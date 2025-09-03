Storage Development Guide

Each vendor plugin must implement the following gRPC API to interact with the DPF storage subsystem:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! syntax = "proto3" ; package nvidia.storage.plugins.v1; import "google/protobuf/wrappers.proto" ; service IdentityService { rpc GetPluginInfo(GetPluginInfoRequest) returns (GetPluginInfoResponse); rpc Probe(ProbeRequest) returns (ProbeResponse); } service StoragePluginService { rpc StoragePluginGetCapabilities(StoragePluginGetCapabilitiesRequest) returns (StoragePluginGetCapabilitiesResponse); rpc GetSNAPProvider(GetSNAPProviderRequest) returns (GetSNAPProviderResponse); rpc CreateDevice(CreateDeviceRequest) returns (CreateDeviceResponse); rpc DeleteDevice(DeleteDeviceRequest) returns (DeleteDeviceResponse); rpc GetDevice(GetDeviceRequest) returns (GetDeviceResponse); rpc ListDevices(ListDevicesRequest) returns (ListDevicesResponse); }

All the RPC methods that are not implemented by the plugin MUST reply with the non-ok gRPC status code, 12 UNIMPLEMENTED .

Any of the RPCs defined above may timeout and may be retried. The SNAP Node Driver may choose the maximum time it is willing to wait for a call, how long it waits between retries, and how many times it retries (these values are not negotiated between plugin and SNAP Node Driver).

Idempotency requirements ensure that a retried call with the same fields continues where it left off when retried. The only way to cancel a call is to issue a "negation" call if one exists. For example, issue a DeleteDevice call to cancel a pending CreateDevice operation.

This method should return the name of the plugin (e.g., example-vendor-plugin.example) and the version of the plugin (e.g., 1.0). On success, the method should reply 0 OK in the gRPC status code.

If the plugin is unable to complete the GetPluginInfo call successfully, it MUST reply a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Copy Copied! message GetPluginInfoRequest {} message GetPluginInfoResponse { string name = 1 ; string vendor_version = 2 ; map<string, string> manifest = 3 ; }

This API is called to verify that the plugin is in a healthy and ready state. If an unhealthy state is reported, via a non-success response, the CO (in our case Kubernetes) may take action with the intent to bring the plugin to a healthy state (e.g., restarting the plugin container).

The plugin should verify its internal state and returns 0 OK if the validation succeeds. If the plugin is still initializing, but is otherwise perfectly healthy, it shall return 0 OK with the ready field set to False.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Copy Copied! message ProbeRequest {} message ProbeResponse { google.protobuf.BoolValue ready = 1 ; }

This API allows the SNAP Node-Driver to check the supported capabilities of the storage service provided by the plugin.

If the plugin is unable to complete the StoragePluginGetCapabilities call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Collapse Source Copy Copied! message StoragePluginGetCapabilitiesRequest {} message StoragePluginGetCapabilitiesResponse { repeated StoragePluginServiceCapability capabilities = 1 ; } message StoragePluginServiceCapability { message RPC { enum Type { TYPE_UNSPECIFIED = 0 ; TYPE_CREATE_DELETE_BLOCK_DEVICE = 1 ; TYPE_CREATE_DELETE_FS_DEVICE = 2 ; TYPE_GET_DEVICE_STATS = 3 ; TYPE_LIST_DEVICES = 4 ; } Type type = 1 ; } oneof type { RPC rpc = 1 ; } }

The API is called by the SNAP Node Driver to retrieve the name of the SNAP provider used by the plugin. If the plugin uses the default SNAP process (provided by NVIDIA) then an empty string should be returned. Otherwise, a unique name represents the SNAP process used by this plugin should be returned. The name is used to identify the UNIX domain socket used by both the plugin and the SNAP Node Driver to communicate with the SNAP process.

If the plugin is unable to complete the GetSNAPProvider call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Copy Copied! message GetSNAPProviderRequest {} message GetSNAPProviderResponse { string provider_name = 1 ; }

The API is called by the SNAP Node Driver prior to the volume being exposed by SNAP.

The operation must be idempotent. If the device corresponding to the volume_id is already created and is identical to the specified access_modes and volume_mode the plugin must reply 0 OK with the corresponding CreateDeviceResponse message.

Business logic required by the plugin: 1. Allocate a unique device name to be used by SNAP 2. Connect the device to the underlying storage system by using the storage vendor specific APIs (if needed). 3. Provide the device to the SNAP process by using the SNAP JSON-RPC APIs. For example: fsdev_aio_create aio0 /host-folder 4. Return the device name

If the plugin is unable to complete the CreateDevice call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Collapse Source Copy Copied! message CreateDeviceRequest { string volume_id = 1 ; repeated AccessMode access_modes = 2 ; string volume_mode = 3 ; map<string, string> publish_context = 4 ; map<string, string> volume_context = 5 ; map<string, string> storage_parameters = 6 ; } message CreateDeviceResponse { string device_name = 1 ; } enum AccessMode { ACCESS_MODE_UNSPECIFIED = 0 ; ACCESS_MODE_RWO = 1 ; ACCESS_MODE_ROX = 2 ; ACCESS_MODE_RWX = 3 ; ACCESS_MODE_RWOP = 4 ; }

The API is called by the SNAP Node Driver after the device has been deleted from SNAP.

The operation must be idempotent. If the device corresponding to the volume_id and the device_name does not exist, the plugin must reply 0 OK.

Business logic required by the plugin: 1. Remove the device from the SNAP process. 2. Disconnect the device from the underlying storage system by using the storage vendor specific APIs (if needed).

If the plugin is unable to complete the DeleteDevice call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully

Copy Copied! message DeleteDeviceRequest { string volume_id = 1 ; string device_name = 2 ; } message DeleteDeviceResponse {}

A Storage vendor plugin must implement this API if it has LIST_DEVICES capability. The plugin shall return the information about all the devices that it knows about. If devices are created and/or deleted while the SNAP Node Driver is concurrently paging through ListDevices results then it is possible that the SNAP Node Driver may either witness duplicate devices in the list, not witness existing devices, or both. The SNAP Node Driver shall not expect a consistent "view" of all devices when paging through the device list via multiple calls to ListDevices.

If the plugin is unable to complete the ListDevices call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 10 ABORTED Indicates that starting_token is not valid

Copy Copied! message ListDevicesRequest { int32 max_entries = 1 ; string starting_token = 2 ; } message ListDevicesResponse { message Entry { string volume_id = 1 ; string device_name = 2 ; } repeated Entry entries = 1 ; string next_token = 2 ; }

A Storage vendor plugin must implement this API if it has GET_DEVICE_STATS capability. The plugin shall return the information about the device corresponding to the volume_id and the device_name.

If the device corresponding to the volume_id and the device_name does not exist, the plugin must reply 5 NOT_FOUND.

If the plugin is unable to complete the GetDevice call successfully, it MUST return a non-ok gRPC code in the gRPC status.

Return codes:

Number Code Description 0 OK 5 NOT_FOUND The device was not found 9 FAILED_PRECONDITION Plugin is unable to complete the call successfully