Developing a Conformant DPF System

Manage the lifecycle of the DPU hardware and its Kubernetes orchestration system.

The following components are used in upstream DPF and can be modified or replaced during integration:

DPU Cluster manager- highlighted in orange - can be replaced in full in integration.

Kamaji controller - a dependency of the DPUCluster manager - can be replaced.

BF.cfg - a configuration file used when configuring the DPU.

For more information on implementing a DPUCluster manager see the DPUCluster documentation.

By default DPF will use a bf.cfg - the Bluefield configuration file - that is tied to the default BFB. If the BFB is replaced during integration it may also be required to replace the bf.cfg.

The DPU controller in the provisioning controller manager uses a template to render the bfb.cfg with values supplied by the user-supplied DPUFlavor. The default bf.cfg.template for v25.1 is here. The template takes the form of a go template. The values used to render it are supplied to it are described in this package.

To supply a custom bf.cfg template:

1. Create a ConfigMap with the following format in the target cluster:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: custom-bfb.cfg namespace: dpf-operator-system # Must be in the same namespace as the DPFOperator. data: BF_CFG_TEMPLATE: | # This key must be in the ConfigMap. {{.KubeadmJoinCMD}}

2. Configure the provisioning controller to use the custom bf.cfg.template through the DPFOperatorConfig.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" bfCFGTemplateConfigMap: custom-bfb.cfg ...

This example template contains only one variable and misses many important configuration steps. It is not sufficient to provision a DPU in DPF. To understand how to write a custom bf.cfg.template the default template serves as the best example.