On This Page
- Absolute Maximum Specifications
- Operational Specifications
- Electrical Specifications
- Optical Specifications
- Mechanical Specifications
- Label
- Regulatory Compliance
- FCC Class A Notice
Specifications
Absolute maximum ratings are those beyond which damage to the device may occur.
Prolonged operation between the operational specifications and absolute maximum ratings is not intended and may cause permanent device degradation.
|
Parameter
|
Symbol
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Storage Temperature
|
TS
|
-40
|
85
|
°C
|
Operating Case Temperature
|
TOP
|
0
|
70
|
°C
|
Supply Voltage
|
Vcc
|
-0.5
|
3.6
|
V
|
Relative Humidity (non-condensing)
|
RH – Option 1
|
5
|
95
|
%
|
Control Input Voltage
|
VI
|
-0.3
|
Vcc+0.5
|
V
This section shows the range of values for normal operation.
|
Parameter
|
Symbol
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Units
|
Power Supply Voltage
|
VCC
|
3.135
|
3.3
|
3.465
|
V
|
Instantaneous peak current at hot plug
|
ICC_IP
|
-
|
-
|
4800
|
mA
|
Sustained peak current at hot plug
|
ICC_SP
|
-
|
-
|
3960
|
mA
|
Maximum Power Dissipation
|
PD
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
W
|
Maximum Power Dissipation, Low Power Mode
|
PDLP
|
-
|
-
|
1.5
|
W
|
Signaling Rate per Lane
|
SRL
|
-
|
53.125
|
-
|
GBd
|
Two Wire Serial Interface Clock Rate
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
400
|
kHz
|
Power Supply Noise Tolerance (10Hz - 10MHz)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
66
|
mV
|
Rx Differential Data Output Load
|
-
|
-
|
100
|
-
|
Ohm
|
Operating Distance
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
500
|
m
|
Parameter
|
Symbol
|
Min
|
Typical
|
Max
|
Units
|
Transmitter (each Lane)
|
Differential pk-pk input Voltage tolerance
|
900
|
-
|
-
|
mV
|
Differential termination mismatch
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
%
|
Single-ended voltage tolerance range
|
-0.4
|
-
|
3.3
|
V
|
DC common mode Voltage
|
|
-350
|
-
|
2850
|
mV
|
Receiver (each Lane)
|
AC common-mode output Voltage (RMS)
|
-
|
-
|
17.5
|
mV
|
Differential output Voltage
|
-
|
-
|
900
|
mV
|
Near-end Eye height, differential
|
70
|
-
|
-
|
mV
|
Far-end Eye height, differential
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
mV
|
Far end pre-cursor ratio
|
-4.5
|
-
|
2.5
|
%
|
Differential Termination Mismatch
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
%
|
Transition Time (min, 20% to 80%)
|
9.5
|
-
|
-
|
ps
|
DC common mode Voltage
|
-350
|
-
|
2850
|
mV
Notes:
Amplitude customization beyond these specs is dependent on validation in customer system.
Electrical Specification Low Speed Signal (compliant with QSFP-DD HW Rev 5.0)
|
Parameter
|
Symbol
|
Min
|
Max
|
Units
|
Module output SCL and SDA
|
VOL
|
0
|
0.4
|
V
|
VOH
|
VCC-0.5
|
VCC+0.3
|
V
|
Module Input SCL and SDA
|
VIL
|
-0.3
|
VCC*0.3
|
V
|
VIH
|
VCC*0.7
|
VCC+0.5
|
V
|
InitMode, ResetL and ModSelL
|
VIL
|
-0.3
|
0.8
|
V
|
VIH
|
2
|
VCC+0.3
|
V
|
IntL
|
VOL
|
0
|
0.4
|
V
|
VOH
|
VCC-0.5
|
VCC+0.3
|
V
|
Parameter
|
Symbol
|
Min
|
Typ
|
Max
|
Unit
|
Notes
|
Transmitter
|
Wavelength
|
λC
|
1304.5
|
1311
|
1317.5
|
nm
|
Side Mode Suppression Ratio
|
SMSR
|
30
|
-
|
-
|
dB
|
Average Launch Power, each lane
|
AOPL
|
-2.9
|
-
|
4.0
|
dBm
|
1
|
Outer Optical Modulation Amplitude (OMAouter), each lane
|
TOMA
|
-0.8
|
-
|
4.2
|
dBm
|
2
|
Launch Power in OMAouter minus TDECQ, each lane
|
TOMA-TDECQ
|
-2.2
|
-
|
-
|
dBm
|
Transmitter and Dispersion Eye Closure for PAM4 (TDECQ), each lane
|
TDECQ
|
-
|
-
|
3.4
|
dB
|
Average Launch Power of OFF Transmitter, each lane
|
TOFF
|
-
|
-
|
-15
|
dBm
|
Extinction Ratio, each lane
|
ER
|
3.5
|
-
|
-
|
dB
|
RIN21.4OMA
|
RIN
|
-
|
-
|
-136
|
dB/Hz
|
Optical Return Loss Tolerance
|
ORL
|
-
|
-
|
21.4
|
dB
|
Transmitter Reflectance
|
TR
|
-
|
-
|
-26
|
dB
|
3
|
Receiver
