API reference

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the operator v1alpha1 API group

Appears in: - InstallViaRedfish

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the BFB Registry is not deployed when set to true. port integer Port is the port on which the BFB Registry will listen

DPFOperatorConfig is the Schema for the dpfoperatorconfigs API

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPFOperatorConfig metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPFOperatorConfigSpec status DPFOperatorConfigStatus

DPFOperatorConfigList contains a list of DPFOperatorConfig

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPFOperatorConfigList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPFOperatorConfig array

DPFOperatorConfigSpec defines the desired state of DPFOperatorConfig

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfig

Field Description Default Validation overrides Overrides networking Networking { controlPlaneMTU:1500 } imagePullSecrets string array List of secret names which are used to pull images for DPF system components and DPUServices. These secrets must be in the same namespace as the DPF Operator Config and should be created before the config is created. System reconciliation will not proceed until these secrets are available. dpuServiceController DPUServiceControllerConfiguration DPUServiceController is the configuration for the DPUServiceController provisioningController ProvisioningControllerConfiguration ProvisioningController is the configuration for the ProvisioningController serviceSetController ServiceSetControllerConfiguration ServiceSetController is the configuration for the ServiceSetController dpuDetector DPUDetectorConfiguration DPUDetector is the configuration for the DPUDetector. multus MultusConfiguration Multus is the configuration for Multus sriovDevicePlugin SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration SRIOVDevicePlugin is the configuration for the SRIOVDevicePlugin flannel FlannelConfiguration Flannel is the configuration for Flannel ovsCNI OVSCNIConfiguration OVSCNI is the configuration for OVSCNI nvipam NVIPAMConfiguration NVIPAM is the configuration for NVIPAM sfcController SFCControllerConfiguration SFCController is the configuration for the SFCController kamajiClusterManager KamajiClusterManagerConfiguration KamajiClusterManager is the configuration for the kamaji-cluster-manager staticClusterManager StaticClusterManagerConfiguration StaticClusterManager is the configuration for the static-cluster-manager

DPFOperatorConfigStatus defines the observed state of DPFOperatorConfig

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfig

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions exposes the current state of the OperatorConfig. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched. version string Version is the version of the DPF Operator that is currently deployed.

DPUDetectorConfiguration is the configuration for the DPUDetector Component.

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the component. Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the DPUService controller Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image FlannelImages Images overrides the container images used by flannel podCIDR string PodCIDR is the pod cidr for flannel. deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the Flannel The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Appears in: - FlannelConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation flannelCNI string FlannelCNI must be set if FlannelImages is set. MinLength: 1 kubeFlannel string KubeFlannel must be set if FlannelImages is set. MinLength: 1

Underlying type:string

HelmChart is a reference to a helm chart.

Validation: - Pattern: ^(oci://|https://).+$

Appears in: - FlannelConfiguration - MultusConfiguration - NVIPAMConfiguration - OVSCNIConfiguration - SFCControllerConfiguration - SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration - ServiceSetControllerConfiguration

Underlying type:string

Image is a reference to a container image. Validation is the same as the implementation at https://github.com/containers/image/blob/93fa49b0f1fb78470512e0484012ca7ad3c5c804/docker/reference/regexp.go

Validation: - Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]|__|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]|__|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]{0,127}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]{32,}))?$

Appears in: - DPUDetectorConfiguration - DPUServiceControllerConfiguration - KamajiClusterManagerConfiguration - MultusConfiguration - NVIPAMConfiguration - OVSCNIConfiguration - ProvisioningControllerConfiguration - SFCControllerConfiguration - SRIOVDevicePluginConfiguration - ServiceSetControllerConfiguration - StaticClusterManagerConfiguration

InstallViaGNOI is the interface used to install the BFB via GNOI

Appears in: - ProvisioningInstallInterface

InstallViaRedfish is the interface used to install the BFB via Redfish

Appears in: - ProvisioningInstallInterface

Field Description Default Validation bfbRegistryAddress string BFBRegistryAddress is the address of the BFB Registry MinLength: 1 bfbRegistry BFBRegistryConfiguration BFBRegistry is the configuration for the BFB Registry

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the HostedControlPlaneManager. Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by Multus Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by Multus The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by NVIPAM Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by NVIPAM The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Networking defines the networking configuration for the system components.

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation controlPlaneMTU integer ControlPlaneMTU is the MTU value to be set on the management network. The default is 1500. 1500 Maximum: 9216 Minimum: 1000 highSpeedMTU integer HighSpeedMTU is the MTU value to be set on the high-speed interface. The default is 1500. 1500 Maximum: 9216 Minimum: 1000

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the OVS CNI Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the OVS CNI The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Overrides exposes a set of fields which impact the recommended behavior of the DPF Operator. These fields should only be set for advanced use cases. The fields here have no stability guarantees.

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation paused boolean Paused disables all reconciliation of the DPFOperatorConfig when set to true. dpuCNIBinPath string DPUCNIBinPath is the path at which the CNI binaries will be installed to on the DPU. This is /opt/cni/bin by default. This setting does not change where kubelet is configured to use the CNI from. dpuCNIPath string DPUCNIConfigPath is the path to which the CNI config files will be installed on the DPU. This is /etc/cni/net.d by default. This setting does not change where kubelet is configured to read the CNI config from. dpuOpenvSwitchRunPath string DPUOpenvSwitchPath is the path at which the openvSwitch run directory can be found on the DPU. This is /var/run/openvswitch by default. This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB. dpuOpenvSwitchBinPath string DPUOpenvSwitchBinPath is the path at which the openvSwitch bin directory can be found on the DPU node. This is /usr/bin/ by default. This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB. dpuOpenvSwitchSystemSharedPath string DPUOpenvSwitchSystemSharedLibPath is the path at which the system lib used by OVS components can be found on the DPU. This is /lib by default. This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB. flannelSkipCNIConfigInstallation boolean FlannelSkipCNIConfigInstallation controls whether Flannel should skip CNI config installation. This is true by default, meaning Flannel does not manage its own CNI configuration. Set to false if you want Flannel to install a CNI configuration. dpuOpenvSwitchSystemSharedLib64Path string DPUOpenvSwitchSystemSharedLib64Path is the path at which the system lib64 used by OVS components can be found on the DPU. If this field is not set, no lib64 volume mount will be configured in the SFC Controller component. This setting does not change where components are installed. Installation location fixed in the BFB. MinLength: 1 kubernetesAPIServerVIP string KubernetesAPIServerVIP is the VIP the Kubernetes API server is accessible at. This setting enables specific underlying components deployed directly or indirectly by the DPF Operator to reach the Kubernetes API Server when the ClusterIP Kubernetes Service is not functional. If set, it should be set to an IP to ensure that components work even if DNS is not available in the cluster. kubernetesAPIServerPort integer KubernetesAPIServerPort is the port the Kubernetes API server is accessible at. This setting is usually used together with the kubernetesAPIServerVIP setting. It enables specific underlying components deployed directly or indirectly by the DPF Operator to reach the Kubernetes API Server when the ClusterIP Kubernetes Service is not functional.

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the Provisioning controller Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ bfCFGTemplateConfigMap string BFCFGTemplateConfigMap is the name of a configMap containing a template for the BF.cfg file used by the DPU controller. By default the provisioning controller use a hardcoded BF.cfg e.g. https://github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform/blob/release-v24.10/internal/provisioning/controllers/dpu/bfcfg/bf.cfg.template Note: Replacing the bf.cfg is an advanced use case. The default bf.cfg is designed for most use cases. bfbPVCName string BFBPersistentVolumeClaimName is the name of the PersistentVolumeClaim used by dpf-provisioning-controller MinLength: 1 dmsTimeout integer DMSTimeout is the max time in seconds within which a DMS API must respond, 0 is unlimited Minimum: 1 customCASecretName string CustomCASecretName indicates the name of the Kubernetes secret object which containing the custom CA certificate installInterface ProvisioningInstallInterface InstallInterface is the interface through which the BFB is installed maxDPUParallelInstallations integer MaxDPUParallelInstallations specifies the maximum number of DPUs that can be provisioned concurrently. A DPU is removed from the concurrent provisioning count as soon as it finishes the "OS Installing" phase and enters the "Rebooting" phase of its provisioning lifecycle. 50 Minimum: 1

ProvisioningInstallInterface is the interface used to install the BFB

Appears in: - ProvisioningControllerConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation installViaGNOI InstallViaGNOI InstallViaGNOI is the interface used to install the BFB via GNOI installViaRedfish InstallViaRedfish InstallViaRedfish is the interface used to install the BFB via Redfish

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the SFC Controller Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the SFC Controller The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$ secureFlowDeletionTimeout Duration SecureFlowDeletionTimeout controls the timeout for which the API server is unreachable after which all the flows are deleted to prevent unintended packet leaks. It has effect when is greater than zero. Value must be in units accepted by Go time.ParseDuration https://golang.org/pkg/time/#ParseDuration.

