This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Argus service as DPUService in DPF.

Main Argus concepts are explained in the official DOCA Argus documentation.

The official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for detailed explanation of service configuration.

The DOCA Argus usecase in DPF is container threat detection in AI workloads and microservices, utilizing a Bluefield DPU to perform live machine introspection at the hardware level.