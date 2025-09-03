On This Page
Troubleshooting
This section provides comprehensive troubleshooting guidance for common issues you may encounter while deploying, configuring, or operating the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF).
Quick Diagnostic Tools
🔍 DPF CLI (dpfctl)
Command-line tool for visualizing, debugging, and troubleshooting DPU resources in Kubernetes. Essential for real-time visibility into resource states and conditions.
Use when:
DPU provisioning is failing
Need to understand resource dependencies
Debugging component readiness issues
📊 System Reports (sosreport)
Generate comprehensive system reports for deeper analysis and support requests.
Use when:
Need detailed system information for support cases
Investigating complex infrastructure issues
Preparing diagnostic data for NVIDIA support
Escalation Path
If you cannot resolve the issue using the guides above:
Collect Diagnostic Information * Generate a sosreport for your environment
Check Known Issues * Review Release Notes for known issues * Search the GitHub repository for similar problems
Contact Support * Open an issue on the GitHub repository * Include diagnostic information and steps to reproduce * For enterprise customers, contact NVIDIA support with your diagnostic package
Additional Resources
User Guides - Operational procedures and best practices
Architecture - Understanding system design for better troubleshooting
API Reference - Complete API documentation for debugging configurations