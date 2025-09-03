DPFOperatorConfig

There are networking options that can be configured. The MTU for the control plane and high-speed interfaces can be configured. The default value is set to 1500, however it can be adjusted if required.

Copy Copied! spec: networking: controlPlaneMTU: 1500 # Management network MTU (range: 1000 - 9216 , default : 1500 ) highSpeedMTU: 1500 # High-speed interface MTU (range: 1000 - 9216 , default : 1500 )





Specify secrets for pulling container images. This is only necessary if your container registry requires authentication. If you are using the public GHCR registry, which is the default, you don't need to configure this.

Copy Copied! spec: imagePullSecrets: - "my-registry-secret" - "another-secret"





The following components can be configured to enable/disable features or specify a different container image.

By default, all components are enabled with preconfigured images, and changes are usually only needed for development, testing, or specific deployments.

Copy Copied! spec: dpuDetector: { } dpuServiceController: { } flannel: { } multus: { } nvipam: { } ovsCNI: { } provisioningController: { } serviceSetController: { } sfcController: { } sriovDevicePlugin: { }

To disable a component or override its container image, use the following configuration:

Copy Copied! spec: sriovDevicePlugin: enabled: false dpuDetector: image: "my-registry/my-dpu-detector:latest"

For a detailed description of each component and its available configuration options, see

the API Reference.

spec.sfcController.SecureFlowDeletionTimeout : Used to control the secure flow deletion feature. The default value is 0, which means that the feature is disabled. When set with a valid duration value, indicating the API server unavailability threshold, SFC controller will delete all openflow flows to prevent unintended packet leaks, if API server is unavailable for more than the specified duration. Value must be in units accepted by Go time.ParseDuration https://golang.org/pkg/time/#ParseDuration.

Copy Copied! spec: sfcController: SecureFlowDeletionTimeout: 5m





spec.provisioningController.maxDPUParallelInstallations : Controls the maximum number of DPUs that can be provisioned concurrently. The default value is 50. The value must be at least 1.