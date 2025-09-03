DOCA Blueman Service

By default, the Blueman UI is not accessible from outside the DPF host. To enable external access, configure IP prerouting using the following commands:

Copy Copied! iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 10000 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:10000 iptables -t nat -A PREROUTING -p tcp --dport 443 -j DNAT --to-destination $DPF_BF_IP:443





Open your browser and navigate to:

Copy Copied! https:



