Appendix A: Optical Connector and Fiber Cable

The MPO connectors are the angle-polished (APC) type which provide minimal reflection of the optical signal for optimal signal integrity.

Multimode Fiber Cable with MPO/APC Connectors

Detail of the MPO/APC Connector

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

MPO Connector with Alignment Holes and Positioning Key

Optical Receptacle and Lane Assignment (transceiver, front view)

Reference: IEC specification IEC 61754-7.