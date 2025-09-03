Here's an example of creating a basic DPUServiceNAD:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceNAD metadata: name: mynad namespace: my-namespace labels: labelTest: labelTestValue annotations: annotTest: annotTestValue spec: resourceType: "sf" # Resource type (sf, vf, or veth) bridge: "test-ovsbridge" # OVS bridge name mtu: 1500 # MTU size ipam: true # Enable IPAM

The DPUServiceNAD controller underneath takes care of converting this DPUServiceNAD CRD into a NAD CRD object and applying it to all the DPU Clusters. Users can choose their preferred resource (sf, vf, or veth), custom OVS bridge, MTU, and IPAM. It is mandatory for OVS bridge to exist beforehand, our controllers do not create the ovs bridge. This CRD allows users to choose their own OVS bridge along with their preferred MTU/resource type for their workload's secondary interface.

To use your DPUServiceNAD in a DPUServiceInterface:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: dpu-service- interface -with-custom-nad namespace: my-namespace spec: template: spec: template: spec: interfaceType: service service: serviceID: "service-one" network: "mynad" # Reference to your DPUServiceNAD interfaceName: "net1"





When you use a DPUServiceNAD with a DPUServiceInterface in a DPUService, the system automatically injects the appropriate resources based on the resource type:

For sf (service function) type:

If we have the dpuservicenad.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/use-trusted-sfs annotation in DPUServiceNAD, then we inject the trusted_sf nvidia.com/bf_sf_trusted resource.

If the above annotation is not present, we inject the default sf nvidia.com/bf_sf resource.

For vf (virtual function) type:

Injects nvidia.com/bf_vf resource

For veth type:

No resource injection

Example of an ArgoApplication(which is created from the DPUService which is using the NAD):

Copy Copied! apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1 kind: Application metadata: finalizers: - resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io name: dpu-cluster- 1 -example-grb87 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: destination: name: dpu-cluster- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system project: doca-platform-project-dpu source: chart: hello-world helm: valuesObject: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: annKey: annVal k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: '[{"name":"mynad","interface":"dpu-service-interface-with-custom-nad","cni-args":null}]' labels: labelKey: labelVal resources: nvidia.com/bf_sf: "1"