License
|
ufm license install <url>
Installs a UFM license file from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license delete
show ufm license
|
Notes
|
|
ufm license delete <filename>
Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
UFM license filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license install
show ufm license
|
Notes
|
show ufm license
Displays UFM license information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license install
ufm license delete
|
Notes