means the controller will provision the DPU through the DMS gNOI interface.
DPUClusterConfig means the node configuration and Kubernetes Node join procedure are in progress .
DPUHostNetworkConfiguration means the host network configuration is running.
DPUReady means the DPU is ready to use.
DPUError means error occurred.
DPUDeleting means the DPU CR will be deleted, controller will do some cleanup works.
DPURebooting means the host of DPU is rebooting.
DPUCheckingHostRebootNeed means the checking of whether the host required a reboot.
DPURef
Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name of the DPU device.
MinLength: 1
DPUSet
DPUSet is the Schema for the dpusets API
Appears in: - DPUSetList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUSetList
DPUSetList contains a list of DPUSet
DPUSetSpec
DPUSetSpec defines the desired state of DPUSet
Appears in: - DPUSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The rolling update strategy to use to updating existing DPUs with new ones.
Select the DPUNodes with specific labels
Select the DPU with specific labels
Object that describes the DPU that will be created if insufficient replicas are detected
DPUSetStatus
DPUSetStatus defines the observed state of DPUSet
Appears in: - DPUSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DPUStatistics is a map of DPUPhase to the number of DPUs in that phase.
DPUSetStrategy
Appears in: - DPUSetSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Can be "OnDelete" or "RollingUpdate".
OnDelete
Enum: [OnDelete RollingUpdate]
Rolling update config params. Present only if StrategyType = RollingUpdate.
DPUSpec
DPUSpec defines the desired state of DPU
Appears in: - DPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Specifies the DPUNode this DPU belongs to
Specifies the name of the DPUDevice this DPU is associated with
MinLength: 1
Specifies name of the bfb CR to use for this DPU
The serial number of the DPU
MinLength: 1
The PCI device related DPU
Example: "0000-03-00", "03-00"
Pattern:
Specifies how changes to the DPU should affect the Node
{ drain:true }
Specifies details on the K8S cluster to join
DPUFlavor is the name of the DPUFlavor that will be used to deploy the DPU.
BMCIP is the ip address of the DPU BMC
DPUStatus
DPUStatus defines the observed state of DPU
Appears in: - DPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The current state of DPU.
Initializing
Enum: [Initializing Node Effect Pending Config FW Parameters Prepare BFB OS Installing DPU Cluster Config Host Network Configuration Ready Error Deleting Rebooting Initialize Interface Checking Host Reboot Required]
BFBFile is the path to the BFB file
BFCFGFile is the path to the bf.cfg
bfb version of this DPU
DPF version used to install this DPU
pci device information of this DPU
whether require reset of DPU
the firmware information of DPU
The DPU node's IP addresses
the name of the interface which will be used to install the bfb image,
and communicate with DPU, can be one of gNOI,redfish
Enum: [gNOI redfish]
DPUTemplate
DPUTemplate is a template for DPU
Appears in: - DPUSetSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the DPU.
Spec specifies the DPU specification.
DPUTemplateSpec
Appears in: - DPUTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Specifies a BFB CR
Specifies how changes to the DPU should affect the Node
{ drain:true }
Specifies details on the K8S cluster to join
DPUFlavor is the name of the DPUFlavor that will be used to deploy the DPU.
DpuModeType
Underlying type:string
DpuModeType defines the mode of the DPU
Validation: - Enum: [dpu zero-trust]
Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec
Field
Description
External
Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod
Firmware
Appears in: - DPUStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
BMC is the used BMC firmware version
NIC is the used NIC firmware version
UEFI is the used UEFI firmware version
GNOI
Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod
IPRange
IPRange represents a range of IP addresses to scan
Appears in: - IPRangeValidationSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Pattern:
Pattern:
IPRangeValidationSpec
IPRangeValidationSpec defines the desired state of IPRangeValidation IPRange defines the IP range to validate
Appears in: - DPUDiscoverySpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
K8sCluster
Appears in: - DPUSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name is the name of the DPUs Kubernetes cluster
Namespace is the tenants namespace name where the Kubernetes cluster will be deployed
NodeLabels define the labels that will be added to the nodes.
KeepalivedSpec
Appears in: - ClusterEndpointSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
VIP is the virtual IP owned by the keepalived instances
VirtualRouterID is the virtual_router_id in keepalived.conf
Maximum: 255
Minimum: 1
Interface specifies on which interface the VIP should be assigned
MinLength: 1
NodeSelector is used to specify a subnet of control plane nodes to deploy keepalived instances.
Note: keepalived instances are always deployed on control plane nodes
NodeEffect
NodeEffect is the effect the DPU has on Nodes during provisioning. Only one of Taint, NoEffect, CustomLabel, Drain, CustomAction, Hold can be set.
Appears in: - DPUSpec - DPUTemplateSpec - DPUs
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Add specify taint on the DPU node
Do not do any action on the DPU node
Add specify labels on the DPU node
Drain the K8s host node by NodeMaintenance operator
Name of a config map which contains a pod yaml definition to run which will apply the nodeEffect.
The pod is expected to exit when node effect is done, if pod terminates with error then DPU would move to an error phase.
The DPUNode's name will be exported as an environment variable, named as DPUNODE_NAME, to each container and init container in the pod.
The labels and annotations of DPUNode will be exported in
If any name confliction for env or volume, the controller will not export the name or labels/annotations of DPUNode accordingly.
Places annotation
this is the default behavior in a non K8S environment
NodeRebootMethod
NodeRebootMethod defines the desired reboot method
Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Use the DPU's DMS interface to reboot the host.
Reboot the host via an external means, not controlled by the DPU controller.
