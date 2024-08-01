MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
Appendix A: Optical Connector and Fiber Cable

The MPO connectors are the angle-polished (APC) type which provide minimal reflection of the optical signal for optimal signal integrity.

Multimode Fiber Cable with MPO/APC Connectors

image-2024-8-1_14-24-54-version-1-modificationdate-1722515094414-api-v2.png

Detail of the MPO/APC Connector

image-2024-8-1_14-25-4-version-1-modificationdate-1722515104133-api-v2.png

Transceivers have alignment pins for precise positioning of the cable connector against the optical beams. The fiber cable has alignment holes matching the transceiver’s pins.

MPO Connector with Alignment Holes and Positioning Key

image-2024-8-1_14-25-13-version-1-modificationdate-1722515113848-api-v2.png

Optical Receptacle and Lane Assignment (transceiver, front view)

image-2024-8-1_14-25-26-version-1-modificationdate-1722515125929-api-v2.png

Reference: IEC specification IEC 61754-7.
