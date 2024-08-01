MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications

On This Page
Introduction
The NVIDIA MMS1V00-WM transceiver is a single-mode 4-channel (DR4) QSFP-DD optical transceiver, designed for 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) links on up to 500m of single mode fiber.
The MMS1V00-WM converts 8 input channels of 50Gb/s PAM4 electrical data to 4 channels of 100Gb/s PAM4 optical signals, using a nominal wavelength of 1310nm, for 400Gb/s optical transmission.
The transceiver has a standard QSFP-DD connector on the electrical side towards the host system. The optical interface is composed of four optical channels/fibers in each direction, intended for a parallel single-mode optical cable via a standard MPO connector.
Rigorous production testing ensures the best out-of-the-box installation experience, performance, and durability.
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels and colors may vary.
Key Features
2x wire serial interface with digital diagnostic monitoring
Operating case temperature 0-70°C
Maximum power consumption 12W
500m reach
MPO12/APC optical connector
Compliant with IEEE 802.3bs-2017 standard:
400GBASE-DR4 optical interface
400GAUI-8 electrical interface
QSFP-DD MSA HW Rev 5.0; Type 2 housing with MPO-12 connector compliant
QSFP-DD CMIS Rev 4.0 compliant
Complies with EU Directive 2011/65/EU (RoHS compliant)
Applications
400GbE Ethernet systems
Campus networks – up to 500 m reach
Supports 4x MMS1V70-CM on MSN2700 to a single MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700 and MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700 to MMS1V00-WM on MSN4700