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the SRIOV Device Plugin Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the SRIOV Device Plugin The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image overrides the container image used by the ServiceSetController Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$ deployInTargetCluster boolean DeployInCluster deploys the component in the same cluster as the DPF Operator if set to true. helmChart HelmChart HelmChart overrides the helm chart used by the ServiceSet controller. The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$

Appears in: - DPFOperatorConfigSpec

Field Description Default Validation disable boolean Disable ensures the component is not deployed when set to true. image Image Image is the container image used by the StaticControlPlaneManager Image overrides the container image used by the HostedControlPlaneManager. Pattern: ^((?:(?:(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9])(?:\.(?:[a-zA-Z0-9]\|[a-zA-Z0-9][a-zA-Z0-9-]*[a-zA-Z0-9]))*\|\[(?:[a-fA-F0-9:]+)\])(?::[0-9]+)?/)?[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*(?:/[a-z0-9]+(?:(?:[._]\|__\|[-]+)[a-z0-9]+)*)*)(?::([\w][\w.-]\{0,127\}))?(?:@([A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*(?:[-_+.][A-Za-z][A-Za-z0-9]*)*[:][[:xdigit:]]\{32,\}))?$

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the provisioning.dpu v1alpha1 API group

BFB is the Schema for the bfbs API

Appears in: - BFBList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string BFB metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec BFBSpec status BFBStatus { phase:Initializing }

BFBList contains a list of BFB

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string BFBList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items BFB array

Underlying type:string

BFBPhase describes current state of BFB CR. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Initializing.

Validation: - Enum: [Initializing Downloading Ready Deleting Error]

Appears in: - BFBStatus

Field Description Initializing BFB CR is created Downloading Downloading BFB file Ready Finished downloading BFB file, ready for DPU to use Deleting Delete BFB Error Error happens during BFB downloading

BFBReference is a reference to a specific BFB

Appears in: - DPUTemplateSpec

Field Description Default Validation name string Specifies name of the bfb CR to use for this DPU

BFBSpec defines the content of the BFB

Appears in: - BFB

Field Description Default Validation fileName string Specifies the file name where the BFB is downloaded on the volume. Pattern: ^[A-Za-z0-9\_\-\.]+\.bfb$ url string The url of the bfb image to download. Pattern: ^(http\|https)://.+$

BFBStatus defines the observed state of BFB

Appears in: - BFB

Field Description Default Validation fileName string Filename is the name of the file where the BFB can be accessed on its volume. This is the same as .spec.Filename if set. phase BFBPhase The current state of BFB. Initializing Enum: [Initializing Downloading Ready Deleting Error] versions BFBVersions BFB versions - BSP, DOCA, UEFI and ATF Holds detailed version information for each component within the BFB

BFBVersions represents the version information for BFB components.

Appears in: - BFBStatus

Field Description Default Validation bsp string BSP (Board Support Package) version. This field stores the version of the BSP, which provides essential support and drivers for the hardware platform. doca string DOCA version Specifies the version of NVIDIA's Data Center-on-a-Chip Architecture (DOCA), a platform for developing applications on DPUs uefi string UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) version. Indicates the UEFI firmware version, which is responsible for booting the operating system and initializing hardware components atf string ATF (Arm Trusted Firmware) version. Contains the version of ATF, which provides a secure runtime environment

Appears in: - DPUClusterSpec

Field Description Default Validation keepalived KeepalivedSpec Keepalived configures the keepalived that will be deployed for the cluster control-plane

Underlying type:string

ClusterPhase describes current state of DPUCluster. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Pending.

Validation: - Enum: [Pending Creating Ready NotReady Failed]

Appears in: - DPUClusterStatus

Field Description Pending Creating Ready NotReady Failed

Appears in: - DPUTemplateSpec

Field Description Default Validation nodeLabels object (keys:string, values:string) NodeLabels specifies the labels to be added to the node.

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation path string Path is the path of the file to be written. operation DPUFlavorFileOp Operation is the operation to be performed on the file. Enum: [override append] raw string Raw is the raw content of the file. permissions string Permissions are the permissions to be set on the file.

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation registryEndpoint string RegistryEndpoint is the endpoint of the container registry.

DMSAddress represents the IP and Port configuration for DMS.

Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec

Field Description Default Validation ip string IP address in IPv4 format. Format: ipv4 port integer Port number. Minimum: 1

DPU is the Schema for the dpus API

Appears in: - DPUList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPU metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUSpec status DPUStatus { phase:Initializing }

DPUCluster is the Schema for the dpuclusters API

Appears in: - DPUClusterList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUCluster metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUClusterSpec status DPUClusterStatus { phase:Pending }

DPUClusterList contains a list of DPUCluster

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUClusterList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUCluster array

DPUClusterSpec defines the desired state of DPUCluster

Appears in: - DPUCluster

Field Description Default Validation type string Type of the cluster with few supported values static - existing cluster that is deployed by user. For DPUCluster of this type, the kubeconfig field must be set. kamaji - DPF managed cluster. The kamaji-cluster-manager will create a DPU cluster on behalf of this CR. $(others) - any string defined by ISVs, such type names must start with a prefix. Pattern: kamaji\|static\|[^/]+/.* maxNodes integer MaxNodes is the max amount of node in the cluster 1000 Maximum: 1000 Minimum: 1 kubeconfig string Kubeconfig is the secret that contains the admin kubeconfig clusterEndpoint ClusterEndpointSpec ClusterEndpoint contains configurations of the cluster entry point

DPUClusterStatus defines the observed state of DPUCluster

Appears in: - DPUCluster

Field Description Default Validation phase ClusterPhase Pending Enum: [Pending Creating Ready NotReady Failed] version string Version is the K8s control-plane version of the cluster conditions Condition array

DPUDevice is the Schema for the dpudevices API

Appears in: - DPUDeviceList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDevice metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUDeviceSpec status DPUDeviceStatus

DPUDeviceList contains a list of DPUDevices

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDeviceList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUDevice array

DPUDeviceSpec defines the content of DPUDevice

Appears in: - DPUDevice

Field Description Default Validation psid string PSID is the Product Serial ID of the device. It's used to track the device's lifecycle and for inventory management. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: "MT_0001234567", "MT25066004C7" Pattern: ^MT_?[A-Z0-9]+$ serialNumber string SerialNumber is the serial number of the device. It's used to track the device's lifecycle and for inventory management. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: "MT_0001234567", "MT25066004C7" opn string OPN is the Ordering Part Number of the device. It's used to track the device's compatibility with different software versions. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: "900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0" Pattern: ^\d\{3\}-[A-Z0-9]\{5\}-[A-Z0-9]\{4\}-[A-Z0-9]\{3\}$ bmcIp string BMCIP is the IP address of the BMC (Base Management Controller) on the device. This is used for remote management and monitoring of the device. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: "10.1.2.3" Format: ipv4 numberOfPFs integer NumberOfPFs is the number of PFs on the device. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: 1 1 Minimum: 1 pf0Name string PF0Name is the name of the PF0 on the device. This value is immutable and should not be changed once set. Example: "eth0"

Appears in: - DPUDevice

Field Description Default Validation pciAddress string PCIAddress is the PCI address of the device in the host system. Example: "0000-03-00", "03-00"

Appears in: - DPUDiscoveryList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDiscovery metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUDiscoverySpec status DPUDiscoveryStatus

DPUDiscoveryList contains a list of DPUDiscovery types

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDiscoveryList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUDiscovery array

DPUDiscoverySpec defines the desired state of DPUDiscovery

Appears in: - DPUDiscovery

Field Description Default Validation ipRangeSpec IPRangeValidationSpec IPRange defines the range of IP addresses to scan scanInterval Duration ScanInterval defines how often to perform the scan 1h workers integer Workers defines the number of workers to use for the scan (default 1 worker for each 255 IPs in the range)

DPUDiscoveryStatus defines the observed state of DPUDiscovery

Appears in: - DPUDiscovery

Field Description Default Validation lastScanTime Time LastScanTime is the timestamp of the last successful scan foundDPUs integer FoundDPUs is the list of discovered DPU BMC IPs

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation parameters string array Parameters are the sysctl parameters to be set.

DPUFlavor is the Schema for the dpuflavors API

Appears in: - DPUFlavorList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUFlavor metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUFlavorSpec

Underlying type:string

DPUFlavorFileOp defines the operation to be performed on the file

Validation: - Enum: [override append]

Appears in: - ConfigFile

Field Description override append

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation kernelParameters string array KernelParameters are the kernel parameters to be set in the grub configuration.

DPUFlavorList contains a list of DPUFlavor

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUFlavorList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUFlavor array

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation device string Device is the device to which the configuration applies. If not specified, the configuration applies to all. parameters string array Parameters are the parameters to be set for the device. hostPowerCycleRequired boolean HostPowerCycleRequired indicates if the host needs to be power cycled after applying the configuration.

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description Default Validation rawConfigScript string RawConfigScript is the raw configuration script for OVS.

DPUFlavorSpec defines the content of DPUFlavor

Appears in: - DPUFlavor

Field Description Default Validation grub DPUFlavorGrub Grub contains the grub configuration for the DPUFlavor. sysctl DPUFLavorSysctl Sysctl contains the sysctl configuration for the DPUFlavor. nvconfig DPUFlavorNVConfig array NVConfig contains the configuration for the DPUFlavor. ovs DPUFlavorOVS OVS contains the OVS configuration for the DPUFlavor. bfcfgParameters string array BFCfgParameters are the parameters to be set in the bf.cfg file. configFiles ConfigFile array ConfigFiles are the files to be written on the DPU. containerdConfig ContainerdConfig ContainerdConfig contains the configuration for containerd. dpuResources ResourceList DPUResources indicates the minimum amount of resources needed for a BFB with that flavor to be installed on a DPU. Using this field, the controller can understand if that flavor can be installed on a particular DPU. It should be set to the total amount of resources the system needs + the resources that should be made available for DPUServices to consume. systemReservedResources ResourceList SystemReservedResources indicates the resources that are consumed by the system (OS, OVS, DPF system etc) and are not made available for DPUServices to consume. DPUServices can consume the difference between DPUResources and SystemReservedResources. This field must not be specified if dpuResources are not specified. dpuMode DpuModeType Specifies the DPU Mode type: one of dpu,zero-trust dpu Enum: [dpu zero-trust]

DPUList contains a list of DPU

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPU array

DPUNode is the Schema for the dpunodes API

Appears in: - DPUNodeList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUNode metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUNodeSpec status DPUNodeStatus

DPUNodeList contains a list of DPUNode

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUNodeList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUNode array

DPUNodeSpec defines the desired state of DPUNode

Appears in: - DPUNode

Field Description Default Validation nodeRebootMethod NodeRebootMethod Defines the method for rebooting the host. One of the following options can be chosen for this field: - "external": Reboot the host via an external means, not controlled by the DPU controller. - "script": Reboot the host by executing a custom script. - "gNOI": Use the DPU's DMS interface to reboot the host. "gNOI" is the default value. { gNOI:map[] } nodeDMSAddress DMSAddress The IP address and port where the DMS is exposed. Only applicable if dpuInstallInterface is set to gNOI. dpus DPURef array A map containing names of each DPUDevice attached to the node.

DPUNodeStatus defines the observed state of DPUNode

Appears in: - DPUNode

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions represent the latest available observations of an object's state. Type: array dpuInstallInterface string The name of the interface which will be used to install the bfb image, can be one of gNOI,redfish Enum: [gNOI redfish] kubeNodeRef string The name of the Kubernetes Node object that this DPUNode represents. This field is optional and only relevant if the x86 host is part of the DPF Kubernetes cluster.

Underlying type:string

DPUPhase describes current state of DPU. Only one of the following state may be specified. Default is Initializing.

Validation: - Enum: [Initializing Node Effect Pending Config FW Parameters Prepare BFB OS Installing DPU Cluster Config Host Network Configuration Ready Error Deleting Rebooting Initialize Interface Checking Host Reboot Required]

Appears in: - DPUSetStatus - DPUStatus

Field Description Initializing DPUInitializing is the first phase after the DPU is created. Node Effect DPUNodeEffect means the controller will handle the node effect provided by the user. Pending DPUPending means the controller is waiting for the BFB to be ready. Prepare BFB DPUPrepareBFB means the controller is preparing the BFB and bf.cfg to be installed to DPU Config FW Parameters DPUConfigFWParameters means the controller will manipulate DPU firmware, e.g., set DPU mode, check firmware version Initialize Interface DPUInitializeInterface means the controller will intitialize the interface used to provision the DPUs, e.g., create the DMS pod, set up RedFish account. OS Installing DPUOSInstalling means the controller will provision the DPU through the DMS gNOI interface. DPU Cluster Config DPUClusterConfig means the node configuration and Kubernetes Node join procedure are in progress . Host Network Configuration DPUHostNetworkConfiguration means the host network configuration is running. Ready DPUReady means the DPU is ready to use. Error DPUError means error occurred. Deleting DPUDeleting means the DPU CR will be deleted, controller will do some cleanup works. Rebooting DPURebooting means the host of DPU is rebooting. Checking Host Reboot Required DPUCheckingHostRebootNeed means the checking of whether the host required a reboot.

Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec

Field Description Default Validation name string Name of the DPU device. MinLength: 1

DPUSet is the Schema for the dpusets API

Appears in: - DPUSetList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUSet metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUSetSpec status DPUSetStatus

DPUSetList contains a list of DPUSet

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUSetList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUSet array

DPUSetSpec defines the desired state of DPUSet

Appears in: - DPUSet

Field Description Default Validation strategy DPUSetStrategy The rolling update strategy to use to updating existing DPUs with new ones. dpuNodeSelector LabelSelector Select the DPUNodes with specific labels dpuSelector object (keys:string, values:string) Select the DPU with specific labels dpuTemplate DPUTemplate Object that describes the DPU that will be created if insufficient replicas are detected

DPUSetStatus defines the observed state of DPUSet

Appears in: - DPUSet

Field Description Default Validation dpuStatistics object (keys:DPUPhase, values:integer) DPUStatistics is a map of DPUPhase to the number of DPUs in that phase.

Appears in: - DPUSetSpec

Field Description Default Validation type StrategyType Can be "OnDelete" or "RollingUpdate". OnDelete Enum: [OnDelete RollingUpdate] rollingUpdate RollingUpdateDPU Rolling update config params. Present only if StrategyType = RollingUpdate.

DPUSpec defines the desired state of DPU

Appears in: - DPU

Field Description Default Validation dpuNodeName string Specifies the DPUNode this DPU belongs to dpuDeviceName string Specifies the name of the DPUDevice this DPU is associated with MinLength: 1 bfb string Specifies name of the bfb CR to use for this DPU serialNumber string The serial number of the DPU MinLength: 1 pciAddress string The PCI device related DPU Example: "0000-03-00", "03-00" Pattern: ^([0-9a-fA-F]\{4\}[-])?[0-9a-fA-F]\{2\}[-][0-9a-fA-F]\{2\}$ nodeEffect NodeEffect Specifies how changes to the DPU should affect the Node { drain:true } cluster K8sCluster Specifies details on the K8S cluster to join dpuFlavor string DPUFlavor is the name of the DPUFlavor that will be used to deploy the DPU. bmcIP string BMCIP is the ip address of the DPU BMC

DPUStatus defines the observed state of DPU

Appears in: - DPU

Field Description Default Validation phase DPUPhase The current state of DPU. Initializing Enum: [Initializing Node Effect Pending Config FW Parameters Prepare BFB OS Installing DPU Cluster Config Host Network Configuration Ready Error Deleting Rebooting Initialize Interface Checking Host Reboot Required] conditions Condition array bfbFile string BFBFile is the path to the BFB file bfCFGFile string BFCFGFile is the path to the bf.cfg bfbVersion string bfb version of this DPU dpfVersion string DPF version used to install this DPU pciDevice string pci device information of this DPU requiredReset boolean whether require reset of DPU firmware Firmware the firmware information of DPU addresses NodeAddress array The DPU node's IP addresses dpuInstallInterface string the name of the interface which will be used to install the bfb image, and communicate with DPU, can be one of gNOI,redfish Enum: [gNOI redfish]

DPUTemplate is a template for DPU

Appears in: - DPUSetSpec

Field Description Default Validation annotations object (keys:string, values:string) Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the DPU. spec DPUTemplateSpec Spec specifies the DPU specification.

Appears in: - DPUTemplate

Field Description Default Validation bfb BFBReference Specifies a BFB CR nodeEffect NodeEffect Specifies how changes to the DPU should affect the Node { drain:true } cluster ClusterSpec Specifies details on the K8S cluster to join dpuFlavor string DPUFlavor is the name of the DPUFlavor that will be used to deploy the DPU.

Underlying type:string

DpuModeType defines the mode of the DPU

Validation: - Enum: [dpu zero-trust]

Appears in: - DPUFlavorSpec

Field Description dpu zero-trust

Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod

Appears in: - DPUStatus

Field Description Default Validation bmc string BMC is the used BMC firmware version nic string NIC is the used NIC firmware version uefi string UEFI is the used UEFI firmware version

Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod

IPRange represents a range of IP addresses to scan

Appears in: - IPRangeValidationSpec

Field Description Default Validation startIP string Pattern: ^((25[0-5]\|2[0-4][0-9]\|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)\.)\{3\}(25[0-5]\|2[0-4][0-9]\|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)$ endIP string Pattern: ^((25[0-5]\|2[0-4][0-9]\|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)\.)\{3\}(25[0-5]\|2[0-4][0-9]\|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)$

IPRangeValidationSpec defines the desired state of IPRangeValidation IPRange defines the IP range to validate

Appears in: - DPUDiscoverySpec

Field Description Default Validation ipRange IPRange

Appears in: - DPUSpec

Field Description Default Validation name string Name is the name of the DPUs Kubernetes cluster namespace string Namespace is the tenants namespace name where the Kubernetes cluster will be deployed nodeLabels object (keys:string, values:string) NodeLabels define the labels that will be added to the nodes.

Appears in: - ClusterEndpointSpec

Field Description Default Validation vip string VIP is the virtual IP owned by the keepalived instances virtualRouterID integer VirtualRouterID is the virtual_router_id in keepalived.conf Maximum: 255 Minimum: 1 interface string Interface specifies on which interface the VIP should be assigned MinLength: 1 nodeSelector object (keys:string, values:string) NodeSelector is used to specify a subnet of control plane nodes to deploy keepalived instances. Note: keepalived instances are always deployed on control plane nodes

NodeEffect is the effect the DPU has on Nodes during provisioning. Only one of Taint, NoEffect, CustomLabel, Drain, CustomAction, Hold can be set.

Appears in: - DPUSpec - DPUTemplateSpec - DPUs

Field Description Default Validation taint Taint Add specify taint on the DPU node noEffect boolean Do not do any action on the DPU node customLabel object (keys:string, values:string) Add specify labels on the DPU node drain boolean Drain the K8s host node by NodeMaintenance operator customAction string Name of a config map which contains a pod yaml definition to run which will apply the nodeEffect. The pod is expected to exit when node effect is done, if pod terminates with error then DPU would move to an error phase. The DPUNode's name will be exported as an environment variable, named as DPUNODE_NAME, to each container and init container in the pod. The labels and annotations of DPUNode will be exported in /etc/dpu/dpf-pod-info/labels and /etc/dpu/dpf-pod-info/annotations accordingly; the volume name dpf-pod-info is used to mount the labels and annotations. If any name confliction for env or volume, the controller will not export the name or labels/annotations of DPUNode accordingly. hold boolean Places annotation wait-for-external-nodeeffect and waits for it to be removed this is the default behavior in a non K8S environment

NodeRebootMethod defines the desired reboot method

Appears in: - DPUNodeSpec

Field Description Default Validation gNOI GNOI Use the DPU's DMS interface to reboot the host. external External Reboot the host via an external means, not controlled by the DPU controller. script Script Reboot the host by executing a custom script. This field defined which ConfigMap store the custom script. The ConfigMap should include a pod template of Job object under the pod-template key. That pod template will be put in a Job object to be executed.

