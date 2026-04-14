On This Page
- Product Overview
- Main System Components
- Package Contents
- System Features
- Operating System
- Certifications
Introduction
This is the user guide for the NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway. This document contains the complete product overview, installation and initialization instructions, and product specifications.
NVIDIA Skyway GA100 is an appliance-based InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway, enabling Ethernet storage or other Ethernet-based communications to access the InfiniBand datacenter, and vice versa. The solution, leveraging ConnectX’s hardware-based forwarding of IP packets and standard IP-routing protocols, supports 200Gb/s HDR connectivity today, and is future-ready to support higher speeds.
NVIDIA Skyway Highlights
Componenet
MGA100-HS2
Form Factor
2U rackmount: 19″
Weight
NVIDIA Skyway gateway: 21kg
The gateway with ACC and package: 32kg
PCIe Cards
8x NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 VPI dual-port network interface cards
InfiniBand/Ethernet Ports
8x InfiniBand ports
8x Ethernet ports
Connectivity Speed
InfiniBand: SDR/EDR/HDR100/HDR
Ethernet: 25/50/100/200 Gb/s
Bandwidth
Up to 100Gb/s bi-directional per port
Power Supplies
2x AC power supplies
The NVIDIA Skyway system populates eight ConnectX-6 InfiniBand/VPI adapter cards, fans, and two PSUs in the system's rear panel, as shown in the below figure.
Network Interface Cards
The following PCI speed/width degradation warnings for the Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway can be safely ignored:
"Warning," "2024-01-01 01:00:00," "PCI Width Degradation Warning," "default(299) / Gateway: ibethgw:ib-gw / HCA-1/1," "IBPort," "PCI width degradation: enabled width is x16, active is x8 (depth 0 index 0 node 0)," 2.
"Warning," "2024-01-01 01:00:00," "PCI Speed Degradation Warning," "default(299) / Gateway: ibethgw:ib-gw / HCA-1/1," "IBPort," "PCI speed degradation: enabled speed is Gen4, active is Gen3 (depth 0 index 0 node 0)," 2.
These warnings will also appear for other HCA cards: HCA-2/1, HCA-3/1, HCA-4/1, HCA-5/1, HCA-6/1, HCA-7/1, and HCA-8/1.
NVIDIA Skyway is shipped populated with eight ConnectX-6 dual-port network interface cards (NICs) which enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from the InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa.
Power Supply Units
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with two redundant, load-sharing power supply units at the rear side of the system. The PSUs are housed in a 2U canister containing the power supplies. Each PSU has an extraction handle, PSU status LED, and a power socket.
For power supply unit LEDs operations, please refer to the System Monitoring section.
The system enables hot-swapping which enables components to be exchanged while the system is online without affecting operational integrity.
These power supply units can be removed from the system only if they are being replaced.
Fans
Power Supply Fans
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with one fan per power supply unit on the rear panel of the appliance.
Internal Fans
NVIDIA Skyway is equipped with six internal fans for cooling the CPU and expansion cards. Under normal operation, the cooling fans operate at a constant speed. If the system module fails or one of the temperature thresholds is exceeded, the cooling fans automatically raise their rotation speeds to draw more airflow.
Check the package contents list to see that all the parts have been sent. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping. Please note that the product must be placed on an antistatic surface.
Category
Qty.
Item
Systems
1
NVIDIA Skyway 2U system
Slide Rail Kit
1
1U/2U 36" slide kit pair for NVIDIA Skyway
Power Cables
2
250V 10A 1830MM C14 TO C13 power cable
2
Cable retainers
Harness
1
Harness RS232 2M cable—DB9 to RJ-45 (do not connect to the COM port)
Documentation
1
Quick Installation Guide
Rail Kit Package Contents
Category
Qty.
