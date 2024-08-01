MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
Pin Description

QSFP-DD Pin Description

The transceiver’s pin assignment is SFF-8679 compliant.

Pin

Symbol

Description

Pin

Symbol

Description

1

GND

Ground

39

GND

Ground

2

Tx2n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

40

Tx6n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

3

Tx2p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

41

Tx6p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

4

GND

Ground

42

GND

Ground

5

Tx4n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

43

Tx8n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

6

Tx4p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

44

Tx8p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

7

GND

Ground

45

GND

Ground

8

ModSelL

Module Select

46

Reserved

For future use

9

ResetL

Module Reset

47

VS1

Module Vendor Specific 1

10

Vcc Rx

+3.3V Power Supply Receiver

48

VccRx1

3.3V Power Supply

11

SCL

2-wire Serial Interface Clock

49

VS2

Module Vendor Specific 2

12

SDA

2-wire Serial Interface Data

50

VS3

Module Vendor Specific 3

13

GND

GND

51

GND

Ground

14

Rx3p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

52

Rx7p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

15

Rx3n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

53

Rx7n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

16

GND

Ground

54

GND

Ground

17

Rx1p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

55

Rx5p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

18

Rx1n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

56

Rx5n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

19

GND

Ground

57

GND

Ground

20

GND

Ground

58

GND

Ground

21

Rx2n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

59

Rx6n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

22

Rx2p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

60

Rx6p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

23

GND

Grounds

61

GND

Ground

24

Rx4n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

62

Rx8n

Receiver Inverted Data Output

25

Rx4p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

63

Rx8p

Receiver Non-Inverted Data Output

26

GND

Ground

64

GND

Ground

27

ModPrsL

Module Present

65

NC

No Connect

28

IntL

Interrupt

66

Reserved

For future use

29

Vcc Tx

+3.3V Power Supply Transmitter

67

VccTx1

3.3V Power Supply

30

Vcc1

+3.3V Power Supply

68

Vcc2

3.3V Power Supply

31

LPMode

Low Power Mode

69

Reserved

For Future Use

32

GND

Ground

70

GND

Ground

33

Tx3p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

71

Tx7p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

34

Tx3n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

72

Tx7n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

35

GND

Ground

73

GND

Ground

36

Tx1p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

74

Tx5p

Transmitter Non-Inverted Data Input

37

Tx1n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

75

Tx5n

Transmitter Inverted Data Input

38

GND

Ground

76

GND

Ground

Notes:

  1. GND is the symbol for signal and supply (power) common for the QSFP modules. All are common within the module and all module voltages are referenced to this potential unless otherwise noted. Connect these directly to the host board signal common ground plane.

  2. VccRx, Vcc1 and VccTx are the receiving and transmission power suppliers and shall be applied concurrently. Recommended host board power supply filtering see SFF-8679.

Pin definitions of the module high speed inputs/outputs

image-2024-8-1_14-21-35-version-1-modificationdate-1722514895707-api-v2.png

Active fiber ports in MPO12 connector on module side

image-2024-8-1_14-21-47-version-1-modificationdate-1722514906942-api-v2.png

Note: For best performance and least amount of reflections use the angle-polished connector (APC) type.

Control Signals

This transceiver is CMIS 4.0 compliant. The control signals shown in the pad layout are implemented with the following functions:

Name

Function

Description

ModPrsL

Output, asserted low

Pull-up by host when no transceiver/cable is present. Connected to ground inside the transceiver. Hence, asserted low when a transceiver/cable is plugged in.

ModSelL

Input, asserted Low

Module Select input pin, terminated high in the module. Only when held low by the host, the module responds to 2-wire serial communication commands. The ModSelL enables multiple modules to share a single 2-wire interface bus.

ResetL

Input, asserted Low

Reset input pin, pulled high in the module. A low level on the ResetL pin for longer than the minimum length initiates a module reset. When de-asserted the transceiver starts its initialization procedure. See the CMIS specification [1] for details.

LPMode

Input, asserted high

Low Power Mode input, pulled up inside the module. Hardware control signal for forcing the transceiver into low-power state. Can be overwritten by low-power mode command.

ePPS

Input

not implemented

IntL

Output, asserted low

Interrupt Low is an open-collector output, terminated high in the host system. A “Low” indicates a possible module operational fault or a status critical to the host system, e.g. temperature alarm. The host identifies the source of the interrupt using the 2-wire serial interface.

Diagnostics and Other Features

The transceiver complies with the SFF-8665 specification and has the following key features:

Physical layer link optimization:

  • Programmable Tx input equalization

  • Programmable Rx output amplitude

  • Programmable Rx output pre-emphasis

  • Tx/Rx CDR control

    by default enabled for 200 Gb/s operation.

Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM):

  • Rx receive optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx transmit optical power monitor for each lane

  • Tx bias current monitor for each lane

  • Supply voltage monitor

  • Transceiver case temperature monitor

  • Warning and Alarm thresholds for each DDM function (not user changeable)

Other SFF-8636 functions and interrupt indications:

  • Tx & Rx LOS indication

  • Tx & Rx LOL indication

  • Tx fault indication

LOS, LOL, and Tx Fault status flags can be read via the two-wire management interface and are jointly transmitted via the IntL output pin. Relevant advertisement, threshold, and readout registers are found in the CMIS 4.0 MSA.

Handling and Cleaning

The transceiver can be damaged by exposure to current surges and over voltage events. Take care to restrict exposure to the conditions defined in Absolute Maximum Ratings. Observe normal handling precautions for electrostatic discharge-sensitive devices. The transceiver is shipped with dust caps on both the electrical and the optical port. The cap on the optical port should always be in place when there is no fiber cable connected. The optical connector has a recessed connector surface which is exposed whenever it has no cable nor cap. Prior to insertion of the fiber cable, clean the cable connector to prevent contamination from it. The dust cap ensures that the optics remain clean, and no additional cleaning should be needed. In the event of contamination, standard cleaning tools and methods should be used. Liquids must not be applied.