Reboot the host by executing a custom script. This field defined which ConfigMap store the custom script.
The ConfigMap should include a pod template of Job object under the
That pod template will be put in a Job object to be executed.
RollingUpdateDPU
RollingUpdateDPU is the rolling update strategy for a DPUSet.
Appears in: - DPUSetStrategy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
MaxUnavailable is the maximum number of DPUs that can be unavailable during the update.
Script
Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod
Field
Description
Default
Validation
MinLength: 1
StrategyType
Underlying type:string
StrategyType describes strategy to use to reprovision existing DPUs. Default is "OnDelete".
Validation: - Enum: [OnDelete RollingUpdate]
Appears in: - DPUSetStrategy
Field
Description
New DPU CR will only be created when you manually delete old DPU CR.
Gradually scale down the old DPUs and scale up the new one.
storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the storage v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types
AttachmentStatusDPU
AttachmentStatusDPU describe the information of DPU volume
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
PCI device address in the following format: (bus:device.function)
The name of the device that was created by the storage vendor plugin
The attributes of the emulated NVME function
The attributes of the emulated VirtioFS function
BdevAttrs
BdevAttrs represents the attributes of the underlying block device
Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The namespace ID within the NVME controller
The nvme namespace UUID
CSIReference
CSIReference reference to CSI object
Appears in: - VolumeSpecDPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
CapacityRange
CapacityRange represents the capacity of the required storage space in bytes
Appears in: - VolumeRequest
DPUStoragePolicy
DPUStoragePolicy represents a DPUStoragePolicy CR
Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicyList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUStoragePolicyList
DPUStoragePolicyList contains a list of DPUStoragePolicy objects
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUStoragePolicySpec
DPUStoragePolicySpec defines the desired state of DPUStoragePolicy
Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
List of storage vendors
MinItems: 1
Parameters supported by the policy
{ }
Selection algorithm used to select DPUStorageVendor
NumberVolumes
Enum: [Random NumberVolumes]
DPUStoragePolicyStatus
DPUStoragePolicyStatus defines the observed state of DPUStoragePolicy
Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Current service state conditions
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUStorageVendor
DPUStorageVendor represents a StorageVendor CR on the DPU cluster.
Appears in: - DPUStorageVendorList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUStorageVendorList
DPUStorageVendorList contains a list of DPUStorageVendor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUStorageVendorSpec
DPUStorageVendorSpec defines the desired state of DPUStorageVendor
Appears in: - DPUStorageVendor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Storage vendor class name, deployed on the DPU K8S cluster.
MinLength: 1
Storage vendor DPU plugin name
MinLength: 1
DPUStorageVendorStatus
DPUStorageVendorStatus defines the observed state of DPUStorageVendor
Appears in: - DPUStorageVendor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions defines current service state.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUVolume
DPUVolume represents a DPUVolume CR.
Appears in: - DPUVolumeList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVolumeAttachment
DPUVolumeAttachment represents a Volume CR on the DPU cluster.
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVolumeAttachmentList
DPUVolumeAttachmentList contains a list of DPUVolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec
DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec defines the desired state of DPUVolumeAttachment
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DPUNodeName is the name of DPUNode object that represents the node to which the volume should
be attached
MinLength: 1
DPUVolumeName is the name of DPUVolume object that represents the volume to be attached
MinLength: 1
FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume
Enum: [pf vf]
HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged
DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus
DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus defines the observed state of DPUVolumeAttachment
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Indicates the volume is successfully attached to by the Vendor CSI driver
Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the node by DPU
AttachmentMetadata contains the metadata of the volume attachment returned by the Vendor CSI driver
Details about the DPU attachment
The last error encountered during the attach operation, if any
Conditions defines current service state.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUVolumeList
DPUVolumeList contains a list of DPUVolume
DPUVolumePhase
Underlying type:string
Appears in: - DPUVolumeStatus
Field
Description
used for DPUVolume that are not yet bound to a volume in the DPU cluster
used for DPUVolume that are bound to a volume in the DPU cluster
DPUVolumeSpec
DPUVolumeSpec defines the desired state of DPUVolume
Appears in: - DPUVolume
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name of the DPUStoragePolicyName object that will be used to create the volume.
MinLength: 1
Additional parameters for the volume, these parameters are merged with the values from the DPUStoragePolicy object.
{ }
Access modes define how the volume can be mounted. These modes are directly passed to the
PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected by the DPUStoragePolicy.
MaxItems: 3
MinItems: 1
Resources represents the storage resources requested for the volume. These resource requirements
are directly passed to the PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected
by the DPUStoragePolicy. Since volume resizing is not supported, modifications to the resource request are prohibited.
Volume mode defines how the volume should be mounted and used. This value is directly passed to the
PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected by the DPUStoragePolicy.
Filesystem
Enum: [Filesystem Block]
DPUVolumeState
DPUVolumeState defines the state of the volume.
Appears in: - DPUVolumeStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DPUCluster contains the reference to the DPUCluster object that was selected for volume creation.
Parameters contains the final set of parameters for volume creation, computed by merging
the parameters from the DPUStoragePolicy object with user-provided parameters.
SelectedDPUStorageVendorName contains the name of the DPUStorageVendor object that was selected for volume creation.
StorageVendorPluginName contains the name of the storage vendor plugin deployed on the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation.
StorageClassName contains the name of the storage class in the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation.
CSIDriverName contains the name of the CSI driver in the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation.
PersistentVolumeClaimRef contains the reference to the PersistentVolumeClaim object in the DPU cluster that was created for the volume.