Item
Slides
1
2 sets of slides
Screw M5* 15L
2
8 pcs
Management Interfaces, PSUs, and Fans
Processor System
Chipset
Intel 4209T, 2.2GHz, 11M, 8 Cores
CPU Type
Dual Intel LGA3647 Xeon Scalable processor (up to 140W TDP)
Memory Type
Supports DDR4 2133/2400/2666 MHz ECC-REG Modules
Memory Size
4 x 16GB DDR4 2666MHz
Memory Voltage
1.2V
Error Detection
Rear I/O Panel
USB
4x USB 3.0
RJ-45/LAN
4 x RJ-45 LAN ports:
On-board Devices
EC
TE 8528E chip provides motherboard, RS-232, and hardware monitor functions
BMC
Sharing with the LAN 1/4.
Expansion slots
PCI-Express
8x network interface cards
Cooling
Chassis Fan
2x 4-pin 80x38 high-speed fans for CPU
4x 4-pin 80x38 high-speed fans for expansion cards
PSU Fans
One fan per power supply unit
PC Health Monitoring
Voltage
Monitors for CPU Cores, +3.3 V, +5V, +12V, +5V standby, VBAT
Temperature
Monitoring for CPU0 & CPU1 (PECI)
Monitoring for system (HWM)
Other Features
(Case Open)
Chassis intrusion detection
For a full list of features, please refer to the system’s product brief at www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking. In the main menu, click on PRODUCTS → INFINIBAND → GATEWAY & ROUTERS SYSTEMS → select the desired product page.
InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway Operational Description
NVIDIA Skyway GA100 is an appliance-based InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway, enabling Ethernet storage or other Ethernet-based communications to access the InfiniBand datacenter, and vice versa. The solution, leveraging ConnectX’s hardware-based forwarding of IP packets and standard IP-routing protocols, supports 200Gb/s HDR connectivity, today, and is future-ready to support higher speeds.
NVIDIA Skyway contains 8 ConnectX VPI dual-port adapter cards which enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa. NVIDIA Skyway also includes the NVIDIA Gateway Operating System, MLNX-GW, which manages the appliance and handles the high availability and load balancing between the ConnectX cards and gateway appliances.
A single NVIDIA Skyway supports a maximum bandwidth of 1.6Tb/s, utilizing 16 ports, each of which reaches 100Gb/s traffic. In terms of connectivity, the InfiniBand ports can be connected to the InfiniBand network using HDR/HDR100 or EDR speeds, while the Ethernet ports can be connected to the Ethernet network using 200Gb/s or100Gb/s.
Load Balancing and High Availability Operational Description
On the Ethernet side, the load balancing and high availability functions are achieved by leveraging Ethernet LAG (Link Aggregation). LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol) is used to establish the LAG and to verify connectivity. On the InfiniBand side, these functions are achieved by assuring that different flows go through different ConnectX HCAs, so that, in case a HCA drops, another HCA will continue passing its flows.
At initialization, 256 gateway GIDs are spread evenly among all InfiniBand ports of the gateway appliances. When an InfiniBand node initiates a traffic flow through the gateway, it first sends a broadcast ARP request with the default gateway IP address to determine the gateway’s GID. All ConnectX cards receive the request, but only one sends the ARP response. The response is sent from the ConnectX cards that were assigned to handle the range of GIDs corresponding to the sending node’s IP address. When the originating node receives the gateway GID, it sends a path query to the subnet manager (SM) to determine the gateway LID and the communication flow is performed as usual.
The dynamic assignment of the 256 gateway GIDs is the basic element of the load balancing and high availability operations. For any change in gateway configurations (e.g., a cable is dropped, an Ethernet link is disabled, or an appliance is powered off), the gateway GIDs get reassigned by MLNX-GW to be handled by other ConnectX cards. From the end-node perspective, nothing is changed. The same GID and LID remain, even when handled by a different ConnectX HCA.
NVIDIA Skyway includes the NVIDIA Gateway operating system, MLNX-GW, which manages the appliance and handles the high availability and load balancing between the ConnectX cards and between gateway appliances. For a detailed description of MLNX-GW, see please see NVIDIA MLNX-GW User Manual for NVIDIA Skyway or contact your NVIDIA representative.
The list of certifications per system for different regions of the world (such as EMC, safety, and others) is located on the NVIDIA Netowrking website at http://www.mellanox.com/page/environmental_compliance.