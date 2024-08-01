References

MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
  1. SFF-8665: “QSFP+ 28Gb/s 4X Pluggable Transceiver Solution (QSFP28)”, Rev 1.9, June 29, 2015 and associated SFF documents referenced therein:

    1. SFF-8661

    2. SFF-8679

    3. SFF-8662

    4. SFF-8663

    5. SFF-8672

  2. IEEE P802.3bs, 200GAUI-4 Interface.

  3. InfiniBand HDR IBTA Specification rev 1.4: https://www.infinibandta.org/ibta-specifications-download/

  4. Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) Rev 4.0

  5. Directive 2011/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council, “on the restriction of the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment,” July 1, 2011

  6. Cable and Transceiver Handling and FAQ - Mellanox/Nvidia Application Note (MLNX-15-3603)

  7. Measuring eye Parameters - NVIDIA Application Note (MLNX-15-5400)

  8. LinkX® Memory Map – NVIDIA Application Note (MLNX-15-5926).

