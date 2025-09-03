The DPUServiceCredentialRequest creates a secret with the following types:

kubeconfig

tokenFile

The kubeconfig type creates a valid kubeConfig file and save it as a kubernetes secret. This file will automatically be updated with valid authentication information. The secret can be mounted in a pod and use to create a client in order to access to the target cluster API Server.

If using client.go , by mounting the secret and setting KUBECONFIG to the mounted path, we can use clientcmd to create a client . clientcmd also provides the necessary helpers to directly create a client using a kubeConfig file.

The tokenFile type create a secret containing the following keys:

TOKEN_FILE , contains the token attached to the ServiceAccount . It can be used as a bearer token.

KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST , contains the target cluster API Server host.

KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT , contains the target cluster API Server port.

KUBERNETES_CA_DATA , contains the target cluster API Server certificate authority.

These are the needed information in order to access the target cluster API Server. Generally we want to use the KUBERNETES_* as environment variables and mount the TOKEN_FILE . Using client.go it is possible to have a self rotating client . For this, the default environment variables and files must be overwritten with the content of the secret. The following example shows how to do so:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: mypod namespace: default spec: containers: - name: test-container image: ubuntu command: [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" ] args: [ "sleep 1000" ] env: - name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: my-secret key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST - name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: my-secret key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT volumeMounts: - name: tokenfile mountPath: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount" readOnly: true volumes: - name: tokenfile projected: sources: - secret: name: dpu- 01 -credential items: - key: TOKEN_FILE path: token - secret: name: dpu- 01 -credential items: - key: KUBERNETES_CA_DATA path: ca.crt --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: dpu- 01 -credential namespace: default type: Opaque data: TOKEN_FILE: c29tZSByZWFsIHNlcmlvdXMgdG9rZW4gbm93Cg== KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST: aHR0cHM6Ly9kZXZlbG9wZXIuY29t KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT: MTk0NDM= KUBERNETES_CA_DATA: 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

We can then call InClusterConfig() and get a self rotating client (This is automatically done with controller-runtime GetConfigOrDie ). This will free the user from having to watch the mounted secret files.