RollingUpdateDPU is the rolling update strategy for a DPUSet.

Appears in: - DPUSetStrategy

Field Description Default Validation maxUnavailable IntOrString MaxUnavailable is the maximum number of DPUs that can be unavailable during the update.

Appears in: - NodeRebootMethod

Field Description Default Validation name string MinLength: 1

Underlying type:string

StrategyType describes strategy to use to reprovision existing DPUs. Default is "OnDelete".

Validation: - Enum: [OnDelete RollingUpdate]

Appears in: - DPUSetStrategy

Field Description OnDelete New DPU CR will only be created when you manually delete old DPU CR. RollingUpdate Gradually scale down the old DPUs and scale up the new one.

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the storage v1alpha1 API group

AttachmentStatusDPU describe the information of DPU volume

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus

Field Description Default Validation pciAddress string PCI device address in the following format: (bus:device.function) deviceName string The name of the device that was created by the storage vendor plugin nvmeAttrs NVMEAttrs The attributes of the emulated NVME function virtioFSAttrs VirtioFSAttrs The attributes of the emulated VirtioFS function

BdevAttrs represents the attributes of the underlying block device

Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU

Field Description Default Validation nvmeNsID integer The namespace ID within the NVME controller nvmeUUID string The nvme namespace UUID

CSIReference reference to CSI object

Appears in: - VolumeSpecDPU

Field Description Default Validation csiDriverName string storageClassName string pvcRef ObjectRef

CapacityRange represents the capacity of the required storage space in bytes

Appears in: - VolumeRequest

Field Description Default Validation request Quantity limit Quantity

DPUStoragePolicy represents a DPUStoragePolicy CR

Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicyList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUStoragePolicy metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUStoragePolicySpec status DPUStoragePolicyStatus

DPUStoragePolicyList contains a list of DPUStoragePolicy objects

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUStoragePolicyList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUStoragePolicy array

DPUStoragePolicySpec defines the desired state of DPUStoragePolicy

Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicy

Field Description Default Validation dpuStorageVendors string array List of storage vendors MinItems: 1 parameters object (keys:string, values:string) Parameters supported by the policy { } selectionAlgorithm SelectionAlgorithm Selection algorithm used to select DPUStorageVendor NumberVolumes Enum: [Random NumberVolumes]

DPUStoragePolicyStatus defines the observed state of DPUStoragePolicy

Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicy

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Current service state conditions observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUStorageVendor represents a StorageVendor CR on the DPU cluster.

Appears in: - DPUStorageVendorList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUStorageVendor metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUStorageVendorSpec status DPUStorageVendorStatus

DPUStorageVendorList contains a list of DPUStorageVendor

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUStorageVendorList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUStorageVendor array

DPUStorageVendorSpec defines the desired state of DPUStorageVendor

Appears in: - DPUStorageVendor

Field Description Default Validation storageClassName string Storage vendor class name, deployed on the DPU K8S cluster. MinLength: 1 pluginName string Storage vendor DPU plugin name MinLength: 1

DPUStorageVendorStatus defines the observed state of DPUStorageVendor

Appears in: - DPUStorageVendor

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUVolume represents a DPUVolume CR.

Appears in: - DPUVolumeList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVolume metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUVolumeSpec status DPUVolumeStatus

DPUVolumeAttachment represents a Volume CR on the DPU cluster.

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVolumeAttachment metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec status DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus

DPUVolumeAttachmentList contains a list of DPUVolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVolumeAttachmentList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUVolumeAttachment array

DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec defines the desired state of DPUVolumeAttachment

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation dpuNodeName string DPUNodeName is the name of DPUNode object that represents the node to which the volume should be attached MinLength: 1 dpuVolumeName string DPUVolumeName is the name of DPUVolume object that represents the volume to be attached MinLength: 1 functionType FunctionType FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume Enum: [pf vf] hotplugFunction boolean HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged

DPUVolumeAttachmentStatus defines the observed state of DPUVolumeAttachment

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation controllerAttached boolean Indicates the volume is successfully attached to by the Vendor CSI driver dpuAttached boolean Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the node by DPU attachmentMetadata object (keys:string, values:string) AttachmentMetadata contains the metadata of the volume attachment returned by the Vendor CSI driver dpu AttachmentStatusDPU Details about the DPU attachment message string The last error encountered during the attach operation, if any conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUVolumeList contains a list of DPUVolume

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVolumeList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUVolume array

Underlying type:string

Appears in: - DPUVolumeStatus

Field Description Pending used for DPUVolume that are not yet bound to a volume in the DPU cluster Bound used for DPUVolume that are bound to a volume in the DPU cluster

DPUVolumeSpec defines the desired state of DPUVolume

Appears in: - DPUVolume

Field Description Default Validation dpuStoragePolicyName string Name of the DPUStoragePolicyName object that will be used to create the volume. MinLength: 1 parameters object (keys:string, values:string) Additional parameters for the volume, these parameters are merged with the values from the DPUStoragePolicy object. { } accessModes PersistentVolumeAccessMode array Access modes define how the volume can be mounted. These modes are directly passed to the PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected by the DPUStoragePolicy. MaxItems: 3 MinItems: 1 resources VolumeResourceRequirements Resources represents the storage resources requested for the volume. These resource requirements are directly passed to the PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected by the DPUStoragePolicy. Since volume resizing is not supported, modifications to the resource request are prohibited. volumeMode PersistentVolumeMode Volume mode defines how the volume should be mounted and used. This value is directly passed to the PersistentVolumeClaim created for the Vendor CSI Plugin selected by the DPUStoragePolicy. Filesystem Enum: [Filesystem Block]

DPUVolumeState defines the state of the volume.

Appears in: - DPUVolumeStatus

Field Description Default Validation dpuCluster ObjectReference DPUCluster contains the reference to the DPUCluster object that was selected for volume creation. parameters object (keys:string, values:string) Parameters contains the final set of parameters for volume creation, computed by merging the parameters from the DPUStoragePolicy object with user-provided parameters. selectedDPUStorageVendorName string SelectedDPUStorageVendorName contains the name of the DPUStorageVendor object that was selected for volume creation. storageVendorPluginName string StorageVendorPluginName contains the name of the storage vendor plugin deployed on the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation. storageClassName string StorageClassName contains the name of the storage class in the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation. csiDriverName string CSIDriverName contains the name of the CSI driver in the DPU cluster that was selected for volume creation. persistentVolumeClaimRef ObjectReference PersistentVolumeClaimRef contains the reference to the PersistentVolumeClaim object in the DPU cluster that was created for the volume. volumeInfo VolumeInfo VolumeInfo contains a subset of fields from the PersistentVolume object created in the DPU cluster

DPUVolumeStatus defines the observed state of DPUVolume

Appears in: - DPUVolume

Field Description Default Validation phase DPUVolumePhase Phase of the volume Enum: [Pending Bound] state DPUVolumeState State of the volume. This field is managed by the controller. User usually do not need to set fields from this struct. conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

FSdevAttrs represents the attributes of the underlying filesystem device

Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU

Field Description Default Validation filesystemTag string Filesystem tag identified by SNAP on the host (used for the mount). Relevant for volume of type filesystem

Underlying type:string

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec - FunctionTypeConfig - VolumeAttachmentSpec

Field Description pf FunctionTypePF is the PF function type vf FunctionTypeVF is the VF function type

FunctionTypeConfig is the configuration for the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume

Appears in: - DPUVolumeAttachmentSpec - VolumeAttachmentSpec

Field Description Default Validation functionType FunctionType FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume Enum: [pf vf] hotplugFunction boolean HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged

NVMEAttrs represents the attributes of the NVME emulated function

Appears in: - AttachmentStatusDPU

Field Description Default Validation namespaceID integer The namespace ID within the NVME controller namespaceUUID string The NVMe namespace UUID

ObjectRef reference to the object

Appears in: - CSIReference - VolumeAttachmentSpec - VolumeSource - VolumeSpec

Field Description Default Validation kind string apiVersion string name string namespace string

ObjectReference represents a reference to a Kubernetes object.

Appears in: - DPUVolumeState

Field Description Default Validation name string Name specifies the name of the referenced object MinLength: 1 namespace string Namespace specifies the namespace where the referenced object exists MinLength: 1

SVVolumeAttachment captures the intent to attach/detach the specified Volume to/from the specified node.

Appears in: - SVVolumeAttachmentList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string SVVolumeAttachment metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec VolumeAttachmentSpec status VolumeAttachmentStatus

SVVolumeAttachmentList contains a list of SVVolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string SVVolumeAttachmentList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items SVVolumeAttachment array

Underlying type:string

SelectionAlgorithm represents the storage selection algorithm type

Appears in: - DPUStoragePolicySpec

Field Description Random Random selection across the vendors defined in the StoragePolicy list. NumberVolumes Load-balancing on the number of volumes belonging to the StoragePolicy. The vendor (in the DPUStoragePolicy list) with the minimal number of volumes should be selected.