VolumeInfo contains a subset of fields from the PersistentVolume object created in the DPU cluster
DPUVolumeStatus
DPUVolumeStatus defines the observed state of DPUVolume
Appears in: - DPUVolume
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Phase of the volume
Enum: [Pending Bound]
State of the volume. This field is managed by the controller. User usually do not need to set fields from this struct.
Conditions defines current service state.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
FSdevAttrs
FSdevAttrs represents the attributes of the underlying filesystem device
Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Filesystem tag identified by SNAP on the host (used for the mount). Relevant for volume of type filesystem
FunctionType
Underlying type:string
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec - FunctionTypeConfig - VolumeAttachmentSpec
Field
Description
FunctionTypePF is the PF function type
FunctionTypeVF is the VF function type
FunctionTypeConfig
FunctionTypeConfig is the configuration for the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume
Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec - VolumeAttachmentSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume
Enum: [pf vf]
HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged
NVMEAttrs
NVMEAttrs represents the attributes of the NVME emulated function
Appears in: - AttachmentStatusDPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The namespace ID within the NVME controller
The NVMe namespace UUID
ObjectRef
ObjectRef reference to the object
Appears in: - CSIReference - VolumeAttachmentSpec - VolumeSource - VolumeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ObjectReference
ObjectReference represents a reference to a Kubernetes object.
Appears in: - DPUVolumeState
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name specifies the name of the referenced object
MinLength: 1
Namespace specifies the namespace where the referenced object exists
MinLength: 1
SVVolumeAttachment
SVVolumeAttachment captures the intent to attach/detach the specified Volume to/from the specified node.
Appears in: - SVVolumeAttachmentList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
SVVolumeAttachmentList
SVVolumeAttachmentList contains a list of SVVolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
SelectionAlgorithm
Underlying type:string
SelectionAlgorithm represents the storage selection algorithm type
Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicySpec
Field
Description
Random selection across the vendors defined in the StoragePolicy list.
Load-balancing on the number of volumes belonging to the StoragePolicy.
The vendor (in the DPUStoragePolicy list) with the minimal number of volumes should be selected.
StoragePolicy
StoragePolicy represents a storage policy which maps between policy into a list of storage vendors. StoragePolicy is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.
Appears in: - StoragePolicyList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
StoragePolicyList
StoragePolicyList contains a list of StoragePolicy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
StoragePolicySpec
StoragePolicySpec defines the desired state of StoragePolicy
Appears in: - StoragePolicy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
List of storage vendors
List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only
Algorithm used to select the storage vendor. Default: LocalNVolumes
LocalNVolumes
Enum: [Random LocalNVolumes]
StoragePolicyStatus
StoragePolicyStatus defines the observed state of StoragePolicy
Appears in: - StoragePolicy
Field
Description
Default
Validation
A storage policy is valid if all provided storage vendors have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object
Enum: [Valid Invalid]
Informative message when the state is invalid
StorageSelectionAlgType
Underlying type:string
StorageSelectionAlgType represents the type of storage selection algorithm
Validation: - Enum: [Random LocalNVolumes]
Appears in: - StoragePolicySpec
Field
Description
Random selection across the vendors defined in the StoragePolicy list.
Load-balancing on the number of volumes belonging to the StoragePolicy.
The vendor (in the StoragePolicy list) with the minimal number of volumes should be selected.
StorageVendor
StorageVendor represents a storage vendor. Each storage vendor must have exactly one NVIDIA StorageVendor custom resource object. StorageVendor is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.
Appears in: - StorageVendorList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
StorageVendorList
StorageVendorList contains a list of StorageVendor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
StorageVendorSpec
StorageVendorSpec defines the desired state of StorageVendor
Appears in: - StorageVendor
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Storage vendor class name, deployed on the DPU K8S cluster.
MinLength: 1
Storage vendor DPU plugin name
MinLength: 1
StorageVendorState
Underlying type:string
StorageVendorState represents the state of storage vendor
Validation: - Enum: [Valid Invalid]
Appears in: - StoragePolicyStatus
Field
Description
Vaild means all provided storage vendors (storageVendors)
have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object
Invalid means one or more provided storage vendors (storageVendors) do not
have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object
VirtioFSAttrs
VirtioFSAttrs represents the attributes of the VirtioFS emulated function
Appears in: - AttachmentStatusDPU
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Filesystem tag identified by SNAP on the host (used for the mount). Relevant for volume of type filesystem
Volume
Volume represents a persistent volume on the DPU cluster. It maps between the tenant K8S persistent volume (PV) object on the tenant cluster into the actual volume on the DPU cluster. Volume is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.
Appears in: - VolumeList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
VolumeAttachment
VolumeAttachment captures the intent to attach/detach the specified NV-Volume to/from the specified node. VolumeAttachment is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.
Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
VolumeAttachmentList
VolumeAttachmentList contains a list of VolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
VolumeAttachmentSpec
VolumeAttachmentSpec defines the desired state of VolumeAttachment
Appears in: - VolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The name of the node that the volume should be attached to
Reference to the NV-Volume object
Reference to the SV-VolumeAttachment object
Opaque static publish properties of the volume returned by the plugin
FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume
Enum: [pf vf]
HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged
VolumeAttachmentStatus
VolumeAttachmentStatus defines the observed state of VolumeAttachment
Appears in: - VolumeAttachment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the target storage system
The last error encountered during the attach operation, if any
Details about the DPU attachment
VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU
VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU describe the information of DPU volume
Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the DPU node
PCI device address in the following format: (bus:device.function)
The name of the device that was created by the storage vendor plugin
The attributes of the underlying block device
The attributes of the underlying filesystem device
VolumeInfo
VolumeInfo represents a subset of fields from the PersistentVolume object that was created in the DPU cluster. This struct is used to track and expose key volume information without carrying the full PersistentVolume object.