|
Signaling rate (each lane (range)
|
26.5625± 100 ppm
|
GBd
|
Modulation format
|
PAM4
|
Wavelength
|
λC
|
1304.5
|
1311
|
1317.5
|
nm
|
Damage Threshold, each lane
|
AOPD
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
dBm
|
Average Receive Power, each lane
|
AOPR
|
-5.9
|
-
|
4.0
|
dBm
|
Receive Power (OMAouter), each lane
|
OMAR
|
-
|
-
|
4.2
|
dBm
|
Receiver Reflectance
|
RR
|
-
|
-
|
-26
|
dB
|
Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
|
SOMA
|
-
|
-
|
-4.4
|
dBm
|
4
|
Stressed Receiver Sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane
|
SRS
|
-
|
-
|
-1.9
|
dBm
|
5
|
Conditions of stressed receiver sensitivity test
|
Stressed eye closure for PAM4 (SECQ)
|
3.4
|
dB
|
OMAouter of each aggressor lane
|
4.2
|
dBm
Notes:
Average launch power, each lane (min) is informative and not the principal indicator of signal strength.
Even if TDECQ < 1.4dB, OMAouter (min) must exceed this value.
Transmitter reflectance is defined looking into the transmitter.
Receiver sensitivity (OMAouter), each lane (max) is informative and is defined for a transmitter with SECQ of 0.9 dB.
Measured with conformance test signal at TP3 for the BER = 2.4x10-4.
The label applied on the transceiver's backshell is illustrated below.
Backshell Label
Images are for illustration purposes only. Product labels, colors, and form may vary.
Transceiver Backshell Label Serial Number Legend
|
Symbol
|
Meaning
|
Notes
|
SN – Serial Number
|
MT
|
Manufacturer name
|
2 characters, e.g. MT
|
YY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
WW
|
Week of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
JC
|
Manufacturer site
|
2 characters
|
SSSSS
|
Serial number
|
5 digits for serial number, starting from 00001. Reset at start of week to 00001.
|
Miscellaneous
|
ZZ
|
HW and SW revision
|
2 alpha-numeric characters
|
YYYY
|
Year of manufacturing
|
4 digits
|
MM
|
Month of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
DD
|
Day of manufacturing
|
2 digits
|
COO
|
Country of origin
|
E.g. China or Malaysia
|
|
Quick response code
|
Serial number (MTYYWWXXSSSSS)
The transceiver is a Class 1 laser product. It is certified per the following standards:
|
Feature
|
Agency
|
Standard
|
Laser Eye Safety
|
FDA/CDRH
|
CDRH 21 CFR 1040 and Laser Notice 50
|
Electrical Safety
|
CB
|
IEC 60950-1
|
Electrical Safety
|
UL/CSA
|
UL 60950-1 and CAN/CSAN 60950-1
Each of the devices complies with CFR47 FCC Class A Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following two conditions:
This device may not cause harmful interference.
This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired
Note: This equipment has been tested and found to comply with the limits for a Class A digital device, pursuant to Part 15 of the FCC Rules. These limits are designed to provide reasonable protection against harmful interference in a residential installation. This equipment generates, uses and can radiate radio frequency energy and, if not installed and used in accordance with the instructions, may cause harmful interference to radio communications. However, there is no guarantee that interference will not occur during installation. If this equipment does cause harmful interference to radio or television reception, which can be determined by turning the equipment off and on, the user is encouraged to try to correct the interference by one or more of the following measures:
Reorient or relocate the receiving antenna.
Increase the separation between the equipment and receiver.
Connect the equipment into an outlet on a circuit different from that to which the receiver is connected.
Consult the dealer or an experienced radio/television technician for help.
Modifications: Any modifications made to this device that are not approved by NVIDIA may void the authority granted to the user by the FCC to operate this equipment.