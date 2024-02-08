NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.15.0
Event Notification

email autosupport

email autosupport {enable | event <event-name>}

no email autosupport enable

Enables the support of the email notification and specifies which events will be sent as email notifications.

The no form of the command disables sending of email notifications globally or per event.

Syntax Description

enable

Enables the sending of email to vendor autosupport when certain failures occur

event

Specifies events for which to send autosupport notification emails

Default

Email autosupport is disabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email autosupport enable

Related Commands

show email

Notes

Refer to "show email event" for the full event list

email dead-letter

email dead-letter {cleanup max-age <duration> | enable}

no email dead-letter

Configures settings for saving undeliverable emails.

The no form of the command disables sending of emails to vendor auto-support upon certain failures.

Syntax Description

cleanup max-age

Example: “5d4h3m2s” for 5 days, 4 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds

enable

Saves dead-letter files for undeliverable emails

Default

Save dead letter is enabled

The default duration is 14 days

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email dead-letter enable

Related Commands

show email

Notes

email domain

email domain <hostname-or-ip-address>

no email domain

Sets the domain name from which the emails will appear to come from (provided that the return address is not already fully-qualified). This is used in conjunction with the system hostname to form the full name of the host from which the email appears to come.

The no form of the command clears email domain override.

Syntax Description

hostname-or-ip-address

Hostname or IP address

Default

No email domain

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email domain mellanox

Related Commands

show email

Notes

email mailhub

email mailhub <hostname-or-ip-address>

no email mailhub

Sets the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.

The no form of the command clears the mail relay to be used to send notification emails.

Syntax Description

hostname-or-ip-address

Hostname or IP address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email mailhub 10.0.8.11

Related Commands

show email [events]

Notes

email mailhub-port

email mailhub-port <port>

no email mailhub-port

Sets the mail relay port to be used to send notification emails.

The no form of the command resets the port to its default.

Syntax Description

port

Port number

Default

25

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email mailhub-port 125

Related Commands

show email

Notes

email notify event

email notify event <event-name>

no email notify event <event-name>

Enables sending email notifications for the specified event type.

The no form of the command disables sending email notifications for the specified event type.

Syntax Description

event-name

Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"

Default

No events are enabled

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email notify event process-crash

Related Commands

show email events

Notes

This does not affect auto-support emails. Auto-support can be disabled overall, but if it is enabled, all auto-support events are sent as emails.

email notify recipient

email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]

no email notify recipient <email-addr> [class {info | failure} | detail]

Adds an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.

The no form of the command removes an email address from the list of addresses to which to send email notifications of events.

Syntax Description

email-addr

Example event names would include "process-crash" and "cpu-util-high"

class

Specifies which types of events are sent to this recipient

info

Sends informational events to this recipient

failure

Sends failure events to this recipient

detail

Sends detailed event emails to this recipient

Default

No recipients are added

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email notify recipient user2@autosupport.mellanox.com

Related Commands

show email

Notes

email return-addr

email return-addr <username>

no email domain

Sets the username or fully-qualified return address from which email notifications are sent.

  • If the string provided contains an “@” character, it is considered to be fully-qualified and used as-is.

  • Otherwise, it is considered to be just the username, and we append “@<hostname>.<domain>”. The default is “do-not-reply”, but this can be changed to “admin” or whatnot in case something along the line does not like fictitious addresses.

The no form of the command resets this attribute to its default.

Syntax Description

username

Username

Default

do-not-reply

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email return-addr user1

Related Commands

show email

Notes

email return-host

email return-host

no email return-host

Includes the hostname in the return address for emails.

The no form of the command does not include the hostname in the return address for emails.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

No return host

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # no email return-host

Related Commands

show email

Notes

This only takes effect if the return address does not contain an "@" character.

email send-test

email send-test

Sends test-email to all configured event and failure recipients.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

No return host

Configuration Mode

config

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # email autosupport enable

Related Commands

show email [events]

Notes

show email

show email [events]

Shows email configuration or events for which email should be sent upon.

Syntax Description

events

Displays event list

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any configuration mode

History

1.5

ufmapl [ mgmt-sa ] (config) # show email
Mail hub:
Mail hub port:    25
Domain override:
Return address:   do-not-reply
Include hostname in return address: yes
 
Current reply address: host@localdomain
Security mode:        tls-none
Verify server cert:   yes
Supplemental CA list: default-ca-list
 
Dead letter settings:
  Save dead.letter files: yes
  Dead letter max age:    14 days
Email notification recipients:
  No recipients configured.
 
Autosupport emails
  Enabled:              no
  Recipient:            autosupport@autosupport.mellanox.com
  Mail hub:             autosupport.mellanox.com
  Security mode:        tls-none
  Verify server cert:   yes
  Supplemental CA list: default-ca-list

Related Commands

Notes