Appears in: - DPUVolumeState
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Actual capacity of the volume in the DPU cluster
Actual access modes of the volume in the DPU cluster
Actual volume mode of the volume in the DPU cluster
VolumeAttributes from the PersistentVolume object in the DPU cluster
This field usually contains parameters returned by the Vendor CSI plugin on volume creation.
VolumeList
VolumeList contains a list of Volume
VolumeRequest
VolumeRequest represents the volume's requirements
Appears in: - VolumeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The capacity of the required storage space in bytes
Contains the types of access modes required
volumeMode defines what type of volume is required by the claim.
Value of Filesystem is implied when not included in claim spec.
VolumeSource
VolumeSource references to the NV-Volume object
Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Reference to the NV-Volume object
VolumeSpec
VolumeSpec defines the desired state of Volume
Appears in: - Volume
Field
Description
Default
Validation
List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only
The capacity of the required storage space in bytes
Reference to the StoragePolicy object
List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only
Describe volume information in DPU cluster
VolumeSpecDPU
VolumeSpecDPU describe volume information in DPU cluster
Appears in: - VolumeSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Enum: [Delete Retain]
VolumeState
Underlying type:string
VolumeState represents the state of volume
Validation: - Enum: [InProgress Available]
Appears in: - VolumeStatus
Field
Description
InProgress means the some of related resource is still in progress
Available means that all related resources are created
VolumeStatus
VolumeStatus defines the observed state of Volume
Appears in: - Volume
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The state of a Volume object
Enum: [InProgress Available]
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the svc.dpf v1alpha1 API group
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the sfc v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types
ApplicationSource
ApplicationSource specifies the source of the Helm chart.
Appears in: - HelmChart
Field
Description
Default
Validation
RepoURL specifies the URL to the repository that contains the application Helm chart.
The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid
OCI registry or a web-based repository.
Pattern:
Path is the location of the chart inside the repo.
Version is a semver tag for the Chart's version.
MinLength: 1
Chart is the name of the helm chart.
ReleaseName is the name to give to the release generate from the DPUService.
ConfigPort
ConfigPort defines the configuration of a single port within a DPUService. Each port must have a unique name within the service.
Appears in: - ConfigPorts - DPUServiceStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name is a unique identifier for the port within the DPUService.
This name is used for reference inside the service.
MinLength: 1
Pattern:
Port is the port number that will be exposed by the service.
Must be within the valid range of TCP/UDP ports (1-65535).
Protocol specifies the transport protocol used by the port.
Supported values: TCP, UDP
Enum: [TCP UDP]
NodePort is the external port assigned on each node in the cluster.
If not set, Kubernetes will automatically allocate a NodePort.
Constraints:
- Can only be set when ServiceType is "NodePort".
- Must be within the clusters valid NodePort range (Kubernetes default is 30000-32767).
ConfigPorts
ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService. This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster. A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.
Validation: - If any port has a NodePort assigned, ServiceType must be "NodePort".
Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec - ServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceType specifies the type of Kubernetes Service to create.
All ports within this ConfigPorts will have the same ServiceType.
The value is immutable and cannot be changed after creation.
Supported values:
- "NodePort": Exposes ports externally on a node.
- "ClusterIP": Exposes ports internally within the cluster.
- "None": Internal-only service with no cluster IP.
Default: "NodePort"
NodePort
Enum: [NodePort ClusterIP None]
Ports defines the list of port configurations that will be exposed by the DPUService.
Each port must specify a name, port number, and protocol.
Constraints:
- If ServiceType is "NodePort", ports may optionally specify a NodePort.
- If ServiceType is "None" or "ClusterIP", ports cannot specify a NodePort.
DPUDeployment
DPUDeployment is the Schema for the dpudeployments API. This object connects DPUServices with specific BFBs and DPUServiceChains.
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUDeploymentList
DPUDeploymentList contains a list of DPUDeployment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUDeploymentPort
DPUDeploymentPort defines how a port can be configured
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSwitch
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Service holds configuration that helps configure the Service Function Chain and identify a port associated with
a DPUService
ServiceInterface holds configuration that helps configure the Service Function Chain and identify a user defined
port
DPUDeploymentService
DPUDeploymentService is the struct used for referencing an interface.
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentPort
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name is the name of the service as defined in the DPUDeployment Spec
MaxLength: 28
MinLength: 1
Interface name is the name of the interface as defined in the DPUServiceTemplate
MaxLength: 28
MinLength: 1
IPAM defines the IPAM configuration that is configured in the Service Function Chain
DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration
DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration describes the configuration of a particular Service
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceTemplate is the name of the DPUServiceTemplate object to be used for this Service. It must be in the same
namespace as the DPUDeployment.
ServiceConfiguration is the name of the DPUServiceConfiguration object to be used for this Service. It must be
in the same namespace as the DPUDeployment.
DependsOn is a list of local object dependencies that are required for this Service.
MinItems: 1
DPUDeploymentSpec
DPUDeploymentSpec defines the desired state of DPUDeployment
Appears in: - DPUDeployment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DPUs contains the DPU related configuration
Services contains the DPUDeploymentService related configuration. The key is the deploymentServiceName and the value is its
configuration. All underlying objects must specify the same deploymentServiceName in order to be able to be consumed by the
DPUDeployment.
ServiceChains contains the configuration related to the DPUServiceChains that the DPUDeployment creates.
The maximum number of revisions that can be retained during upgrades.
Defaults to 10.
10
DPUDeploymentStatus
DPUDeploymentStatus defines the observed state of DPUDeployment
Appears in: - DPUDeployment
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUDeploymentSwitch
DPUDeploymentSwitch holds the ports that are connected in switch topology
Appears in: - ServiceChains
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Ports contains the ports of the switch
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
ServiceMTU of the switch
The default is 1500.
1500
Maximum: 9216
Minimum: 1000
DPUService
DPUService is the Schema for the dpuservices API
Appears in: - DPUServiceList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceChain
DPUServiceChain is the Schema for the DPUServiceChain API
Appears in: - DPUServiceChainList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceChainList
DPUServiceChainList contains a list of DPUServiceChain
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceChainSpec
DPUServiceChainSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceChainSpec
Appears in: - DPUServiceChain
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Select the Clusters with specific labels, ServiceChainSet CRs will be created only for these Clusters
Template describes the ServiceChainSet that will be created for each selected Cluster.
DPUServiceChainStatus
DPUServiceChainStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceChain
Appears in: - DPUServiceChain
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUServiceConfiguration
DPUServiceConfiguration is the Schema for the dpuserviceconfigurations API. This object is intended to be used in conjunction with a DPUDeployment object. This object is the template from which the DPUService will be created. It contains all configuration options from the user to be provided to the service itself via the helm chart values. This object doesn't allow configuration of nodeSelector and resources in purpose as these are delegated to the DPUDeployment and DPUServiceTemplate accordingly.
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceConfigurationList
DPUServiceConfigurationList contains a list of DPUServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceConfigurationServiceDaemonSetValues
DPUServiceConfigurationServiceDaemonSetValues reflects the Helm related configuration
Appears in: - ServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
UpdateStrategy specifies the DeaemonSet update strategy for the ServiceDaemonset.
Labels specifies labels which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
MaxProperties: 50
Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
MaxProperties: 50
Resources specifies resources which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
DPUServiceConfigurationSpec
DPUServiceConfigurationSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceConfiguration
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DeploymentServiceName is the name of the DPU service this configuration refers to. It must match
.spec.deploymentServiceName of a DPUServiceTemplate object and one of the keys in .spec.services of a
DPUDeployment object.
MaxLength: 28
MinLength: 1
ServiceConfiguration contains fields that are configured on the generated DPUService.
Interfaces specifies the DPUServiceInterface to be generated for the generated DPUService.
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
UpgradePolicy contains the configuration for the upgrade process
{ }
DPUServiceConfigurationStatus
DPUServiceConfigurationStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceConfiguration
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfiguration
DPUServiceCredentialRequest
DPUServiceCredentialRequest is the Schema for the dpuserviceCredentialRequests API
Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceCredentialRequestList
DPUServiceCredentialRequestList contains a list of DPUServiceCredentialRequest
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec
DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceCredentialRequest
Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequest
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceAccount defines the needed information to create the service account.
Duration is the duration for which the token will be valid.
Value must be in units accepted by Go time.ParseDuration https://golang.org/pkg/time/#ParseDuration.
e.g. "1h", "1m", "1s", "1ms", "1.5h", "2h45m".
Value duration must not be less than 10 minutes.
Note: The maximum TTL for a token is 24 hours, after which the token
will be rotated.
Pattern:
Type: string
TargetCluster defines the target cluster where the service account will
be created, and where a token for that service account will be requested.
If not provided, the token will be requested for the same cluster where
the DPUServiceCredentialRequest object is created.
Type is the type of the secret that will be created.
The supported types are
If
that can be used to access the cluster.
If
environment variables that can be used to access the cluster. It can be used
with https://github.com/kubernetes/client-go/blob/v11.0.0/rest/config.go#L52
to create a client that will handle file rotation.
Enum: [kubeconfig tokenFile]
Secret defines the needed information to create the secret.
The secret will be of the type specified in the
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceCredentialRequestStatus
DPUServiceCredentialRequestStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceCredentialRequest
Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequest
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions defines current service state.
ServiceAccount is the namespaced name of the ServiceAccount resource created by
the controller for the DPUServiceCredentialRequest.
TargetCluster is the cluster where the service account was created.
It has to be persisted in the status to be able to delete the service account
when the DPUServiceCredentialRequest is updated.
ExpirationTimestamp is the time when the token will expire.
IssuedAt is the time when the token was issued.
Sercet is the namespaced name of the Secret resource created by the controller for
the DPUServiceCredentialRequest.
DPUServiceIPAM
DPUServiceIPAM is the Schema for the dpuserviceipams API
Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceIPAMList
DPUServiceIPAMList contains a list of DPUServiceIPAM
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceIPAMSpec
DPUServiceIPAMSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceIPAM
Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAM
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
IPV4Network is the configuration related to splitting a network into subnets per node, each with their own gateway.
IPV4Subnet is the configuration related to splitting a subnet into blocks per node. In this setup, there is a
single gateway.
ClusterSelector determines in which clusters the DPUServiceIPAM controller should apply the configuration.
NodeSelector determines in which DPU nodes the DPUServiceIPAM controller should apply the configuration.
DPUServiceIPAMStatus
DPUServiceIPAMStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceIPAM
Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAM
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUServiceInterface
DPUServiceInterface is the Schema for the DPUServiceInterface API
Appears in: - DPUServiceInterfaceList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceInterfaceList
DPUServiceInterfaceList contains a list of DPUServiceInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceInterfaceSpec
DPUServiceInterfaceSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceInterfaceSpec
Appears in: - DPUServiceInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Select the Clusters with specific labels, ServiceInterfaceSet CRs will be created only for these Clusters
Template describes the ServiceInterfaceSet that will be created for each selected Cluster.