StoragePolicy represents a storage policy which maps between policy into a list of storage vendors. StoragePolicy is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.

Appears in: - StoragePolicyList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string StoragePolicy metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec StoragePolicySpec status StoragePolicyStatus

StoragePolicyList contains a list of StoragePolicy

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string StoragePolicyList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items StoragePolicy array

StoragePolicySpec defines the desired state of StoragePolicy

Appears in: - StoragePolicy

Field Description Default Validation storageVendors string array List of storage vendors storageParameters object (keys:string, values:string) List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only storageSelectionAlg StorageSelectionAlgType Algorithm used to select the storage vendor. Default: LocalNVolumes LocalNVolumes Enum: [Random LocalNVolumes]

StoragePolicyStatus defines the observed state of StoragePolicy

Appears in: - StoragePolicy

Field Description Default Validation state StorageVendorState A storage policy is valid if all provided storage vendors have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object Enum: [Valid Invalid] message string Informative message when the state is invalid

Underlying type:string

StorageSelectionAlgType represents the type of storage selection algorithm

Validation: - Enum: [Random LocalNVolumes]

Appears in: - StoragePolicySpec

Field Description Random Random selection across the vendors defined in the StoragePolicy list. LocalNVolumes Load-balancing on the number of volumes belonging to the StoragePolicy. The vendor (in the StoragePolicy list) with the minimal number of volumes should be selected.

StorageVendor represents a storage vendor. Each storage vendor must have exactly one NVIDIA StorageVendor custom resource object. StorageVendor is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.

Appears in: - StorageVendorList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string StorageVendor metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec StorageVendorSpec

StorageVendorList contains a list of StorageVendor

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string StorageVendorList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items StorageVendor array

StorageVendorSpec defines the desired state of StorageVendor

Appears in: - StorageVendor

Field Description Default Validation storageClassName string Storage vendor class name, deployed on the DPU K8S cluster. MinLength: 1 pluginName string Storage vendor DPU plugin name MinLength: 1

Underlying type:string

StorageVendorState represents the state of storage vendor

Validation: - Enum: [Valid Invalid]

Appears in: - StoragePolicyStatus

Field Description Valid Vaild means all provided storage vendors (storageVendors) have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object Invalid Invalid means one or more provided storage vendors (storageVendors) do not have a StorageVendor object with a valid storage class object

VirtioFSAttrs represents the attributes of the VirtioFS emulated function

Appears in: - AttachmentStatusDPU

Field Description Default Validation filesystemTag string Filesystem tag identified by SNAP on the host (used for the mount). Relevant for volume of type filesystem

Volume represents a persistent volume on the DPU cluster. It maps between the tenant K8S persistent volume (PV) object on the tenant cluster into the actual volume on the DPU cluster. Volume is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.

Appears in: - VolumeList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string Volume metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec VolumeSpec status VolumeStatus

VolumeAttachment captures the intent to attach/detach the specified NV-Volume to/from the specified node. VolumeAttachment is an internal API, it is not intended to be used by users.

Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string VolumeAttachment metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec VolumeAttachmentSpec status VolumeAttachmentStatus

VolumeAttachmentList contains a list of VolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string VolumeAttachmentList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items VolumeAttachment array

VolumeAttachmentSpec defines the desired state of VolumeAttachment

Appears in: - VolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation nodeName string The name of the node that the volume should be attached to source VolumeSource Reference to the NV-Volume object volumeAttachmentRef ObjectRef Reference to the SV-VolumeAttachment object parameters object (keys:string, values:string) Opaque static publish properties of the volume returned by the plugin functionType FunctionType FunctionType is the type of the emulated function that should be used to attach the volume Enum: [pf vf] hotplugFunction boolean HotplugFunction is a boolean flag that indicates if the emulated function should be hotplugged

VolumeAttachmentStatus defines the observed state of VolumeAttachment

Appears in: - VolumeAttachment

Field Description Default Validation storageAttached boolean Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the target storage system message string The last error encountered during the attach operation, if any dpu VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU Details about the DPU attachment

VolumeAttachmentStatusDPU describe the information of DPU volume

Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentStatus

Field Description Default Validation attached boolean Indicates the volume is successfully attached to the DPU node pciDeviceAddress string PCI device address in the following format: (bus:device.function) deviceName string The name of the device that was created by the storage vendor plugin bdevAttrs BdevAttrs The attributes of the underlying block device fsdevAttrs FSdevAttrs The attributes of the underlying filesystem device

VolumeInfo represents a subset of fields from the PersistentVolume object that was created in the DPU cluster. This struct is used to track and expose key volume information without carrying the full PersistentVolume object.

Appears in: - DPUVolumeState

Field Description Default Validation capacity ResourceList Actual capacity of the volume in the DPU cluster accessModes PersistentVolumeAccessMode array Actual access modes of the volume in the DPU cluster volumeMode PersistentVolumeMode Actual volume mode of the volume in the DPU cluster volumeAttributes object (keys:string, values:string) VolumeAttributes from the PersistentVolume object in the DPU cluster This field usually contains parameters returned by the Vendor CSI plugin on volume creation.

VolumeList contains a list of Volume

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string storage.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string VolumeList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items Volume array

VolumeRequest represents the volume's requirements

Appears in: - VolumeSpec

Field Description Default Validation capacityRange CapacityRange The capacity of the required storage space in bytes accessModes PersistentVolumeAccessMode array Contains the types of access modes required volumeMode PersistentVolumeMode volumeMode defines what type of volume is required by the claim. Value of Filesystem is implied when not included in claim spec.

VolumeSource references to the NV-Volume object

Appears in: - VolumeAttachmentSpec

Field Description Default Validation volumeRef ObjectRef Reference to the NV-Volume object

VolumeSpec defines the desired state of Volume

Appears in: - Volume

Field Description Default Validation storageParameters object (keys:string, values:string) List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only request VolumeRequest The capacity of the required storage space in bytes storagePolicyRef ObjectRef Reference to the StoragePolicy object storagePolicyParameters object (keys:string, values:string) List of storage parameters supported by the policy, values are string only volume VolumeSpecDPU Describe volume information in DPU cluster

VolumeSpecDPU describe volume information in DPU cluster

Appears in: - VolumeSpec

Field Description Default Validation id string capacity Quantity accessModes PersistentVolumeAccessMode array reclaimPolicy PersistentVolumeReclaimPolicy Enum: [Delete Retain] storageVendorName string storageVendorPluginName string volumeAttributes object (keys:string, values:string) csiReference CSIReference

Underlying type:string

VolumeState represents the state of volume

Validation: - Enum: [InProgress Available]

Appears in: - VolumeStatus

Field Description InProgress InProgress means the some of related resource is still in progress Available Available means that all related resources are created

VolumeStatus defines the observed state of Volume

Appears in: - Volume

Field Description Default Validation state VolumeState The state of a Volume object Enum: [InProgress Available]

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the svc.dpf v1alpha1 API group

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the sfc v1alpha1 API group

ApplicationSource specifies the source of the Helm chart.

Appears in: - HelmChart

Field Description Default Validation repoURL string RepoURL specifies the URL to the repository that contains the application Helm chart. The URL must begin with either 'oci://' or 'https://', ensuring it points to a valid OCI registry or a web-based repository. Pattern: ^(oci://\|https://).+$ path string Path is the location of the chart inside the repo. version string Version is a semver tag for the Chart's version. MinLength: 1 chart string Chart is the name of the helm chart. releaseName string ReleaseName is the name to give to the release generate from the DPUService.

ConfigPort defines the configuration of a single port within a DPUService. Each port must have a unique name within the service.

Appears in: - ConfigPorts - DPUServiceStatus

Field Description Default Validation name string Name is a unique identifier for the port within the DPUService. This name is used for reference inside the service. MinLength: 1 Pattern: ^[a-z0-9-]+$ port integer Port is the port number that will be exposed by the service. Must be within the valid range of TCP/UDP ports (1-65535). protocol Protocol Protocol specifies the transport protocol used by the port. Supported values: TCP, UDP Enum: [TCP UDP] nodePort integer NodePort is the external port assigned on each node in the cluster. If not set, Kubernetes will automatically allocate a NodePort. Constraints: - Can only be set when ServiceType is "NodePort". - Must be within the clusters valid NodePort range (Kubernetes default is 30000-32767).

ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService. This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster. A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.

Validation: - If any port has a NodePort assigned, ServiceType must be "NodePort".

Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec - ServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation serviceType ServiceType ServiceType specifies the type of Kubernetes Service to create. All ports within this ConfigPorts will have the same ServiceType. The value is immutable and cannot be changed after creation. Supported values: - "NodePort": Exposes ports externally on a node. - "ClusterIP": Exposes ports internally within the cluster. - "None": Internal-only service with no cluster IP. Default: "NodePort" NodePort Enum: [NodePort ClusterIP None] ports ConfigPort array Ports defines the list of port configurations that will be exposed by the DPUService. Each port must specify a name, port number, and protocol. Constraints: - If ServiceType is "NodePort", ports may optionally specify a NodePort. - If ServiceType is "None" or "ClusterIP", ports cannot specify a NodePort.

DPUDeployment is the Schema for the dpudeployments API. This object connects DPUServices with specific BFBs and DPUServiceChains.

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDeployment metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUDeploymentSpec status DPUDeploymentStatus

DPUDeploymentList contains a list of DPUDeployment

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUDeploymentList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUDeployment array

DPUDeploymentPort defines how a port can be configured

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSwitch

Field Description Default Validation service DPUDeploymentService Service holds configuration that helps configure the Service Function Chain and identify a port associated with a DPUService serviceInterface ServiceIfc ServiceInterface holds configuration that helps configure the Service Function Chain and identify a user defined port

DPUDeploymentService is the struct used for referencing an interface.

