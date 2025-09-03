DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.7.0
DPF System Prerequisites for Host Trusted

DPF makes a number of assumptions about the hardware, software and networking of the machines it runs on. Some of the specific user guides add their own requirements.

Hardware setup

There is a high availability control plane machines serving many worker nodes in a cluster running DPF.

Control plane machines

Each control plane machine:

  • May be virtualized

  • x86_64 architecture

  • 16 GB RAM

  • 8 CPUs

  • DPUs are not installed

Worker machines

Each worker machine:

  • Bare metal - no virtualization

  • x86_64 architecture

  • 16 GB RAM

  • 8 CPUs

  • Exactly one DPU

DPUs

  • Bluefield 3

  • 32 GB memory

  • Flashed with NVIDIA BFB with DOCA version 2.5 or higher

  • out-of-band management port is not used

System software setup

Control plane machines

  • NFS client packages - i.e. nfs-common

  • NFS server available with /mnt/dpf_share readable and writable by any user

Worker machines

  • In-Band Manageability Interface enabled in BIOS

  • NFS client packages - i.e. nfs-common

  • NFS server available with /mnt/dpf_share readable and writable by any user

  • rshim package is not installed

Kubernetes

  • Kubernetes 1.31

  • Control plane nodes have the labels "node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" : ""

Network setup

  • All nodes have full internet access - both from the host out-of-band and DPU high speed interfaces.

  • Virtual IP from the management subnet reserved for internal DPF usage.

  • The out-of-band management and high-speed networks are routable to each other.

  • The control plane nodes hosting the DPU control plane pods must be located on the same L2 broadcast domain.

  • The out-of-band management fabric on which control plane nodes are connected should allow MultiCast traffic (used for VRRP).