DPUServiceInterfaceStatus
DPUServiceInterfaceStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceInterface
Appears in: - DPUServiceInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions defines current service state.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUServiceList
DPUServiceList contains a list of DPUService
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceNAD
DPUServiceNAD is the Schema for the dpuservicenads API.
Appears in: - DPUServiceNADList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceNADList
DPUServiceNADList contains a list of DPUServiceNAD.
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceNADSpec
DPUServiceNADSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceNAD.
Appears in: - DPUServiceNAD
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
Enum: [vf sf veth]
DPUServiceNADStatus
DPUServiceNADStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceNAD.
Appears in: - DPUServiceNAD
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
DPUServiceSpec
DPUServiceSpec defines the desired state of DPUService
Appears in: - DPUService
Field
Description
Default
Validation
HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration
ServiceID is the ID of the service that the DPUService is associated with.
ServiceDaemonSet specifies the configuration for the ServiceDaemonSet.
DeployInCluster indicates if the DPUService Helm Chart will be deployed on
the Host cluster. Default to false.
Interfaces specifies the DPUServiceInterface names that the DPUService
uses in the same namespace.
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
Paused indicates that the DPUService is paused.
Underlying resources are also paused when this is set to true.
No deletion of resources will occur when this is set to true.
ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService.
This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster.
A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.
DPUServiceStatus
DPUServiceStatus defines the observed state of DPUService
Appears in: - DPUService
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions defines current service state.
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
ConfigPorts defines the observed state of the config ports.
It contains the actual port numbers that are exposed on the DPUService per cluster.
DPUServiceTemplate
DPUServiceTemplate is the Schema for the DPUServiceTemplate API. This object is intended to be used in conjunction with a DPUDeployment object. This object is the template from which the DPUService will be created. It contains configuration options related to resources required by the service to be deployed. The rest of the configuration options must be defined in a DPUServiceConfiguration object.
Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplateList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceTemplateList
DPUServiceTemplateList contains a list of DPUServiceTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUServiceTemplateSpec
DPUServiceTemplateSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceTemplate
Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DeploymentServiceName is the name of the DPU service this configuration refers to. It must match
.spec.deploymentServiceName of a DPUServiceConfiguration object and one of the keys in .spec.services of a
DPUDeployment object.
MaxLength: 28
MinLength: 1
HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration. The user is supposed to configure the values that are static
across any DPUServiceConfiguration used with this DPUServiceTemplate in a DPUDeployment. These values act as a
baseline and are merged with values specified in the DPUServiceConfiguration. In case of conflict, the
DPUServiceConfiguration values take precedence.
ResourceRequirements contains the overall resources required by this particular service to run on a single node
DPUServiceTemplateStatus
DPUServiceTemplateStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceTemplate
Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
Versions reflects the required versions the generated DPUService needs in order to function correctly.
DPUSet
DPUSet contains configuration for the DPUSet to be created by the DPUDeployment
Appears in: - DPUs
Field
Description
Default
Validation
NameSuffix is the suffix to be added to the name of the DPUSet object created by the DPUDeployment.
MaxLength: 24
MinLength: 1
NodeSelector defines the nodes that the DPUSet should target
DPUSelector defines the DPUs that the DPUSet should target
DPUAnnotations is the annotations to be added to the DPU object created by the DPUSet.
MaxProperties: 50
DPUs
DPUs contains the DPU related configuration
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
BFB is the name of the BFB object to be used in this DPUDeployment. It must be in the same namespace as the
DPUDeployment.
Flavor is the name of the DPUFlavor object to be used in this DPUDeployment. It must be in the same namespace as
the DPUDeployment.
DPUSets contains configuration for each DPUSet that is going to be created by the DPUDeployment
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
NodeEffect is the effect the DPU has on Nodes during provisioning.
HelmChart
HelmChart reflects the helm related configuration
Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec - DPUServiceTemplateSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Source specifies information about the Helm chart
Values specifies Helm values to be passed to Helm template, defined as a map. This takes precedence over Values.
IPAM
Underlying type:struct{MatchLabels map[string]string "json:\"matchLabels\""; DefaultGateway bool "json:\"defaultGateway,omitempty\""; SetDefaultRoute bool "json:\"setDefaultRoute,omitempty\""}
IPAM defines the IPAM configuration
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentService - ServiceIfc
IPV4Network
IPV4Network describes the configuration relevant to splitting a network into subnet per node (i.e. different gateway and broadcast IP per node).
Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Network is the CIDR from which subnets should be allocated per node.
GatewayIndex determines which IP in the subnet extracted from the CIDR should be the gateway IP. For point to
point networks (/31), one needs to leave this empty to make use of both the IPs.
PrefixSize is the size of the subnet that should be allocated per node.
Exclusions is a list of IPs that should be excluded when splitting the CIDR into subnets per node.
Allocations describes the subnets that should be assigned in each DPU node.
DefaultGateway adds gateway as default gateway in the routes list if true.
Routes is the static routes list using the gateway specified in the spec.
IPV4Subnet
IPV4Subnet describes the configuration relevant to splitting a subnet to a subnet block per node (i.e. same gateway and broadcast IP across all nodes).
Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Subnet is the CIDR from which blocks should be allocated per node
Gateway is the IP in the subnet that should be the gateway of the subnet.