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentPort

Field Description Default Validation name string Name is the name of the service as defined in the DPUDeployment Spec MaxLength: 28 MinLength: 1 interface string Interface name is the name of the interface as defined in the DPUServiceTemplate MaxLength: 28 MinLength: 1 ipam IPAM IPAM defines the IPAM configuration that is configured in the Service Function Chain

DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration describes the configuration of a particular Service

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec

Field Description Default Validation serviceTemplate string ServiceTemplate is the name of the DPUServiceTemplate object to be used for this Service. It must be in the same namespace as the DPUDeployment. serviceConfiguration string ServiceConfiguration is the name of the DPUServiceConfiguration object to be used for this Service. It must be in the same namespace as the DPUDeployment. dependsOn LocalObjectDependency array DependsOn is a list of local object dependencies that are required for this Service. MinItems: 1

DPUDeploymentSpec defines the desired state of DPUDeployment

Appears in: - DPUDeployment

Field Description Default Validation dpus DPUs DPUs contains the DPU related configuration services object (keys:string, values:DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration) Services contains the DPUDeploymentService related configuration. The key is the deploymentServiceName and the value is its configuration. All underlying objects must specify the same deploymentServiceName in order to be able to be consumed by the DPUDeployment. serviceChains ServiceChains ServiceChains contains the configuration related to the DPUServiceChains that the DPUDeployment creates. revisionHistoryLimit integer The maximum number of revisions that can be retained during upgrades. Defaults to 10. 10

DPUDeploymentStatus defines the observed state of DPUDeployment

Appears in: - DPUDeployment

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUDeploymentSwitch holds the ports that are connected in switch topology

Appears in: - ServiceChains

Field Description Default Validation ports DPUDeploymentPort array Ports contains the ports of the switch MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1 serviceMTU integer ServiceMTU of the switch The default is 1500. 1500 Maximum: 9216 Minimum: 1000

DPUService is the Schema for the dpuservices API

Appears in: - DPUServiceList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUService metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceSpec status DPUServiceStatus

DPUServiceChain is the Schema for the DPUServiceChain API

Appears in: - DPUServiceChainList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceChain metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceChainSpec status DPUServiceChainStatus

DPUServiceChainList contains a list of DPUServiceChain

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceChainList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceChain array

DPUServiceChainSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceChainSpec

Appears in: - DPUServiceChain

Field Description Default Validation clusterSelector LabelSelector Select the Clusters with specific labels, ServiceChainSet CRs will be created only for these Clusters template ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate Template describes the ServiceChainSet that will be created for each selected Cluster.

DPUServiceChainStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceChain

Appears in: - DPUServiceChain

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUServiceConfiguration is the Schema for the dpuserviceconfigurations API. This object is intended to be used in conjunction with a DPUDeployment object. This object is the template from which the DPUService will be created. It contains all configuration options from the user to be provided to the service itself via the helm chart values. This object doesn't allow configuration of nodeSelector and resources in purpose as these are delegated to the DPUDeployment and DPUServiceTemplate accordingly.

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceConfiguration metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceConfigurationSpec status DPUServiceConfigurationStatus

DPUServiceConfigurationList contains a list of DPUServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceConfigurationList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceConfiguration array

DPUServiceConfigurationServiceDaemonSetValues reflects the Helm related configuration

Appears in: - ServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation updateStrategy DaemonSetUpdateStrategy UpdateStrategy specifies the DeaemonSet update strategy for the ServiceDaemonset. labels object (keys:string, values:string) Labels specifies labels which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet. MaxProperties: 50 annotations object (keys:string, values:string) Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet. MaxProperties: 50 resources ResourceList Resources specifies resources which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.

DPUServiceConfigurationSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceConfiguration

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation deploymentServiceName string DeploymentServiceName is the name of the DPU service this configuration refers to. It must match .spec.deploymentServiceName of a DPUServiceTemplate object and one of the keys in .spec.services of a DPUDeployment object. MaxLength: 28 MinLength: 1 serviceConfiguration ServiceConfiguration ServiceConfiguration contains fields that are configured on the generated DPUService. interfaces ServiceInterfaceTemplate array Interfaces specifies the DPUServiceInterface to be generated for the generated DPUService. MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1 upgradePolicy UpgradePolicy UpgradePolicy contains the configuration for the upgrade process { }

DPUServiceConfigurationStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceConfiguration

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfiguration

DPUServiceCredentialRequest is the Schema for the dpuserviceCredentialRequests API

Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceCredentialRequest metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec status DPUServiceCredentialRequestStatus

DPUServiceCredentialRequestList contains a list of DPUServiceCredentialRequest

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceCredentialRequestList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceCredentialRequest array

DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceCredentialRequest

Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequest

Field Description Default Validation serviceAccount NamespacedName ServiceAccount defines the needed information to create the service account. duration Duration Duration is the duration for which the token will be valid. Value must be in units accepted by Go time.ParseDuration https://golang.org/pkg/time/#ParseDuration. e.g. "1h", "1m", "1s", "1ms", "1.5h", "2h45m". Value duration must not be less than 10 minutes. Note: The maximum TTL for a token is 24 hours, after which the token will be rotated. Pattern: ^([0-9]+(\.[0-9]+)?(ms\|s\|m\|h))+$ Type: string targetCluster NamespacedName TargetCluster defines the target cluster where the service account will be created, and where a token for that service account will be requested. If not provided, the token will be requested for the same cluster where the DPUServiceCredentialRequest object is created. type string Type is the type of the secret that will be created. The supported types are kubeconfig and tokenFile . If kubeconfig is selected, the secret will contain a kubeconfig file, that can be used to access the cluster. If tokenFile is selected, the secret will contain a token file and several environment variables that can be used to access the cluster. It can be used with https://github.com/kubernetes/client-go/blob/v11.0.0/rest/config.go#L52 to create a client that will handle file rotation. Enum: [kubeconfig tokenFile] secret NamespacedName Secret defines the needed information to create the secret. The secret will be of the type specified in the spec.type field. metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata .

DPUServiceCredentialRequestStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceCredentialRequest

Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequest

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. serviceAccount string ServiceAccount is the namespaced name of the ServiceAccount resource created by the controller for the DPUServiceCredentialRequest. targetCluster string TargetCluster is the cluster where the service account was created. It has to be persisted in the status to be able to delete the service account when the DPUServiceCredentialRequest is updated. expirationTimestamp Time ExpirationTimestamp is the time when the token will expire. issuedAt Time IssuedAt is the time when the token was issued. secret string Sercet is the namespaced name of the Secret resource created by the controller for the DPUServiceCredentialRequest.

DPUServiceIPAM is the Schema for the dpuserviceipams API

Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceIPAM metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceIPAMSpec status DPUServiceIPAMStatus

DPUServiceIPAMList contains a list of DPUServiceIPAM

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceIPAMList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceIPAM array

DPUServiceIPAMSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceIPAM

Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAM

Field Description Default Validation metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . ipv4Network IPV4Network IPV4Network is the configuration related to splitting a network into subnets per node, each with their own gateway. ipv4Subnet IPV4Subnet IPV4Subnet is the configuration related to splitting a subnet into blocks per node. In this setup, there is a single gateway. clusterSelector LabelSelector ClusterSelector determines in which clusters the DPUServiceIPAM controller should apply the configuration. nodeSelector NodeSelector NodeSelector determines in which DPU nodes the DPUServiceIPAM controller should apply the configuration.

DPUServiceIPAMStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceIPAM

Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAM

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUServiceInterface is the Schema for the DPUServiceInterface API

Appears in: - DPUServiceInterfaceList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceInterface metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceInterfaceSpec status DPUServiceInterfaceStatus

DPUServiceInterfaceList contains a list of DPUServiceInterface

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceInterfaceList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceInterface array

DPUServiceInterfaceSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceInterfaceSpec

Appears in: - DPUServiceInterface

Field Description Default Validation clusterSelector LabelSelector Select the Clusters with specific labels, ServiceInterfaceSet CRs will be created only for these Clusters template ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate Template describes the ServiceInterfaceSet that will be created for each selected Cluster.

DPUServiceInterfaceStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceInterface

Appears in: - DPUServiceInterface

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUServiceList contains a list of DPUService

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUService array

DPUServiceNAD is the Schema for the dpuservicenads API.

Appears in: - DPUServiceNADList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceNAD metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceNADSpec status DPUServiceNADStatus

DPUServiceNADList contains a list of DPUServiceNAD.

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceNADList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceNAD array

DPUServiceNADSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceNAD.

Appears in: - DPUServiceNAD

Field Description Default Validation metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . resourceType string Enum: [vf sf veth] bridge string serviceMTU integer ipam boolean

DPUServiceNADStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceNAD.

Appears in: - DPUServiceNAD

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object

DPUServiceSpec defines the desired state of DPUService

Appears in: - DPUService

Field Description Default Validation helmChart HelmChart HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration serviceID string ServiceID is the ID of the service that the DPUService is associated with. serviceDaemonSet ServiceDaemonSetValues ServiceDaemonSet specifies the configuration for the ServiceDaemonSet. deployInCluster boolean DeployInCluster indicates if the DPUService Helm Chart will be deployed on the Host cluster. Default to false. interfaces string array Interfaces specifies the DPUServiceInterface names that the DPUService uses in the same namespace. MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1 paused boolean Paused indicates that the DPUService is paused. Underlying resources are also paused when this is set to true. No deletion of resources will occur when this is set to true. configPorts ConfigPorts ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService. This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster. A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.

