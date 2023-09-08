Events Policy

UFM enables you to configure each event to be sent by email to a list of pre-defined recipients. Every 5 minutes (configurable) UFM will collect all “Mail” selected events and send them to the list of pre-defined recipients. By default, the maximum number of events which can be sent in a single email is 100 (configurable, should be in the range of 1–1000)

The order of events in the email body can be set as desired. The available options are: order by severity or order by time (by default: order by severity)

To change email-on-events setting, do the following:

Edit the /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg file. Go to section “[Events]” and set the relevant parameters: sending_interval (default=5)—Time interval for keeping events (minimum 10 seconds, maximum 24 hours)

sending_interval_unit (default = minute)—Optional units: minute, second, hour

cyclic_buffer (default=false)—If the cyclic buffer is set to true, older events will be dropped, otherwise newer events will be dropped (if reaches max count)

max_events (default=100)—Maximum number of events to be sent in one mail (buffer size), should be in the range of 1–1000

group_by_severity (default=true)—Group events in mail by severity or by time

To receive the email-on-events, do the following:

Warning Configure SMTP settings under Settings window → Email tab – see Email Tab.