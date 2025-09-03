On This Page
- Example
- Managing Lifecycle of DPUServices
- Writing a DPUService Spec
- DPUService Update
- Working with DPUServices
- Configuring Critical DPUService for DPU Readiness
- Dividing the cluster into several zones (DEPRECATED - Use DPUDeployment instead)
DPUService
The
DPUService CRD provides an API for DPF users to deploy applications on DPU nodes using Helm charts.
The following is an example of a
DPUService YAML for the blueman service:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: doca-blueman-service
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.0.
8
chart: doca-blueman
serviceDaemonSet:
updateStrategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
2
labels:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
annotations:
dpuservice.dpu.nvidia.com/name: doca-blueman-service
In the above example:
A
DPUServicenamed
doca-blueman-serviceis created in the
dpf-operator-systemnamespace.
A HelmChart located at
https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/docawith version
1.0.5and chart
doca-bluemanis used to deploy the
DPUService.
A
DaemonSetis deployed on target DPU nodes. We specify the update strategy, labels, and annotations for the
DaemonSet.
A DPUDeployment resource is the recommended way to deploy and manage
DPUServices in DPF. The
DPUDeployment resource is a higher level abstraction that allows to manage the lifecycle of
DPUServices in the DPU cluster. It provides a way to deploy, upgrade, validate dependencies and resources requirements for
DPUServices.
Helm Chart Configuration
The
spec.helmChart field is used to specify the Helm chart that will be used to deploy the
DPUService. The
spec.helmChart.source field is used to specify the Helm chart repository URL, version, and chart name.
spec:
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.0.
8
chart: doca-blueman
The following fields are used to specify the Helm chart:
repoURL- the URL of the Helm chart repository.
OCIand
HTTPrepositories are supported.
version- the version of the Helm chart to be used.
chart- the name of the Helm chart.
It is possible to specify the path to the Helm chart in the repository with the
spec.helmChart.source.path field.
Optionally, the
spec.helmChart.source.releaseName field can be used to specify the release name of the released Helm chart.
Service DaemonSet Values
The
spec.serviceDaemonSet field is used to specify the configuration of the DaemonSet. It represents Helm values to be used during the release of the Helm chart. These values take precedence over the values defined in the Helm chart.
spec:
serviceDaemonSet:
updateStrategy:
type: RollingUpdate
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
2
nodeSelector:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"bfb"
operator: In
values: [
"dk"]
labels:
"some-label":
"some-value"
annotations:
"some-annotation":
"some-value"
resources:
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
3
The following fields are used to specify the DaemonSet configuration:
updateStrategy- the update strategy for the DaemonSet. This should be a valid Kubernetes
DaemonSetUpdateStrategyobject.
nodeSelector- the node selector for the DaemonSet. This field is used to select the nodes where the DaemonSet's Pods will be deployed.
labels- the labels to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.
annotations- the annotations to be applied to the DaemonSet's Pods.
resources- the resource requests and limits for the DaemonSet's Pods.
For more information on how to write a Helm chart for a
DPUService, see the DPUService Development Guide.
Deploy a DPUService in the Host Cluster
It is possible to deploy a
DPUService in the host cluster, i.e. the cluster where the DPF operator is running. This can be done by setting the
spec.deployInCluster field in the
DPUService manifest to
true.
DPUServiceInterface dependencies
A
DPUService can have dependencies on
DPUServiceInterface resources. These resources represent interfaces that are required by the
DPUService to function properly.
The
DPUServiceInterface resources must exist for the
DPUService to be deployed successfully. If the
DPUServiceInterface resources are not found in the cluster, the
DPUService will not be deployed and a condition will be set to
false with a reason on the
status field of the
DPUService resource.
To define a dependency
DPUServiceInterface resources, the
spec.interfaces field of the
DPUService resource must be set to the names of the
DPUServiceInterfaces.
spec:
interfaces:
- p0-sif
- p1-
if
- app-
if
ConfigPorts
A
DPUService workload can expose multiple ports to the host cluster. The
configPorts field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster.
spec:
configPorts:
serviceType: NodePort
ports:
- name: port1
protocol: TCP
nodePort:
30001
- name: port2
protocol: TCP
nodePort:
30000
The
spec.configPorts.serviceType field defines the type of service to be created for the
DPUService. It can be
NodePort,
ClusterIP, or
None with
NodePort being the default value.
