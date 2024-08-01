MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications

The NVIDIA MMS1V00-WM transceiver is a single-mode 4-channel (DR4) QSFP-DD optical transceiver, designed for 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) links on up to 500m of single mode fiber.

The MMS1V00-WM converts 8 input channels of 50Gb/s PAM4 electrical data to 4 channels of 100Gb/s PAM4 optical signals, using a nominal wavelength of 1310nm, for 400Gb/s optical transmission.

The transceiver has a standard QSFP-DD connector on the electrical side towards the host system. The optical interface is composed of four optical channels/fibers in each direction, intended for a parallel single-mode optical cable via a standard MPO connector.

Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.

Note Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.

2x wire serial interface with digital diagnostic monitoring

Operating case temperature 0-70°C

Maximum power consumption 12W

500m reach

MPO12/APC optical connector

Compliant with IEEE 802.3bs-2017 standard: 400GBASE-DR4 optical interface 400GAUI-8 electrical interface

QSFP-DD MSA HW Rev 5.0; Type 2 housing with MPO-12 connector compliant

QSFP-DD CMIS Rev 4.0 compliant

Complies with EU Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS compliant)