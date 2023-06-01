MCP7Y70-Hxxx 400Gb/s Twin-port 2x200G OSFP to 4x100G QSFP56 DAC Splitter Product Specifications

PDF You can download a PDF version of the document here.

NVIDIA® MCP7Y70 is a passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) cable with an OSFP-based twin-port 2x 200Gb/s connector to four 200Gb/s QSFP56s, and is a high-speed 100Gb/s splitter cable for InfiniBand and Ethernet networking. The DAC firmware supports both InfiniBand and Ethernet and is automatically enabled depending on the protocol of the switch attached to.

The 8-channel twin-port OSFP end uses a finned top form-factor for use in Quantum-2 and Spectrum-4 switch cages. The four 100G ends support 2-channels of 50G-PAM4 (100GbE/HDR100) and use a flat top QSFP56 for use in ConnectX-6/7 adapters and BlueField-2/3 DPUs using riding heat sinks on the connector cage.

DAC cables are the lowest-cost, lowest-latency, near zero power consuming, high-speed links available due to their simplicity of design and minimal components. The “passive” term refers to the copper cable containing no electronics in the data path. Each end includes an EEPROM which provides product identification and characteristics to the host system. Every cable length is tuned to reduce internal signal noise and back reflections. Thin 30AWG is used for 1 and 1.5-meter lengths and thicker 26AWG for 2-meters.

Main use is linking Quantum-2 NDR InfiniBand and Spectrum-4 Ethernet switches to HDR100/100GbE switches, ConnectX-6/7 adapters, and/or BlueField-2/3 DPUs up to 2-meters.

NVIDIA’s cable solutions provide power-efficient connectivity enabling higher port bandwidth, density and configurability at a low cost and reduced power requirement in the data centers. Rigorous cable production testing ensures best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Warning Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and lengths may vary.

400Gb/s to four 100Gb/s data rates

Based on 2-channel 50G-PAM4 modulation

1, 1.5, and 2-meter lengths

OSFP and QSFP112 ends each consume 0.1 Watts

OSFP head end is CMIS based

QSFP112 ends are SFF-8636 based

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Single 3.3V supply voltage

Hot pluggable

RoHS compliant

LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) jacket

LF (Lead Free) HF (Halogen Free) PCB

OSFP and SFF-8665 compliant

SFF-8636 compliant I 2 C management interface (QSFP ends)

CMIS compliant I2C management interface (OSFP end)