The
spec.configPorts.ports field is used to specify the ports that should be exposed from the DPU nodes to the host cluster. Each port should have the following fields:
name- the name of the port. This field is a unique identifier and must reference a port defined in the Helm chart.
port- the port that will be exposed on the host cluster for use by in-cluster workloads.
protocol- the protocol to be used for the port. It can be
TCPor
UDP.
nodePort- the external port to be exposed on the host cluster. This field is optional and is used only when the
spec.configPorts.serviceTypefield is set to
NodePort.
Upon reconciliation, the
DPUService controller will retrieve the list of services that exist in the DPU cluster for this
DPUService. It will retrieve the ports that are matching the ports defined in the
spec.configPorts.ports field. It uses the
name field to match the ports. If the ports are found, the
nodePort values will be collected. The controller will then make the collected
nodePorts accessible from the host cluster by creating a new
Service resource.
For more information on how to write a Helm chart for a
DPUService, in order to expose ports, see the DPUService development guide.
The
DPUService resource can be updated by changing the fields in the
spec section of the resource. The controller will detect the changes and update the
DPUService accordingly. The
DPUService will not be recreated during the update process.
Waiting for Ready
When a
DPUService is created, it may take some time for the workload to be ready.
It is possible to wait for a
DPUService to be ready by using the
kubectl wait command:
$ kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready dpuservice/<dpuservice-name> -n <namespace>
Suspending and Resuming
Suspending a DPUService
The need to temporarily suspend a
DPUService may arise when performing maintenance or troubleshooting. The
DPUService can be suspended by setting the
spec.paused field to
true.
spec:
paused:
true
Or by using the
kubectl patch command:
$ kubectl patch dpuservice <dpuservice-name> \
-n <namespace> \
--field-manager=dpf-client-side-apply \
--
type=
'json' \
-p=
'[{"op": "replace", "path": "/spec/paused", "value": true}]'
Note: When a
DPUService is suspended, the controller will not reconcile the resource until the
spec.paused field is set to
false. This means that the
DPUService can neither be updated nor deleted while it is suspended.
Resuming a DPUService
To resume a suspended
DPUService, set the
spec.paused field to
false.
spec:
paused:
false
Or by using the
kubectl patch command:
$ kubectl patch dpuservice <dpuservice-name> \
-n <namespace> \
--field-manager=dpf-client-side-apply \
--
type=
'json' \
-p=
'[{"op": "replace", "path": "/spec/paused", "value": false}]'
Debugging DPUServices
There are several ways to debug
DPUServices in DPF. The recommended way is to use the dpfctl command line tool to gather information about the
DPUServices in the DPU cluster.
$ dpfctl describe dpuservices --show-conditions=all
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Ready True Success 28h
│ ├─ImagePullSecretsReconciled True Success 5d1h
│ ├─PreUpgradeValidationReady True Success 5d1h
│ ├─SystemComponentsReady True Success 28h
│ └─SystemComponentsReconciled True Success 5d1h
├─DPUServiceCredentialRequests
│ └─DPUServiceCredentialRequest/servicesetcontroller dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Ready True Success 5d1h
│ ├─SecretReconciled True Success 5d1h
│ └─ServiceAccountReconciled True Success 5d1h
├─DPUServices
│ └─4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d7h See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
└─8 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 5d1h See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin
Overview
In DPF architecture, host worker nodes and DPUs run in separate Kubernetes clusters. Some host workloads rely on corresponding DPU pods (DPUServices). If a critical DPUService is missing or not running on the DPU, the host should stop accepting new workloads to avoid instability.
To enforce this, DPF introduces a mechanism that taints the host node when a critical DPUService is not running.
How to Mark a DPUService as Critical
To mark a DPUService as critical, add the following label:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical: ""
Example:
kubectl label dpuservice sriov-device-plugin svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical="" -n dpf-operator-system
To remove the critical label, use:
kubectl label dpuservice sriov-device-plugin svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical- -n dpf-operator-system
Example Manifest Snippet
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: sriov-device-plugin
namespace: dpf-operator-system
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical:
""
Taint Behavior
When a pod of a critical DPUService is not in a Running state on the DPU, the corresponding host node is tainted:
spec:
taints:
- effect: NoSchedule
key: dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-ready
When the pod becomes
Ready again, the taint is removed.
Recovery Process
Once the failed critical DPUService pod is running again, the following occurs:
The controller detects this change during its next reconciliation loop.
The
dpu.nvidia.com/dpu-readytaint is removed.
Host node resumes scheduling workloads.
