MMS1V00-WM 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 Transceiver Product Specifications
Specifications

Absolute Maximum Specifications

Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.

Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Storage Temperature

TS

-40

85

°C

Operating Case Temperature

TOP

0

70

°C

Supply Voltage

Vcc

-0.5

3.6

V

Relative Humidity (non-condensing)

RH – Option 1

5

95

%

Control Input Voltage

VI

-0.3

Vcc+0.5

V

Operational Specifications

This section shows the range of values for normal operation.

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Units

Power Supply Voltage

VCC

3.135

3.3

3.465

V

Instantaneous peak current at hot plug

ICC_IP

-

-

4800

mA

Sustained peak current at hot plug

ICC_SP

-

-

3960

mA

Maximum Power Dissipation

PD

-

-

12

W

Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode

PDLP

-

-

1.5

W

Signaling Rate per Lane

SRL

-

53.125

-

GBd

Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate

-

-

-

400

kHz

Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)

-

-

-

66

mV

Rx Differential Data Output Load

-

-

100

-

Ohm

Operating Distance

-

2

-

500

m

Electrical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typical

Max

Units

Transmitter (each Lane)

Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance

900

-

-

mV

Differential termination mismatch

-

-

10

%

Single-ended voltage tolerance range

-0.4

-

3.3

V

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Receiver (each Lane)

AC common-mode output Voltage (RMS)

-

-

17.5

mV

Differential output Voltage

-

-

900

mV

Near-end Eye height, differential

70

-

-

mV

Far-end Eye height, differential

30

-

-

mV

Far end pre-cursor ratio

-4.5

-

2.5

%

Differential Termination Mismatch

-

-

10

%

Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)

9.5

-

-

ps

DC common mode Voltage

-350

-

2850

mV

Notes:

  1. Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.

Electrical Specification Low Speed Signal (compliant with QSFP-DD HW Rev 5.0)

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Max

Units

Module output SCL and SDA

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Module Input SCL and SDA

VIL

-0.3

VCC*0.3

V

VIH

VCC*0.7

VCC+0.5

V

InitMode, ResetL and ModSelL

VIL

-0.3

0.8

V

VIH

2

VCC+0.3

V

IntL

VOL

0

0.4

V

VOH

VCC-0.5

VCC+0.3

V

Optical Specifications

Parameter

Symbol

Min

Typ

Max

Unit

Notes

Transmitter

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Side Mode Suppression Ratio

SMSR

30

-

-

dB

Average Launch Power, each lane

AOPL

-2.9

-

4.0

dBm

1

Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane

TOMA

-0.8

-

4.2

dBm

2

Launch Power in OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane

TOMA-TDECQ

-2.2

-

-

dBm

Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane

TDECQ

-

-

3.4

dB

Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane

TOFF

-

-

-15

dBm

Extinction Ratio, each lane

ER

3.5

-

-

dB

RIN21.4OMA

RIN

-

-

-136

dB/Hz

Optical Return Loss Tolerance

ORL

-

-

21.4

dB

Transmitter Reflectance

TR

-

-

-26

dB

3

Receiver

Signaling rate (each lane (range)

26.5625± 100 ppm

GBd

Modulation format

PAM4

Wavelength

λC

1304.5

1311

1317.5

nm

Damage Threshold, each lane

AOPD

5

-

-

dBm

Average Receive Power, each lane

AOPR

-5.9

-

4.0

dBm

Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane

OMAR

-

-

4.2

dBm

Receiver Reflectance

RR

-

-

-26

dB

Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SOMA

-

-

-4.4

dBm

4

Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane

SRS

-

-

-1.9

dBm

5

Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test

Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)

3.4

dB

OMAouter of each aggressor lane

4.2

dBm

Notes:

  1. Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.

  2. Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.

  3. Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.

  4. Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.

  5. Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4.

Mechanical Specifications

Mechanical Dimensions

image-2024-8-1_14-30-10-version-1-modificationdate-1722515410543-api-v2.png


Label

The label applied on the transceiver's backshell is illustrated below.

Backshell Label

image-2024-8-1_14-22-41-version-1-modificationdate-1722514961593-api-v2.png

Note

Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.


Transceiver Backshell Label Serial Number Legend

Symbol

Meaning

Notes

SN – Serial Number

MT

Manufacturer name

2 characters, e.g. MT

YY

Year of manufacturing

2 digits

WW

Week of manufacturing

2 digits

JC

Manufacturer site

2 characters

SSSSS

Serial number

5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.

Miscellaneous

ZZ

HW and SW revision

2 alpha-numeric characters

YYYY

Year of manufacturing

4 digits

MM

Month of manufacturing

2 digits

DD

Day of manufacturing

2 digits

COO

Country of origin

E.g. China or Malaysia

image-2024-8-1_14-23-27-version-1-modificationdate-1722515007383-api-v2.png

Quick response code

Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)

Regulatory Compliance

The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:

Feature

Agency

Standard

Laser Eye Safety

FDA/CDRH

CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50

Electrical Safety

CB

IEC 60950-1

Electrical Safety

UL/CSA

UL 60950-1 and CAN/CSAN 60950-1

FCC Class A Notice

Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:

  1. This device may not cause harmful interference.

  2. This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired

Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:

  • Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.

  • Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.

  • Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.

  • Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.

Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.

image-2024-8-1_14-23-41-version-1-modificationdate-1722515021137-api-v2.png

