On This Page
DPUServiceCredentialRequest
In order to request credential to access a cluster API Server, users should deploy a
DPUServiceCredentialRequest custom resource.
The following is an example of a
DPUServiceCredentialRequest which requests credentials to access a cluster with a duration of 1h.
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: dpu-
01-credential-request
namespace:
default
spec:
serviceAccount:
name: dpu-
01-sa
namespace:
default
duration: 1h
targetCluster:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace:
default
type: kubeconfig
secret:
name: dpu-
01-credential
namespace:
default
metadata:
labels:
dpuservice: dpu-
01
In the above example:
A
DPUServiceCredentialRequestnamed
dpu-01-credential-requestis created, that request a
ServiceAccountto be created in a specific cluster. As part of the request, a token has to be requested for the
ServiceAccountwith a
ttlof 1h. The output that is expected is a secret of type
kubeconfig, containing all the needed information in order to access the cluster i.e. the token, API Server endpoint and the cluster CA.
targetClusteris a reference to an existing
dpuClusterthat will provide the needed authentication information to access the API SERVER.
The controller will create the
ServiceAccountand request a token with the requested duration. It will generate an output of the requested
.spec.typeand create a secret with the output pasted as
spec.data.
If the
DPUServiceCredentialRequestdoes not exist, or is not up-to-date, the controller will try to bring it as close to the desired state as possible.
The controller will requeue the
DPUServiceCredentialRequestin order to reconcile it when 80% of the token last time has elapsed. It will then request a new token.
You can run this example by saving it into
dpuservice_credential_request.yaml
$ kubectl apply -f dpuservice_credential_request.yaml
The
DPUServiceCredentialRequest creates a secret with the following types:
kubeconfig
tokenFile
Using type kubeconfig
The
kubeconfig type creates a valid
kubeConfig file and save it as a kubernetes secret. This file will automatically be updated with valid authentication information. The secret can be mounted in a
pod and use to create a
client in order to access to the target cluster API Server.
If using
client.go, by mounting the secret and setting
KUBECONFIG to the mounted path, we can use clientcmd to create a
client. clientcmd also provides the necessary helpers to directly create a
client using a
kubeConfig file.
Using type tokenFile
The
tokenFile type create a secret containing the following keys:
TOKEN_FILE, contains the token attached to the
ServiceAccount. It can be used as a bearer token.
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST, contains the target cluster API Server host.
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT, contains the target cluster API Server port.
KUBERNETES_CA_DATA, contains the target cluster API Server certificate authority.
These are the needed information in order to access the target cluster API Server. Generally we want to use the
KUBERNETES_* as environment variables and mount the
TOKEN_FILE. Using
client.go it is possible to have a self rotating
client. For this, the default environment variables and files must be overwritten with the content of the secret. The following example shows how to do so:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: mypod
namespace:
default
spec:
containers:
- name: test-container
image: ubuntu
command: [
"/bin/sh",
"-c"]
args: [
"sleep 1000"]
env:
- name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: my-secret
key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST
- name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT
valueFrom:
secretKeyRef:
name: my-secret
key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT
volumeMounts:
- name: tokenfile
mountPath:
"/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount"
readOnly:
true
volumes:
- name: tokenfile
projected:
sources:
- secret:
name: dpu-
01-credential
items:
- key: TOKEN_FILE
path: token
- secret:
name: dpu-
01-credential
items:
- key: KUBERNETES_CA_DATA
path: ca.crt
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
name: dpu-
01-credential
namespace:
default
type: Opaque
data:
TOKEN_FILE: c29tZSByZWFsIHNlcmlvdXMgdG9rZW4gbm93Cg==
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST: aHR0cHM6Ly9kZXZlbG9wZXIuY29t
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT: MTk0NDM=
KUBERNETES_CA_DATA: 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
We can then call InClusterConfig() and get a self rotating client (This is automatically done with controller-runtime
GetConfigOrDie). This will free the user from having to watch the mounted secret files.
Note This will overwrite the default values, which are necessary to access the local API Server. If this is not desirable, it is still possible to adapt the
InClusterConfig() logic.
The
DPUServiceCredentialRequest will request tokens for the provided
ServiceAccount by setting the
Audience to the API server audience based on the server config. The specific configuration flag is
--api-audiences. The service account token authenticator will validate that tokens used against the API server are bound to at least one of these audiences.