MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
Introduction

The NVIDIA MMS1V00-WM transceiver is a single-mode 4-channel (DR4) QSFP-DD optical transceiver, designed for 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) links on up to 500m of single mode fiber.

The MMS1V00-WM converts 8 input channels of 50Gb/s PAM4 electrical data to 4 channels of 100Gb/s PAM4 optical signals, using a nominal wavelength of 1310nm, for 400Gb/s optical transmission.

The transceiver has a standard QSFP-DD connector on the electrical side towards the host system. The optical interface is composed of four optical channels/fibers in each direction, intended for a parallel single-mode optical cable via a standard MPO connector.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

image-2024-8-1_14-33-56-version-1-modificationdate-1722515636081-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.

Key Features

  • 2x wire serial interface with digital diagnostic monitoring

  • Operating case temperature 0-70°C

  • Maximum power consumption 12W

  • 500m reach

  • MPO12/APC optical connector

  • Compliant with IEEE 802.3bs-2017 standard:

    • 400GBASE-DR4 optical interface

    • 400GAUI-8 electrical interface

  • QSFP-DD MSA HW Rev 5.0; Type 2 housing with MPO-12 connector compliant

  • QSFP-DD CMIS Rev 4.0 compliant

  • Complies with EU Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS compliant)

Applications

  • 400GbE Ethernet systems

  • Campus networks – up to 500 m reach

  • Supports 4x MMS1V70-CM on MSN2700 to a single MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700 and MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700 to MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700
