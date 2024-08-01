MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Version

Date

Description of Change

1.5

Aug. 2024

Updated mechanical drawings and front page image.

1.4

Feb. 2023

Updated Appendix A: Optical Connector and Fiber Cable.

1.3

Nov. 2021

Reformatted and rebranded; migrated to HTML.

1.2

Sep. 2021

Updated Applications supported use cases.

1.1

Jul. 2021

Updated Key Features 2km reach information.

Updated Operational Specifications table to include both OS1 and OS2 reach information.

1.0

Nov. 2020

First release.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 1, 2024
content here