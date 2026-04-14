Introduction

For a full list of features, please refer to the system’s product brief at www.nvidia.com/en-us/networking. In the main menu, click on PRODUCTS → INFINIBAND → GATEWAY & ROUTERS SYSTEMS → select the desired product page.

NVIDIA Skyway GA100 is an appliance-based InfiniBand-to-Ethernet gateway, enabling Ethernet storage or other Ethernet-based communications to access the InfiniBand datacenter, and vice versa. The solution, leveraging ConnectX’s hardware-based forwarding of IP packets and standard IP-routing protocols, supports 200Gb/s HDR connectivity, today, and is future-ready to support higher speeds.

NVIDIA Skyway contains 8 ConnectX VPI dual-port adapter cards which enable the hardware-based forwarding of IP packets from InfiniBand to Ethernet, and vice versa. NVIDIA Skyway also includes the NVIDIA Gateway Operating System, MLNX-GW, which manages the appliance and handles the high availability and load balancing between the ConnectX cards and gateway appliances.

A single NVIDIA Skyway supports a maximum bandwidth of 1.6Tb/s, utilizing 16 ports, each of which reaches 100Gb/s traffic. In terms of connectivity, the InfiniBand ports can be connected to the InfiniBand network using HDR/HDR100 or EDR speeds, while the Ethernet ports can be connected to the Ethernet network using 200Gb/s or100Gb/s.

On the Ethernet side, the load balancing and high availability functions are achieved by leveraging Ethernet LAG (Link Aggregation). LACP (Link Aggregation Control Protocol) is used to establish the LAG and to verify connectivity. On the InfiniBand side, these functions are achieved by assuring that different flows go through different ConnectX HCAs, so that, in case a HCA drops, another HCA will continue passing its flows.

At initialization, 256 gateway GIDs are spread evenly among all InfiniBand ports of the gateway appliances. When an InfiniBand node initiates a traffic flow through the gateway, it first sends a broadcast ARP request with the default gateway IP address to determine the gateway’s GID. All ConnectX cards receive the request, but only one sends the ARP response. The response is sent from the ConnectX cards that were assigned to handle the range of GIDs corresponding to the sending node’s IP address. When the originating node receives the gateway GID, it sends a path query to the subnet manager (SM) to determine the gateway LID and the communication flow is performed as usual.

The dynamic assignment of the 256 gateway GIDs is the basic element of the load balancing and high availability operations. For any change in gateway configurations (e.g., a cable is dropped, an Ethernet link is disabled, or an appliance is powered off), the gateway GIDs get reassigned by MLNX-GW to be handled by other ConnectX cards. From the end-node perspective, nothing is changed. The same GID and LID remain, even when handled by a different ConnectX HCA.