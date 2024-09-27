Bug Fixes in This Release



Ref. #

Description



3575882

Description: Fixed UFM not generating an event for a switch down being dropped by the fabric.



Keywords: Switch Down



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3538640

Description: Fixed ALM plugin log rotate function.



Keywords: ALM, Plugin, Log rotate



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3532191

Description: Fixed UFM hanging (database is locked) after corrective restart of UFM health.



Keywords: Hanging, Database, Locked



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3555583

Description: Resolved REST API links' inability to return hostname for computer nodes.



Keywords: REST API, Links, Hostname, Computer Nodes



Discovered in Release: 6.12.1



3549795

Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.



Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3549793

Description: Fixed UFM HA installation failure.



Keywords: HA, Installation



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3547517

Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.



Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty



Discovered in Release: 6.11.0



3546178

Description: Fixed SHARP jobs failure when SHARP reservation feature is enabled.



Keywords: SHARP, Jobs, Reservation



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3541477

Description: Fixed UFM module temperature alerting on wrong thresholds.



Keywords: Module Temperature, Alert Threshold



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3191419

Description: Fixed UFM default session API returning port counter values as NULL.



Keywords: Null, Port Counter, Value, API



Discovered in Release: 6.9.0



3534374

Description: Fixed configure_ha_nodes.sh failure when deploying UFM6.13.x HA on Ubuntu22.04.



Keywords: configure_ha_nodes.sh, HA, Ubuntu22.04



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3496853

Description: Fixed daily report not being sent properly.



Keywords: Daily Report, Failure



Discovered in Release: 6.13.0



3469639

Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.



Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet



Discovered in Release: 6.12.0



3455767

Description: Fixed incorrect combination of multiple devices in monitoring.



Keywords: Monitoring, Incorrect combination