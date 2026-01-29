DOCA Platform Framework v25.10.0

Link down of p0 port on the DPU will result in DPU control plane connectivity loss of DPU components.

Workaround: Make sure P0 link is up on the DPU, if down either restart DPU or refer to DOCA troubleshooting https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/display/bfswtroubleshooting.

Note: This issue is relevant for Host Trusted deployments only.