PerNodeIPCount is the number of IPs that should be allocated per node.
if true, add gateway as default gateway in the routes list
DefaultGateway adds gateway as default gateway in the routes list if true.
Routes is the static routes list using the gateway specified in the spec.
LocalObjectDependency
LocalObjectDependency is a list of local object dependencies that are required for this Service. The object must be part of the dpuDeployment
spec.services list.
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name is the name of the object
NamespacedName
NamespacedName contains enough information to locate the referenced Kubernetes resource object in any namespace.
Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name of the object.
Namespace of the object, if not provided the object will be looked up in
the same namespace as the referring object
OVN
OVN defines the configuration for OVN interface type
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ExternalBridge is the name of the OVN bridge
br-ovn
ObjectMeta
ObjectMeta holds metadata like labels and annotations.
Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec - DPUServiceIPAMSpec - DPUServiceNADSpec - ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate - ServiceChainSpecTemplate - ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate - ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Labels is a map of string keys and values.
Annotations is a map of string keys and values.
PF
PF defines the PF configuration
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The PF ID
VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace
Physical
Physical Identifies a physical interface
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The interface name
Port
Port defines the port configuration
Appears in: - Switch
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Route
Route contains static route parameters
Appears in: - IPV4Network - IPV4Subnet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The destination of the route, in CIDR notation
ServiceChain
ServiceChain is the Schema for the servicechains API
Appears in: - ServiceChainList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainList
ServiceChainList contains a list of ServiceChain
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainSet
ServiceChainSet is the Schema for the servicechainsets API
Appears in: - ServiceChainSetList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainSetList
ServiceChainSetList contains a list of ServiceChainSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainSetSpec
ServiceChainSetSpec defines the desired state of ServiceChainSet
Appears in: - ServiceChainSet - ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Select the Nodes with specific labels, ServiceChain CRs will be created
only for these Nodes
ServiceChainSpecTemplate holds the template for the ServiceChainSpec
ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate
ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate describes the data a ServiceChainSet should have when created from a template.
Appears in: - DPUServiceChainSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainSetStatus
ServiceChainSetStatus defines the observed state of ServiceChainSet
Appears in: - ServiceChainSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and is supposed to be applied.
The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and ready.
ServiceChainSpec
ServiceChainSpec defines the desired state of ServiceChain
Appears in: - ServiceChain - ServiceChainSpecTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Node where this ServiceChain applies to
The switches of the ServiceChain, order is significant
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
ServiceChainSpecTemplate
ServiceChainSpecTemplate defines the template from which ServiceChainSpecs are created
Appears in: - ServiceChainSetSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceChainSpec is the spec for the ServiceChainSpec
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceChainStatus
ServiceChainStatus defines the observed state of ServiceChain
Appears in: - ServiceChain
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
ServiceChains
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
UpgradePolicy contains the configuration for the upgrade process
{ }
Switches is the list of switches that form the service chain
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
ServiceConfiguration
ServiceConfiguration contains fields that are configured on the generated DPUService.
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration. The user is supposed to configure values specific to that
DPUServiceConfiguration used in a DPUDeployment and should not specify values that could be shared across multiple
DPUDeployments using different DPUServiceConfigurations. These values are merged with values specified in the
DPUServiceTemplate. In case of conflict, the DPUServiceConfiguration values take precedence.
ServiceDaemonSet contains settings related to the underlying DaemonSet that is part of the Helm chart
DeployInCluster indicates if the DPUService Helm Chart will be deployed on the Host cluster. Default to false.
ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService.
This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster.
A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.
ServiceConfigurationHelmChart
ServiceConfigurationHelmChart reflects the helm related configuration
Appears in: - ServiceConfiguration
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Values specifies Helm values to be passed to Helm template, defined as a map. This takes precedence over Values.
ServiceDaemonSetValues
ServiceDaemonSetValues specifies the configuration for the ServiceDaemonSet.
Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
NodeSelector specifies which Nodes to deploy the ServiceDaemonSet to.
UpdateStrategy specifies the DeaemonSet update strategy for the ServiceDaemonset.
Labels specifies labels which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
Resources specifies resources which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.
ServiceDef
ServiceDef Identifies the service and network for the ServiceInterface
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceID is the DPU Service Identifier
Network is the Network Attachment Definition in the form of "namespace/name"
or just "name" if the namespace is the same as the ServiceInterface.
The interface name
VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace
ServiceIfc
ServiceIfc defines the service interface configuration
Appears in: - DPUDeploymentPort - Port
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Labels matching service interface
MaxProperties: 50
MinProperties: 1
IPAM defines the IPAM configuration when referencing a serviceInterface of type 'service'
ServiceInterface
ServiceInterface is the Schema for the serviceinterfaces API
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceList
ServiceInterfaceList contains a list of ServiceInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceSet
ServiceInterfaceSet is the Schema for the serviceinterfacesets API
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSetList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceSetList
ServiceInterfaceSetList contains a list of ServiceInterfaceSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceSetSpec
ServiceInterfaceSetSpec defines the desired state of ServiceInterfaceSet
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSet - ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Select the Nodes with specific labels, ServiceInterface CRs will be
created only for these Nodes
Template holds the template for the serviceInterfaceSpec
ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate
ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate describes the data a ServiceInterfaceSet should have when created from a template.
Appears in: - DPUServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceSetStatus
ServiceInterfaceSetStatus defines the observed state of ServiceInterfaceSet
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSet
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and is supposed to be applied.
The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and ready.
