NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.14.0
UFM Cyber-AI Plugin

Overview

The primary objective of this plugin is to integrate the UFM CyberAI product into the UFM Enterprise WEB GUI. This integration would result in both products being available within a single application.

Deployment

The following are the ways UFM CyberAI plugin can be deployed:

  1. On UFM Appliance

  2. On UFM Software

First, download the ufm-plugin-cyberai-image from the NVIDIA License Portal (NLP), then load the image on the UFM server, using the UFM GUI -> Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following command:

  1. Login to the UFM server terminal.

  2. Run:

    docker load -I <path_to_image> 

Once the plugin's image has been successfully loaded, you can locate the plugin in the Plugins management table within the UFM GUI. You can then run the plugin by right-clicking on the row associated with the plugin.

cyber-ai-1.png


After running the plugin successfully. You should be able to see the Cyber-AI items under the main UFM navigation menu:

cyber-ai-2.png

For more details, please refer to the UFM Cyber-AI User Manual
