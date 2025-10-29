Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For a list of Supported Cables and Transceivers, please refer to LinkX interconnect guides.

For full cabling guidelines, please refer to NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons/9.0 pounds/4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.

QSFP Cable Orientation

A 100GbE port can be split to two 50GbE ports, or to four (or less) 25GbE ports, using an NVIDIA splitter cable.

Splitting a 100GbE QSFP28 port to 4 separate 25GbE ports (using a splitter cable) may disable (unmap) the 100GbE port below it. See specific splitting options per system detailed below.

All QSFP28 ports are splittable. Each port can be split into 4xSFP28 (10/25G) or 2xQSFP28 (50G) ports. There are no blocking requirements.