ServiceInterfaceSpec
ServiceInterfaceSpec defines the desired state of ServiceInterface
Appears in: - ServiceInterface - ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Node where this interface exists
The interface type ("vlan", "physical", "pf", "vf", "ovn", "service")
Enum: [vlan physical pf vf ovn service]
The physical interface definition
The VLAN definition
The VF definition
The PF definition
The Service definition
The OVN definition
ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate
ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate defines the template from which ServiceInterfaceSpecs are created
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSetSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ServiceInterfaceSpec is the spec for the ServiceInterfaceSpec
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
ServiceInterfaceStatus
ServiceInterfaceStatus defines the observed state of ServiceInterface
Appears in: - ServiceInterface
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
ServiceInterfaceTemplate
ServiceInterfaceTemplate contains the information related to an interface of the DPUService
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Name is the name of the interface
MaxLength: 28
MinLength: 1
Network is the Network Attachment Definition in the form of "namespace/name"
or just "name" if the namespace is the same as the namespace the pod is running.
VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace
Switch
Switch defines the switch configuration
Appears in: - ServiceChainSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Ports of the switch
MaxItems: 50
MinItems: 1
ServiceMTU of the switch
The default is 1500.
1500
Maximum: 9216
Minimum: 1000
UpgradePolicy
Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec - ServiceChains
Field
Description
Default
Validation
ApplyNodeEffect specifies if the node effect should be applied during the
upgrade. It signals the reconciler that this object upgrade is disruptive.
Hence a new revision of the object should be created and node effect should
be applied.
true
VF
VF defines the VF configuration
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The VF ID
The PF ID
The parent interface reference
TODO: Figure out what this field is supposed to be
VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace
VLAN
VLAN defines the VLAN configuration
Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
The VLAN ID
The parent interface reference
TODO: Figure out what this field is supposed to be
vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the storage v1alpha1 API group
Resource Types
BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec
BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec contains IPv4 IPAM configuration for bridged network
Appears in: - BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
DHCP if set, enables DHCP for the network
Subnet is the network subnet in CIDR format to use for DHCP. the first IP in the subnet is the gateway.
ExcludeIPs are the IPs to exclude from DHCP allocation.
BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec
BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec contains IPAM configuration for bridged network
Appears in: - BridgedNetworkSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
IPv4 contains the IPv4 IPAM configuration
BridgedNetworkSpec
BridgedNetworkSpec contains configuration for bridged network
Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkSpec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
IPAM contains the IPAM configuration for the bridged network
DPUVPC
DPUVPC is the Schema for the dpuvpc API
Appears in: - DPUVPCList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVPCList
DPUVPCList contains a list of DPUVPC
DPUVPCSpec
DPUVPCSpec defines the desired state of DPUVPCSpec
Appears in: - DPUVPC
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Tenant which owns the VPC.
MinLength: 1
NodeSelector Selects the DPU Nodes with specific labels which belong to this VPC.
IsolationClassName is the name of the isolation class to use for the VPC
MinLength: 1
InterNetworkAccess defines if virtual networks within the VPC are routed or not.
if set to false, communication between virtual networks is not allowed.
DPUVPCStatus
DPUVPCStatus defines the observed state of DPUVPC
Appears in: - DPUVPC
Field
Description
Default
Validation
VirtualNetworks contains the virtual networks that belong to this VPC
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
DPUVirtualNetwork
DPUVirtualNetwork is the Schema for the dpuvirtualnetwork API
Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVirtualNetworkList
DPUVirtualNetworkList contains a list of DPUVirtualNetwork
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
DPUVirtualNetworkSpec
DPUVirtualNetworkSpec defines the desired state of DPUVirtualNetworkSpec
Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetwork
Field
Description
Default
Validation
NodeSelector Selects the DPU Nodes with specific labels which can belong to the virtual network.
vpcName is the name of the DPUVPC the virtual network belongs within the same namespace.
Type of the virtual network
Enum: [Bridged]
ExternallyRouted defines if the virtual network can be routed externally
Masquerade defines if the virtual network should masquerade the traffic before egressing to external networks.
valid only if ExternallyRouted is true
true
BridgedNetwork contains the bridged network configuration
DPUVirtualNetworkStatus
DPUVirtualNetworkStatus defines the observed state of DPUVirtualNetwork
Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetwork
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Conditions reflect the status of the object
ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.
ExcludeIPsEntry
Appears in: - BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec
Field
Description
Default
Validation
IP is the IP address to exclude from DHCP allocation. must be part for the virtual network subnet.
Range is the range of IP addresses to exclude from DHCP allocation. must be part for the virtual network subnet.
IsolationClass
IsolationClass is the Schema for the isolationclass API
Appears in: - IsolationClassList
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
IsolationClassList
IsolationClassList contains a list of IsolationClass
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of
IsolationClassSpec
IsolationClassSpec defines the configuration of IsolationClass
Appears in: - IsolationClass
Field
Description
Default
Validation
Provisioner indicates the type of the provisioner.
Parameters holds the parameters for the provisioner
IsolationClassStatus
IsolationClassStatus defines the status of IsolationClass
Appears in: - IsolationClass
NetworkType
Underlying type:string
NetworkType represents the type of the virtual network
Validation: - Enum: [Bridged]
Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkSpec
Field
Description
BridgedVirtualNetworkType represents a bridged virtual network
RangeEntry
Underlying type:struct{Start string "json:\"start\""; End string "json:\"end\""}
RangeEntry contains a range of IP addresses
Appears in: - ExcludeIPsEntry
VirtualNetworkStatus
VirtualNetworkStatus is the status of a virtual network
Appears in: - DPUVPCStatus
Field
Description
Default
Validation
the name of the virtual network