Troubleshooting
To check controller logs, use:
kubectl logs dpuservice-controller-manager-<pod> -n dpf-operator-system | grep dpuready
Example:
I0619
09:
39:
35.905116 dpuready_controller.go:
198] Adding taint to node Node=
"host-01"
I0619
09:
46:
01.170252 dpuready_controller.go:
216] Removing taint from node Node=
"host-01"
Limitations
Tainting is based on a 10-minute periodic reconciliation.
Only DPUService pods labeled as svc.dpu.nvidia.com/critical are considered.
Taint is only removed once the pod is Ready.
Feature currently does not trigger instant reconciliation (planned for future releases).
Quick Reference
Item
Description
Label key
Taint key
Taint effect
Taint behavior
Applied if a critical DPUService pod is not running on the DPU
Recovery
Taint is removed once the pod is running and ready
Check logs with
Reconciliation interval
Every 10 minutes (will become event-driven in next release)
Final Notes
This feature is essential for ensuring host-side stability when critical DPU infrastructure is missing or unhealthy. Proper labeling and understanding of the DPU-host relationship are required for effective use of this functionality.
For a better control of maintenance and down-time, the cluster can be logically divided into several "zones". Each zone can have its own set of DPU services, that can be upgraded individually, affecting only the specific zone. The creation of zones for DPU services is done by adding labels on the nodes in the DPU cluster and then using them with the DPU service YAML:
Create a specific DPU Set for worker nodes labeled as "e2e.servers/dk=true", by adding the "cluster -> nodeLabels" section, assign their DPUs the label "bfb=dk" (on the DPU cluster).
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: dpuset-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
e2e.servers/dk:
"true"
strategy:
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
"10%"
type: RollingUpdate
dpuTemplate:
spec:
dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
bfb:
name: bf-bundle-dk-ga
nodeEffect:
taint:
key:
"dpu"
value:
"provisioning"
effect: NoSchedule
cluster:
nodeLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
Then use the assigned label to create an HBN DPU Service for these specific nodes (under the "nodeSelector" section):
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUService
metadata:
name: doca-hbn-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
serviceID: doca-hbn
interfaces:
- p0-sf-dk
- p1-sf-dk
- app-sf-dk
serviceDaemonSet:
nodeSelector:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"bfb"
operator: In
values: [
"dk"]
annotations:
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
[
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_lo",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"loopback"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool"}},
{
"name":
"iprequest",
"interface":
"ip_pf2dpu3",
"cni-args": {
"poolNames": [
"pool1"],
"poolType":
"cidrpool",
"allocateDefaultGateway":
true}}
]
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
version:
1.0.
1
chart: doca-hbn
values:
image:
repository: nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
tag:
2.4.
1-doca2.
9.1
resources:
memory: 6Gi
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
3
configuration:
perDPUValuesYAML: |
- hostnamePattern:
"*"
values:
bgp_autonomous_system:
65111
bgp_peer_group: hbn
startupYAMLJ2: |
- header:
model: BLUEFIELD
nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
rev-id:
1.0
version: HBN
2.4.
0
- set:
interface:
lo:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/
32: {}
type: loopback
p0_if,p1_if:
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
pf2dpu3_if:
ip:
address:
{{ ipaddresses.ip_pf2dpu3.cidr }}: {}
type: swp
link:
mtu:
9000
router:
bgp:
autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
enable: on
graceful-restart:
mode: full
router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
vrf:
default:
router:
bgp:
address-family:
ipv4-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
ipv6-unicast:
enable: on
redistribute:
connected:
enable: on
enable: on
neighbor:
p0_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
p1_if:
peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
type: unnumbered
path-selection:
multipath:
aspath-ignore: on
peer-group:
{{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
remote-as: external
You can do the same for the additional required YAMLs (interfaces and chains):
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: app-sf-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
template:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"app_sf"
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
serviceID: doca-hbn
network: mybrhbn
interfaceName: pf2dpu3_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0-sf-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
template:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p0_sf"
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
serviceID: doca-hbn
network: mybrhbn
interfaceName: p0_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p1-sf-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
template:
metadata:
labels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p1_sf"
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
serviceID: doca-hbn
network: mybrhbn
interfaceName: p1_if
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
name: hbn-to-fabric-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
template:
spec:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p0_sf"
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p1
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"p1_sf"
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceChain
metadata:
name: ovn-to-hbn-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
bfb:
"dk"
template:
spec:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: doca-hbn
svc.dpu.nvidia.com/
interface:
"app_sf"
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
port: ovn