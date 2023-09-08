PDR Deterministic Plugin

The plugin’s purpose is to isolate malfunctioning ports using the isolation API from the UFM. A port is set as isolated if the values of its counter pass the thresholds of its cable temperature, effective BER, symbol BER, raw BER, or packet drop rate. A port can be de-isolated if its values are back to normal for 5 minutes (configurable).

