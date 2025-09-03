On This Page
DPUCluster
The DPUCluster is a Kubernetes CRD which managed the control plane of a DPUCluster in DPF. The DPUCluster can be backed by different implementations.
Two implementations are included in this repo:
Kamaji cluster manager which creates Kamaji TenantControlPlanes to back the DPUCluster.
Static cluster manager which transforms an existing Kubernetes control plane into a DPUCluster control plane.
A DPUCluster is a user API and the usage will differ depending on the implementation.
Using the static cluster manager
The static cluster manager controller should be enabled first. It is enabled by adding staticClusterManager field in the DPUOperatorConfig CR:
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
staticClusterManager: {}
Then create a secret for storing the kubeconfig of the existing Kubernetes control plane. For example, the kubeconfig is under the home directory:
TENANT_KUBE_CONFIG=`cat ~/.kube/config | base64 -w
0`
cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f -
apiVersion: v1
data:
super-admin.conf: ${TENANT_KUBE_CONFIG}
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: dpu-cluster-
1-admin-kubeconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
type: Opaque
EOF
the DPUCluster will look like:
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cluster-
1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
## type signals which controller implementation should take responsibility
for the DPUCluster.
type:
static
## Max nodes is the maximum number of nodes supported by the DPUCluster implementation.
maxNodes:
10
## Kubeconfig is the name of a secret in the same namespace as the DPUCluster object.
## Note: This field is supplied by the user in the
static cluster manager - but
this may not be the
case
for other implementations.
kubeconfig: dpu-cluster-
1-admin-kubeconfig
Using the Kamaji cluster manager
The DPUCluster will look like:
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cluster-
1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
## type signals which controller implementation should take responsibility
for the DPUCluster.
type: kamaji
## Max nodes is the maximum number of nodes supported by the DPUCluster implementation.
maxNodes:
10
## Cluster endpoint is supplied by the user and provides and IP and other details to make the APIServer available.
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: interface_one
# vip is the Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: dpucluster_vip
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing
# keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
# nodeSelector selects which nodes the keepalived pods will be scheduled to.
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
DPUCluster implementation
A DPUCluster implementation is a Kubernetes controller which operates on the DPF DPUCluster object. It should:
only operate on a DPUCluster which has a
typeit is responsible for.
be the only DPUCluster controller implementation in a cluster.
provide an admin Kubeconfig to a functioning Kubernetes cluster as a Kubernetes Secret.
ensure the name of that Secret is available in the
.spec.kubeconfigof the DPUCluster object.
The Kubeconfig provided by the DPUCluster should have the following format:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: dpu-cluster-
1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
type: Opaque
data:
super-admin.conf: $KUBECONFIG_DATA