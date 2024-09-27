Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3575882
|
Description: Fixed UFM not generating an event for a switch down being dropped by the fabric.
|
Keywords: Switch Down
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3538640
|
Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function.
|
Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3532191
|
Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.
|
Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3555583
|
Description: Resolved REST API links' inability to return hostname for computer nodes.
|
Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes
|
Discovered in Release: 6.12.1
|
3549795
|
Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.
|
Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3549793
|
Description: Fixed UFM HA installation failure.
|
Keywords: HA, Installation
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3547517
|
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.
|
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
|
Discovered in Release: 6.11.0
|
3546178
|
Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled.
|
Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3541477
|
Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds.
|
Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
Description: Fixed UFM default session API returning port counter values as NULL.
|
Keywords: Null, Port Counter, Value, API
|
Discovered in Release: 6.9.0
|
3534374
|
Description: Fixed configure_ha_nodes.sh failure when deploying UFM6.13.x HA on Ubuntu22.04.
|
Keywords: configure_ha_nodes.sh, HA, Ubuntu22.04
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3496853
|
Description: Fixed daily report not being sent properly.
|
Keywords: Daily Report, Failure
|
Discovered in Release: 6.13.0
|
3469639
|
Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.
|
Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet
|
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0
|
3455767
|
Description: Fixed incorrect combination of multiple devices in monitoring.
|
Keywords: Monitoring, Incorrect combination
|
Discovered in Release: 6.12.0