DPUServiceStatus defines the observed state of DPUService

Appears in: - DPUService

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions defines current service state. observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched. configPorts object (keys:string, values:ConfigPort) ConfigPorts defines the observed state of the config ports. It contains the actual port numbers that are exposed on the DPUService per cluster.

DPUServiceTemplate is the Schema for the DPUServiceTemplate API. This object is intended to be used in conjunction with a DPUDeployment object. This object is the template from which the DPUService will be created. It contains configuration options related to resources required by the service to be deployed. The rest of the configuration options must be defined in a DPUServiceConfiguration object.

Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplateList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceTemplate metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUServiceTemplateSpec status DPUServiceTemplateStatus

DPUServiceTemplateList contains a list of DPUServiceTemplate

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUServiceTemplateList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUServiceTemplate array

DPUServiceTemplateSpec defines the desired state of DPUServiceTemplate

Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplate

Field Description Default Validation deploymentServiceName string DeploymentServiceName is the name of the DPU service this configuration refers to. It must match .spec.deploymentServiceName of a DPUServiceConfiguration object and one of the keys in .spec.services of a DPUDeployment object. MaxLength: 28 MinLength: 1 helmChart HelmChart HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration. The user is supposed to configure the values that are static across any DPUServiceConfiguration used with this DPUServiceTemplate in a DPUDeployment. These values act as a baseline and are merged with values specified in the DPUServiceConfiguration. In case of conflict, the DPUServiceConfiguration values take precedence. resourceRequirements ResourceList ResourceRequirements contains the overall resources required by this particular service to run on a single node

DPUServiceTemplateStatus defines the observed state of DPUServiceTemplate

Appears in: - DPUServiceTemplate

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched. versions object (keys:string, values:string) Versions reflects the required versions the generated DPUService needs in order to function correctly.

DPUSet contains configuration for the DPUSet to be created by the DPUDeployment

Appears in: - DPUs

Field Description Default Validation nameSuffix string NameSuffix is the suffix to be added to the name of the DPUSet object created by the DPUDeployment. MaxLength: 24 MinLength: 1 nodeSelector LabelSelector NodeSelector defines the nodes that the DPUSet should target dpuSelector object (keys:string, values:string) DPUSelector defines the DPUs that the DPUSet should target dpuAnnotations object (keys:string, values:string) DPUAnnotations is the annotations to be added to the DPU object created by the DPUSet. MaxProperties: 50

DPUs contains the DPU related configuration

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec

Field Description Default Validation bfb string BFB is the name of the BFB object to be used in this DPUDeployment. It must be in the same namespace as the DPUDeployment. flavor string Flavor is the name of the DPUFlavor object to be used in this DPUDeployment. It must be in the same namespace as the DPUDeployment. dpuSets DPUSet array DPUSets contains configuration for each DPUSet that is going to be created by the DPUDeployment MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1 nodeEffect NodeEffect NodeEffect is the effect the DPU has on Nodes during provisioning.

HelmChart reflects the helm related configuration

Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec - DPUServiceTemplateSpec

Field Description Default Validation source ApplicationSource Source specifies information about the Helm chart values RawExtension Values specifies Helm values to be passed to Helm template, defined as a map. This takes precedence over Values.

Underlying type:struct{MatchLabels map[string]string "json:\"matchLabels\""; DefaultGateway bool "json:\"defaultGateway,omitempty\""; SetDefaultRoute bool "json:\"setDefaultRoute,omitempty\""}

IPAM defines the IPAM configuration

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentService - ServiceIfc

IPV4Network describes the configuration relevant to splitting a network into subnet per node (i.e. different gateway and broadcast IP per node).

Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMSpec

Field Description Default Validation network string Network is the CIDR from which subnets should be allocated per node. gatewayIndex integer GatewayIndex determines which IP in the subnet extracted from the CIDR should be the gateway IP. For point to point networks (/31), one needs to leave this empty to make use of both the IPs. prefixSize integer PrefixSize is the size of the subnet that should be allocated per node. exclusions string array Exclusions is a list of IPs that should be excluded when splitting the CIDR into subnets per node. allocations object (keys:string, values:string) Allocations describes the subnets that should be assigned in each DPU node. defaultGateway boolean DefaultGateway adds gateway as default gateway in the routes list if true. routes Route array Routes is the static routes list using the gateway specified in the spec.

IPV4Subnet describes the configuration relevant to splitting a subnet to a subnet block per node (i.e. same gateway and broadcast IP across all nodes).

Appears in: - DPUServiceIPAMSpec

Field Description Default Validation subnet string Subnet is the CIDR from which blocks should be allocated per node gateway string Gateway is the IP in the subnet that should be the gateway of the subnet. perNodeIPCount integer PerNodeIPCount is the number of IPs that should be allocated per node. defaultGateway boolean if true, add gateway as default gateway in the routes list DefaultGateway adds gateway as default gateway in the routes list if true. routes Route array Routes is the static routes list using the gateway specified in the spec.

LocalObjectDependency is a list of local object dependencies that are required for this Service. The object must be part of the dpuDeployment spec.services list.

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation name string Name is the name of the object

NamespacedName contains enough information to locate the referenced Kubernetes resource object in any namespace.

Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec

Field Description Default Validation name string Name of the object. namespace string Namespace of the object, if not provided the object will be looked up in the same namespace as the referring object

OVN defines the configuration for OVN interface type

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation externalBridge string ExternalBridge is the name of the OVN bridge br-ovn

ObjectMeta holds metadata like labels and annotations.

Appears in: - DPUServiceCredentialRequestSpec - DPUServiceIPAMSpec - DPUServiceNADSpec - ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate - ServiceChainSpecTemplate - ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate - ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate

Field Description Default Validation labels object (keys:string, values:string) Labels is a map of string keys and values. annotations object (keys:string, values:string) Annotations is a map of string keys and values.

PF defines the PF configuration

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation pfID integer The PF ID virtualNetwork string VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace

Physical Identifies a physical interface

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation interfaceName string The interface name

Port defines the port configuration

Appears in: - Switch

Field Description Default Validation serviceInterface ServiceIfc

Route contains static route parameters

Appears in: - IPV4Network - IPV4Subnet

Field Description Default Validation dst string The destination of the route, in CIDR notation

ServiceChain is the Schema for the servicechains API

Appears in: - ServiceChainList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceChain metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec ServiceChainSpec status ServiceChainStatus

ServiceChainList contains a list of ServiceChain

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceChainList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items ServiceChain array

ServiceChainSet is the Schema for the servicechainsets API

Appears in: - ServiceChainSetList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceChainSet metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec ServiceChainSetSpec status ServiceChainSetStatus

ServiceChainSetList contains a list of ServiceChainSet

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceChainSetList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items ServiceChainSet array

ServiceChainSetSpec defines the desired state of ServiceChainSet

Appears in: - ServiceChainSet - ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate

Field Description Default Validation nodeSelector LabelSelector Select the Nodes with specific labels, ServiceChain CRs will be created only for these Nodes template ServiceChainSpecTemplate ServiceChainSpecTemplate holds the template for the ServiceChainSpec

ServiceChainSetSpecTemplate describes the data a ServiceChainSet should have when created from a template.

Appears in: - DPUServiceChainSpec

Field Description Default Validation spec ServiceChainSetSpec metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata .

ServiceChainSetStatus defines the observed state of ServiceChainSet

Appears in: - ServiceChainSet

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched. numberApplied integer The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and is supposed to be applied. numberReady integer The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and ready.

ServiceChainSpec defines the desired state of ServiceChain

Appears in: - ServiceChain - ServiceChainSpecTemplate

Field Description Default Validation node string Node where this ServiceChain applies to switches Switch array The switches of the ServiceChain, order is significant MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1

ServiceChainSpecTemplate defines the template from which ServiceChainSpecs are created

Appears in: - ServiceChainSetSpec

Field Description Default Validation spec ServiceChainSpec ServiceChainSpec is the spec for the ServiceChainSpec metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata .

ServiceChainStatus defines the observed state of ServiceChain

Appears in: - ServiceChain

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentSpec

Field Description Default Validation upgradePolicy UpgradePolicy UpgradePolicy contains the configuration for the upgrade process { } switches DPUDeploymentSwitch array Switches is the list of switches that form the service chain MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1

ServiceConfiguration contains fields that are configured on the generated DPUService.

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec

Field Description Default Validation helmChart ServiceConfigurationHelmChart HelmChart reflects the Helm related configuration. The user is supposed to configure values specific to that DPUServiceConfiguration used in a DPUDeployment and should not specify values that could be shared across multiple DPUDeployments using different DPUServiceConfigurations. These values are merged with values specified in the DPUServiceTemplate. In case of conflict, the DPUServiceConfiguration values take precedence. serviceDaemonSet DPUServiceConfigurationServiceDaemonSetValues ServiceDaemonSet contains settings related to the underlying DaemonSet that is part of the Helm chart deployInCluster boolean DeployInCluster indicates if the DPUService Helm Chart will be deployed on the Host cluster. Default to false. configPorts ConfigPorts ConfigPorts defines the desired state of port configurations for a DPUService. This struct determines how ports are exposed from the DPU to the host cluster. A DPUService can only have a single ServiceType across all ports.

ServiceConfigurationHelmChart reflects the helm related configuration

Appears in: - ServiceConfiguration

Field Description Default Validation values RawExtension Values specifies Helm values to be passed to Helm template, defined as a map. This takes precedence over Values.

ServiceDaemonSetValues specifies the configuration for the ServiceDaemonSet.

Appears in: - DPUServiceSpec

Field Description Default Validation nodeSelector NodeSelector NodeSelector specifies which Nodes to deploy the ServiceDaemonSet to. updateStrategy DaemonSetUpdateStrategy UpdateStrategy specifies the DeaemonSet update strategy for the ServiceDaemonset. labels object (keys:string, values:string) Labels specifies labels which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet. annotations object (keys:string, values:string) Annotations specifies annotations which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet. resources ResourceList Resources specifies resources which are added to the ServiceDaemonSet.

ServiceDef Identifies the service and network for the ServiceInterface

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation serviceID string ServiceID is the DPU Service Identifier network string Network is the Network Attachment Definition in the form of "namespace/name" or just "name" if the namespace is the same as the ServiceInterface. interfaceName string The interface name virtualNetwork string VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace

ServiceIfc defines the service interface configuration

Appears in: - DPUDeploymentPort - Port

Field Description Default Validation matchLabels object (keys:string, values:string) Labels matching service interface MaxProperties: 50 MinProperties: 1 ipam IPAM IPAM defines the IPAM configuration when referencing a serviceInterface of type 'service'

ServiceInterface is the Schema for the serviceinterfaces API

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceInterface metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec ServiceInterfaceSpec status ServiceInterfaceStatus

ServiceInterfaceList contains a list of ServiceInterface

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceInterfaceList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items ServiceInterface array

ServiceInterfaceSet is the Schema for the serviceinterfacesets API

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSetList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceInterfaceSet metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec ServiceInterfaceSetSpec status ServiceInterfaceSetStatus

ServiceInterfaceSetList contains a list of ServiceInterfaceSet

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string ServiceInterfaceSetList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items ServiceInterfaceSet array

ServiceInterfaceSetSpec defines the desired state of ServiceInterfaceSet

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSet - ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate

Field Description Default Validation nodeSelector LabelSelector Select the Nodes with specific labels, ServiceInterface CRs will be created only for these Nodes template ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate Template holds the template for the serviceInterfaceSpec

ServiceInterfaceSetSpecTemplate describes the data a ServiceInterfaceSet should have when created from a template.

Appears in: - DPUServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation spec ServiceInterfaceSetSpec metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata .

ServiceInterfaceSetStatus defines the observed state of ServiceInterfaceSet

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSet

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched. numberApplied integer The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and is supposed to be applied. numberReady integer The number of nodes where the service chain is applied and ready.

ServiceInterfaceSpec defines the desired state of ServiceInterface

Appears in: - ServiceInterface - ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate

Field Description Default Validation node string Node where this interface exists interfaceType string The interface type ("vlan", "physical", "pf", "vf", "ovn", "service") Enum: [vlan physical pf vf ovn service] physical Physical The physical interface definition vlan VLAN The VLAN definition vf VF The VF definition pf PF The PF definition service ServiceDef The Service definition ovn OVN The OVN definition

ServiceInterfaceSpecTemplate defines the template from which ServiceInterfaceSpecs are created

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSetSpec

Field Description Default Validation spec ServiceInterfaceSpec ServiceInterfaceSpec is the spec for the ServiceInterfaceSpec metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata .

ServiceInterfaceStatus defines the observed state of ServiceInterface

Appears in: - ServiceInterface

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

ServiceInterfaceTemplate contains the information related to an interface of the DPUService

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec

Field Description Default Validation name string Name is the name of the interface MaxLength: 28 MinLength: 1 network string Network is the Network Attachment Definition in the form of "namespace/name" or just "name" if the namespace is the same as the namespace the pod is running. virtualNetwork string VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace

Switch defines the switch configuration

Appears in: - ServiceChainSpec

Field Description Default Validation ports Port array Ports of the switch MaxItems: 50 MinItems: 1 serviceMTU integer ServiceMTU of the switch The default is 1500. 1500 Maximum: 9216 Minimum: 1000

Appears in: - DPUServiceConfigurationSpec - ServiceChains

Field Description Default Validation applyNodeEffect boolean ApplyNodeEffect specifies if the node effect should be applied during the upgrade. It signals the reconciler that this object upgrade is disruptive. Hence a new revision of the object should be created and node effect should be applied. true

VF defines the VF configuration

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation vfID integer The VF ID pfID integer The PF ID parentInterfaceRef string The parent interface reference TODO: Figure out what this field is supposed to be virtualNetwork string VirtualNetwork is the VirtualNetwork name in the same namespace

VLAN defines the VLAN configuration

Appears in: - ServiceInterfaceSpec

Field Description Default Validation vlanID integer The VLAN ID parentInterfaceRef string The parent interface reference TODO: Figure out what this field is supposed to be

Package v1alpha1 contains API Schema definitions for the storage v1alpha1 API group

BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec contains IPv4 IPAM configuration for bridged network

Appears in: - BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec

Field Description Default Validation dhcp boolean DHCP if set, enables DHCP for the network subnet string Subnet is the network subnet in CIDR format to use for DHCP. the first IP in the subnet is the gateway. excludeIPs ExcludeIPsEntry array ExcludeIPs are the IPs to exclude from DHCP allocation.

BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec contains IPAM configuration for bridged network

Appears in: - BridgedNetworkSpec

Field Description Default Validation ipv4 BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec IPv4 contains the IPv4 IPAM configuration

BridgedNetworkSpec contains configuration for bridged network

Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkSpec

Field Description Default Validation ipam BridgedNetworkIPAMSpec IPAM contains the IPAM configuration for the bridged network

DPUVPC is the Schema for the dpuvpc API

Appears in: - DPUVPCList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVPC metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUVPCSpec status DPUVPCStatus

DPUVPCList contains a list of DPUVPC

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVPCList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUVPC array

DPUVPCSpec defines the desired state of DPUVPCSpec

Appears in: - DPUVPC

Field Description Default Validation tenant string Tenant which owns the VPC. MinLength: 1 nodeSelector LabelSelector NodeSelector Selects the DPU Nodes with specific labels which belong to this VPC. isolationClassName string IsolationClassName is the name of the isolation class to use for the VPC MinLength: 1 interNetworkAccess boolean InterNetworkAccess defines if virtual networks within the VPC are routed or not. if set to false, communication between virtual networks is not allowed.

DPUVPCStatus defines the observed state of DPUVPC

Appears in: - DPUVPC

Field Description Default Validation virtualNetworks VirtualNetworkStatus array VirtualNetworks contains the virtual networks that belong to this VPC conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

DPUVirtualNetwork is the Schema for the dpuvirtualnetwork API

Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVirtualNetwork metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec DPUVirtualNetworkSpec status DPUVirtualNetworkStatus

DPUVirtualNetworkList contains a list of DPUVirtualNetwork

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string DPUVirtualNetworkList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items DPUVirtualNetwork array

DPUVirtualNetworkSpec defines the desired state of DPUVirtualNetworkSpec

Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetwork

Field Description Default Validation nodeSelector LabelSelector NodeSelector Selects the DPU Nodes with specific labels which can belong to the virtual network. vpcName string vpcName is the name of the DPUVPC the virtual network belongs within the same namespace. type NetworkType Type of the virtual network Enum: [Bridged] externallyRouted boolean ExternallyRouted defines if the virtual network can be routed externally masquerade boolean Masquerade defines if the virtual network should masquerade the traffic before egressing to external networks. valid only if ExternallyRouted is true true bridgedNetwork BridgedNetworkSpec BridgedNetwork contains the bridged network configuration

DPUVirtualNetworkStatus defines the observed state of DPUVirtualNetwork

Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetwork

Field Description Default Validation conditions Condition array Conditions reflect the status of the object observedGeneration integer ObservedGeneration records the Generation observed on the object the last time it was patched.

Appears in: - BridgedNetworkIPAMIPv4Spec

Field Description Default Validation ip string IP is the IP address to exclude from DHCP allocation. must be part for the virtual network subnet. range RangeEntry Range is the range of IP addresses to exclude from DHCP allocation. must be part for the virtual network subnet.

IsolationClass is the Schema for the isolationclass API

Appears in: - IsolationClassList

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string IsolationClass metadata ObjectMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . spec IsolationClassSpec status IsolationClassStatus

IsolationClassList contains a list of IsolationClass

Field Description Default Validation apiVersion string vpc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind string IsolationClassList metadata ListMeta Refer to Kubernetes API documentation for fields of metadata . items IsolationClass array

IsolationClassSpec defines the configuration of IsolationClass

Appears in: - IsolationClass

Field Description Default Validation provisioner string Provisioner indicates the type of the provisioner. parameters object (keys:string, values:string) Parameters holds the parameters for the provisioner

IsolationClassStatus defines the status of IsolationClass

Appears in: - IsolationClass

Underlying type:string

NetworkType represents the type of the virtual network

Validation: - Enum: [Bridged]

Appears in: - DPUVirtualNetworkSpec

Field Description Bridged BridgedVirtualNetworkType represents a bridged virtual network

Underlying type:struct{Start string "json:\"start\""; End string "json:\"end\""}

RangeEntry contains a range of IP addresses

Appears in: - ExcludeIPsEntry

VirtualNetworkStatus is the status of a virtual network

Appears in: - DPUVPCStatus